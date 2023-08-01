Started from the bottom

Diablo IV is a highly successful game, the biggest in the series and the most successful launch for a Blizzard game. The game aims to maintain its popularity over time and keep its community engaged. Recently, during season 1, the developers made significant changes to the Sorcerer class. This class, which was once favored by players, is now considered by many to be the worst.

Despite this, a skilled player named Wunthr took on a challenging task and succeeded. He completed a level 100 Nightmare Dungeon at level 91, playing as a Sorcerer. This impressive feat earned him recognition and praise from the gaming community, and he even posted a video as proof.

The importance of optimization

Wunthr faced several challenges along the way. He imposed various handicaps on himself, such as a Frost enchantment, which increased the attack speed of all creatures by 25%, and increased enemy life by 30%. Additionally, he suffered a significant 150% increase in attack damage when attacked from behind.

Despite these setbacks, Wunthr persevered and carefully optimized his build. He based his build on the Blizzard build of the Sorcerer, utilizing the advanced Evil Hearts mechanic. According to him, this combination proved to be one of the most powerful and effective builds of Season 1.

If you’re up for the challenge, give it a try!