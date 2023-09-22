Conan Exiles Update 1.95 Patch Notes – Age of War Chapter 2 Support

FunCom has released the highly anticipated update 1.95 patch notes for Conan Exiles. This update introduces support for the Age of War Chapter 2 expansion. In addition to this exciting new content, there are also several performance and stability improvements. Let’s dive into the details!

Performance And Stability Enhancements

– Optimized memory and network usage to improve overall performance.

– Resolved an issue where the game would freeze when players approached the coast near Siptah’s southern islands.

Exploit Fixes

– Fixed an exploit that allowed players to duplicate items.

New Additions: Purge Rework

– Purges can now be triggered manually by the player through the new Hoard Coffer interface.

– The new Coffer Interface also allows players to sell treasures for Gold Coins.

– Initiating a Purge will spawn a Stygian Forward Operating Base near your base.

– Enemies from the Stygian army will send waves to assault your base and steal your treasure.

– The enemies now have battering rams to quickly breach your defenses.

– Assign thralls to guard doors and help defend against the Purge.

– The difficulty of the Purge is scaled based on the amount of treasure in your coffer.

– If the enemies successfully steal a significant portion of your treasures, they will retreat.

– Repel enough waves to trigger the Hand of War boss and end the Purge.

– Defeat the Hand of War to loot the FOB’s reward chests and release captives taken by the Stygian army.

– Bring back stolen treasures to your hoard to increase your wealth and further increase the difficulty of the Purge.

– Released prisoners in the Forward Operating Base can serve as Thralls.

– Chance to encounter a special prisoner who will act as a temporary store and sell special items and resources.

– Introducing Mercenary Banners that spawn Mercenary Allies to assist in battle.

– New challenges added related to Purge enemies and waves.

Loot Revamp

– NPCs now drop their equipped equipment and weapons.

– Camp chests have better and more interesting loot.

– Loot chests are more contextual and provide faction-specific loot.

– Various interactables can be found in camps.

– Dungeons have been tweaked to provide more exciting loot and challenges.

– Legendary chests are now found at the end of dungeons instead of next to World Bosses.

– The Library of Esoteric Knowledge and the Voidforge now provide deterministic recipes.

– Black Ice weapons no longer require hardened steel weapons for crafting.

– Various grinder and fluid press recipes have been added for plants and seeds.

Age of War Chapter 2 Battle Pass

– Introducing a new Battle Pass with pets, armor, emotes, and more.

– Personalize your treasure room like a rich Turanian Prince.

Building And Placeable Fixes

– Players can no longer place multiple doors inside a single doorframe.

– Construction Hammer can no longer dismantle buildings during the purge.

– Placeables have reduced weight, and weight issues with building pieces have been fixed.

Crafting Fixes

– Crafting rough wraps no longer damages the player at full HP.

– Black Ice Shield and Hardened Steel Shield require Shield Frames for crafting.

– Crafting recipe for Iron and Steel Reinforcements now takes 10 seconds instead of 20/60.

Combat Fixes

– Humanoid characters can now rotate during the beginning motions of their attacks for better positioning and aiming.

– Hyperarmor (stagger immunity) only exists during specific animations with high velocity or heavy movements.

– Slashing visual effects of one-handed swords are properly aligned with their models during sprint attacks.

– Greater pets with skins no longer deal less damage than default counterparts.

– Avatars now deal PvP damage only during raids or when they target valid PvP players.

– Fixed damage variables for the Mitra avatar blueprint.

– Bows do less damage the further the arrow travels.

– Orbs detonate instantly on impact.

– Increased damage for javelins and missile weapons.

– Increased damage for throwing axes.

AI And NPC Fixes

– Rhino mounts are now visible.

– Restored attacks for the Moss Rocknose.

– Fixed invisible appearance of Rocknoses.

– Warmaker Klael NPC no longer sits.

– Totemic Wolves are now properly visible when placed.

– Thralls and NPCs face their original placement direction after returning to their posts.

– NPCs no longer remain locked into the same attack if the player moves out of their range.

These are just some of the highlights from the Conan Exiles update 1.95 patch notes. The update also includes balance adjustments, bug fixes, and quality of life improvements. Get ready for an enhanced gaming experience with Age of War Chapter 2!