A new update has been released for Conan Exiles Update 1.81 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Conan Exiles Update 1.81 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
- Maelstrom creatures may not despawn after the storm has passed in Isle of Siptah.
- Yellow lotus potion (potion of natural learning) might erase acquired feats from Isle of Siptah and from the Library of Esoteric Artifacts.
- Fixed a sizeable number of crash and stability issues.
- Addressed performance issues caused by Explosive Jars.
- Fixed an issue where Rough Timber Interior Walls were not affected by stability nor proximity checks.
- Gate frames now need to snap to buildings properly again.
- Placing foundations near trees or large rocks removed them, leaving the foundations floating. This has now been fixed.
- Changed recipe for improved fishtraps and shellfish traps so they can be properly placed.
- Fixed an issue where all placeables had the dismantle option.
- The materials you get back with the dismantle option is now affected by the Crafting Cost Multiplier server setting as well.
- The “Rough Timber Balcony” recipe was missing from the “Rough Timber Frames” feat. This has been fixed.
- Killing vultures now correctly counts towards the “Defeat Bird Creatures” challenge.
- Addressed an issue that could cause Events to not be correctly updated under certain circumstances.
- Addressed an issue that could cause the Bazaar to fail to load under certain circumstances.
- Fixed an issue where some DLC pieces were not able to be spawned via Admin panel despite owning them.
- Entering the Sorcery grotto on Siptah would kill players. Sorcery is dangerous, but not THAT dangerous. So we fixed it.
- “Flex” emote is now correctly granted after achieving level 58 in the Battle Pass.
- Fixed an issue that caused server passwords to not be saved when using Direct Connect.
- Fixed an issue that could cause animations to desync for other players when riding the Batmount-bile.
- Fixed an issue where characters would appear as floating after landing under very specific circumstances.
- Addressed an issue where the Crom Coins balance was not updated correctly under certain circumstances.
- Fixed an issue where the server browser could incorrectly show 0 players in a populated server.
Source: Conan Exiles