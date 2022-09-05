A new update has been released for Conan Exiles Update 1.80 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Conan Exiles Update 1.80 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
- Crom Coin purchases done within the game will not be automatically reflected. To workaround this issue, please restart the game. Upon restart, all purchased Crom Coins will show correctly on your balance.
- When your Crom Coins balance is adjusted due to an ingame purchase, you will receive a UI popup informing that an automatic chargeback has happened on your account. This only means your ingame balance has been adjusted. We are working on making this wording more accurate in a future patch.
- Maelstrom creatures may not despawn after the storm has passed in Isle of Siptah.
- Yellow lotus potion (potion of natural learning) might erase acquired feats from Isle of Siptah and from the Library of Esoteric Artifacts.
- Fixed a numbers of crashes and instability issues that should result in better game stability.
- Fixed an issue with mounting that could result in network rubberbanding issues.
Exploit Fixes
- Addressed a number of exploits in regards to connectivity and Event completion.
BUILDING AND PLACEABLE FIXES
- Fixed an issue that would allow Transportery Stones to be picked up with the Construction Tool after it is activated.
- Using the Ice Bridge spell would cause the area to become invalid for building. We fixed this as Sorcery is terrifying already.
- Building under an active Ice Bridge spell should now give feedback about why you can’t do that, you silly Exile.
- Moving the camera while casting Ice Bridge could cause buildings to be blocked from being placed afterwards. This has been fixed.
- Flotsam Gate Door should no longer get instantly destroyed after removing it.
- Fixed an issue that prevented side-grading Stormglass Ramps to other types of Ramps.
- Sloping Inverted Walls should now snap to all available angles.
CRAFTING FIXES
- Fixed an issue that allowed for multiple thralls to be placed in the Shallow Grave inventory.
- Addressed an issue that could cause Thralls in the Shallow Grave inventory to disappear after a server restart.
- Fixed an issue where the corpse summoned in the Summon Corpse ritual was the first one instead of the most recent one.
- Tome of Kurak could have two recipes. This has been fixed.
- Addressed an issue where Tome of Kurak recipes granted more XP than intended.
COMBAT FIXES
- Tainted characters should now take environmental damage, as intended.
- The Invisibility spell now grants full stealth, as intended.
- The Invisibility spell now breaks as intended when interacting while under its effects.
- Resurrected Corpse summoned via the Raise Dead ritual can now be moved.
- HP Bars and Invisibility were not visible for clan members after casting the Invisibility spell. This has been fixed.
- Stone Throwing Weapons should now be able to be picked up again after use, as intended.
- Fixed an issue that allowed for Spells to be casted while mounted.
- Abyssal Arrows shot from Abyssal Bows should not be able to be picked up anymore. This interfered with the intended functionality (infinite arrows).
- Rocknoses can’t be poisoned, as intended.
- Addressed an issue that allowed to KO neutral NPCs at the Camp of the Castaways using specific combat settings.
- Spikes and Palisades no longer deal damage to players on PvE and PvE-C servers.
- Fixed an issue that caused certain alpha pets to lose their knockback immunity when given a DLC skin.
AL AND NPC FIXES
- Fixed an issue that could prevent placing converted Thralls in the world.
- The Sorcerer in Bastard’s Stand should now spawn correctly. The bastard.
- Mirror Mark should no longer cause attacking AI to ponder about the meaning of life and existence on the Exiled Lands.
- Borenaz The Shrouded was a Taskmaster instead of a Priest. We’ve taught him his place.
- Resurrected Corpses should now follow you by default, just in time for the Halloween season.
- Demon Followers can now become hostile to the player, as intended.
- It was possible to have both a human follower and Abyssal Call at the same time via the usage of War-Party perk. This has been fixed.
- Fixed an issue that would prevent the Abyssal Demons summoned via the Circle of Power from getting affected by the Well-Trained perk.
- Thralls should no longer poof when using Resurrect Corpse while having reached the Population cap.
- You can no longer mount Abyssal Mounts before the Ritual is completed, you premature you.
- Godly Celerity perk should now correctly affect zombies and Thralls.
- Bears in certain locations would become stuck and not be able to attack. This was unbearable and we fixed it.
- Dina Master Huntress should no longer be part of the clone army and should now only spawn once at a time.
- We’ve put an end to the rampant debauchery that allowed other followers to be mounted while riding the Demon Bat.
- Fixed an issue that would allow the Demon Rhino to have an infinite lifespan, thus stopping the potential danger of starting the Cult of the Eternal Rhino.
PURGE AND EVENTS FIXES
- Some NPCs would struggle to find their way during some Events in Siptah locations. We’ve given them a map and a compass to help them find their way to being mercilessly slaughtered as Dennis intended.
BALANCE UPDATES
- Large Scorpion and Queen Scorpion pets should now use their proper attacks, resulting in a damage increase.
- Increased the damage dealt by Yeti followers.
GENERAL BUGFIXES
- Fixed a number of problems on consoles that caused many different assets to take an abnormal amount of time to load. This should address commonly reported issues about invisible armors, building pieces, enemies and so on.
- Fixed an issue that prevented corruption from adding up when cancelling the Soul Drain ritual.
- Sorcery Focus should now correctly show on Weapon Display Racks.
- Fixed an issue that would cause the Grit’s Tenacity perk’s Stamina Increase to disappear when putting points into Agility.
- Exiting First Person mode should no longer trigger a Target Lock.
- The Demonic Rhino mount’s model would duplicate after turning against the player, which made the situation unnecessarily more scary than it should. This has been fixed and your incoming gruesome mauling should now show as intended.
- Fixed an issue that caused Silk to weigh more than Gossamer.
- One point of corruption was gained right after character creation or reset of attributes. This has been fixed.
- Addressed an issue that would give the incorrect Journey Step when accessing the Sorcery Grotto.
- Sealed Waterskin items placed close to the spawn area were invisible. This has been fixed.
- Attribute Points were not properly reset and scaled down when updating from an older version of the game. This has been fixed.
- Grass should no longer reappear through foundations after teleporting.
- Destination stones would still appear as visible even from long range. This has been fixed.
- Sorcery benches wouldn’t adhere to the “No Ownership” server setting, which is now fixed.
TERRAUN AND ENVIRONMENT FIXES
- Adjusted collision box of the “Learn Darfari Banner” as it caused unintended issues.
- Addressed a number of terrain gaps and invisible textures on terrain.
- Fixed a number of issues in regards to the Cursed Wall.
- Fixed a number of terrain, environmental issues and visual imperfections in the Exiled Lands and Siptah.
ANIMATION AND CINEMATIC FIXES
- Fixed an issue where it was possible to skip the Cursed Wall cinematic while riding a Demon Bat.
- Fixed a large number of visual imperfections with Spells and Rituals which should result in a more polished Sorcery experience.
- Addressed a large number of player animation issues when interacting with, or being affected by certain spells.
- Addressed an issue that could cause animations to break when using dodge while interacting with a Sorcery workbench.
UI AND TEXT FIXES
- We whipped some #spellchekkers back into productivity, fixing some typos in the process.
- Prompts received when upgrading the Grimmoire should now be more consistent.
- Fixed an issue that would allow Challenges to be rerolled without claiming the previous Rewards.
- Fixed an issue that would Claiming Rewards when simultaneously browsing through Tabs.
- Fixed an issue that would cause the zombies’ HP bar to show for one frame after they spawn.
- Categories in the Construction Inventory were cut off in some languages. This has been fixed.
- UI elements wouldn’t stack correctly with a buff and bat demon. This has been fixed.
- Resurrected Corpse’s diet tab was empty. We’ve brought back the yummies to them mummies.
- Sorcery pets had placeholder icons. They are now replaced with the correct ones.
- The 4th dye slot for the Redeemed Legion Pauldron was unable to be selected. This has been fixed.
- Part of the “Choose a Perk” prompt was not interactable. This has been fixed.
- Fixed an issue where the Stats window would sometimes provide wrong information about bonus stamina or health gained from items.
- Sorcerers had the same icon as Priest thralls. This has been fixed.
- The radial menu for the Abyssal Mount would contain two mount options. This has been fixed.
- Fixed an issue where the “Restore Defaults” button wouldn’t affect two specific server settings.
- Equipping the construction hammer without any building feats should now show the correct feedback.
- Fixed an issue that would prevent renaming, sorting, or highlighting Thrall slots at the Thaumaturgy bench using a controller.
AUDIO FIXES
- Addressed a number of issues where SFX where missing from Sorcery spells.
- Completing Challenges should now play the correct SFX.
- The old menu music is back! Bring back those nostalgia goggles.
- Fixed an issue where combat music would fail to start under certain circumstances.
- Implemented a new audio effect for the removal of specific building pieces.
Source: Conan Exiles
ADVERTISEMENT