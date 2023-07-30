List of Trophies for Blasphemous 2

Reliable sources have provided the complete list of trophies for Blasphemous 2. You may view the whole list of trophies that can be earned below.

Gold Trophies

Canvas of Light and Time – Unlock Ending A

Second Psalm – Unlock Ending B

Silver Trophies

A Thousand Years Later – Defeat the Faceless One, Chisel of Oblivion

Blood and Dust – Defeat the Great Preceptor Radames

Blood and Gold – Defeat Orospina of the Confraternity of Embroiderers

Blood and Iron – Defeat Lesmes of the Confraternity of Incorruptible Flesh

The Sharpest Took in the Shed – Defeat the Sentinel of the Enemy

The Last Ascension – Defeatre Benedicta of the Confraternity of Endless Orison

The Sea Dies on the Shore – Defeat Odon of the Confraternity of Salt

Fermosa Fembra – Defeat Svsona, Fermosa Fembra

Forged in Fire – Defeat Sinodo, Hymn of a Thosand Voices

The Wait is Over – Defeat Eviterno, Father of the Penitents

A Heart of Gold – Defeat the Devotion Incarnate, the last child of the Miracle

Flawless Penance – After the first fight, defeat any boss without receiving damage

True Martyrdom – Complete 100% of the game

A Sharp Rendezvous – Reach the room of the Sential of the Enemy in under 30 minutes

Bronze Trophies

Flawless Penance – After the first fight, defeat any boss without receiving damage

Weight of Penance – Find all the Figures

Second Pilgrimage – Reveal the whole map

Acquired Taste – Unlock all Bile Flasks

Soledad – Unlock all of the Rosary Bead slots

Acta, Non-Verba – Find all the Prayers

Full Devotion – Find all the Rosary Beads

Still Amoung Us – Find all the hidden symbols

No Cherub Left Behind – Free Proximo’s Brothers

Empty Handed – Purchase all available items in the shop in the City of the Blessed Name

Hide and Seek – Find all hidden Cobijades

The Work of a Masker – Bring every Remembrance to an artisan and turn them into Figures

Nobody Expects the Spanish Inquisition! – Kill every type of enemy

House of a Grief and Hatred – Complete all battle challenges

A Leap of Faith – Lift the Curse of the Unforgiven

Twisted is the Path of the Miracle – Hear the echoes of the past

The Punished One – Kill 300 enemies using Ruego Al Alba

The Veteran One – Kill 300 enemies using Sarmiento & Centella

The Anointed One – Kill 300 enemies using Verdedicto

The Merciless One – Execute 50 different enemies

Ultima Ratio – Unlock all Abilities

Blessed Incense – Unlock the true power of Veredicto

Storm of Death – Unlock the true power of Sarmiento & Centella

Edge of Orison – Unlock the true power of Ruego Al Alba

Warrior of the Silent Sorrow – Unlock all Weapon Memories

Two Old Ones Eating Soup – Reunite Castula with Trifon

The Finest Craftmanship – Unlock all slots in the Altarpiece of Favours

This Is Blasphemy – Deal more than 250 damage with a single strike

Happy New Year! – Toll a bell 12 times

Welcome Back! – Fall into spikes and survive

The second scripture in the Blasphemous trilogy prophesies the return of The Penitent One. Its narrative picks up where the free Wounds of Eventide downloadable content for the base game left off. In that context, The Heart in the Sky announced the comeback of The Miraculous and predicted the arrival of a new miraculous child.

On August 24, Blasphemous 2 will be available on the Microsoft Windows PC platform, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One X/S.