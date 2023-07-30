List of Trophies for Blasphemous 2
Reliable sources have provided the complete list of trophies for Blasphemous 2. You may view the whole list of trophies that can be earned below.
Gold Trophies
- Canvas of Light and Time – Unlock Ending A
- Second Psalm – Unlock Ending B
Silver Trophies
- A Thousand Years Later – Defeat the Faceless One, Chisel of Oblivion
- Blood and Dust – Defeat the Great Preceptor Radames
- Blood and Gold – Defeat Orospina of the Confraternity of Embroiderers
- Blood and Iron – Defeat Lesmes of the Confraternity of Incorruptible Flesh
- The Sharpest Took in the Shed – Defeat the Sentinel of the Enemy
- The Last Ascension – Defeatre Benedicta of the Confraternity of Endless Orison
- The Sea Dies on the Shore – Defeat Odon of the Confraternity of Salt
- Fermosa Fembra – Defeat Svsona, Fermosa Fembra
- Forged in Fire – Defeat Sinodo, Hymn of a Thosand Voices
- The Wait is Over – Defeat Eviterno, Father of the Penitents
- A Heart of Gold – Defeat the Devotion Incarnate, the last child of the Miracle
- Flawless Penance – After the first fight, defeat any boss without receiving damage
- True Martyrdom – Complete 100% of the game
- A Sharp Rendezvous – Reach the room of the Sential of the Enemy in under 30 minutes
Bronze Trophies
- Flawless Penance – After the first fight, defeat any boss without receiving damage
- Weight of Penance – Find all the Figures
- Second Pilgrimage – Reveal the whole map
- Acquired Taste – Unlock all Bile Flasks
- Soledad – Unlock all of the Rosary Bead slots
- Acta, Non-Verba – Find all the Prayers
- Full Devotion – Find all the Rosary Beads
- Still Amoung Us – Find all the hidden symbols
- No Cherub Left Behind – Free Proximo’s Brothers
- Empty Handed – Purchase all available items in the shop in the City of the Blessed Name
- Hide and Seek – Find all hidden Cobijades
- The Work of a Masker – Bring every Remembrance to an artisan and turn them into Figures
- Nobody Expects the Spanish Inquisition! – Kill every type of enemy
- House of a Grief and Hatred – Complete all battle challenges
- A Leap of Faith – Lift the Curse of the Unforgiven
- Twisted is the Path of the Miracle – Hear the echoes of the past
- The Punished One – Kill 300 enemies using Ruego Al Alba
- The Veteran One – Kill 300 enemies using Sarmiento & Centella
- The Anointed One – Kill 300 enemies using Verdedicto
- The Merciless One – Execute 50 different enemies
- Ultima Ratio – Unlock all Abilities
- Blessed Incense – Unlock the true power of Veredicto
- Storm of Death – Unlock the true power of Sarmiento & Centella
- Edge of Orison – Unlock the true power of Ruego Al Alba
- Warrior of the Silent Sorrow – Unlock all Weapon Memories
- Two Old Ones Eating Soup – Reunite Castula with Trifon
- The Finest Craftmanship – Unlock all slots in the Altarpiece of Favours
- This Is Blasphemy – Deal more than 250 damage with a single strike
- Happy New Year! – Toll a bell 12 times
- Welcome Back! – Fall into spikes and survive
The second scripture in the Blasphemous trilogy prophesies the return of The Penitent One. Its narrative picks up where the free Wounds of Eventide downloadable content for the base game left off. In that context, The Heart in the Sky announced the comeback of The Miraculous and predicted the arrival of a new miraculous child.
On August 24, Blasphemous 2 will be available on the Microsoft Windows PC platform, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One X/S.