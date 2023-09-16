Comparison of Mortal Kombat 1 Versions: PS5, Xbox Series, Steam Deck

ElAnalistadeBits has released a video comparing the different versions of Mortal Kombat 1 available for purchase. The purpose of the comparison is to highlight the main technical differences of the game on PS5, Xbox Series, and Steam Deck.

Graphics and Performance

The following information was shared by the content creator:

Xbox Series S

Dynamic 1440p/60fps (normal 1152~1080p)

Steam Deck

FSR2 800p quality | Low settings

Nintendo Switch

900p/~60fps dynamic resolution (720-640p regular)

Portable dynamic 720p (regular 480p)

PS5

Dynamic Resolution 2160p/60fps (Normal Resolution 1800~1728p)

According to ElAnalistadeBits, the graphics mode in Mortal Kombat 1 for consoles is locked at 60 frames per second with dynamic resolution and FSR. Xbox Series S has slight downgrades in terrain geometry, post-processing effects, NPC density, textures, and shadows compared to PS5 and Xbox Series. On the other hand, the Nintendo Switch version has cuts in various visual aspects such as textures, geometry, lighting, animations, and post-processing effects to maintain a consistent 60fps performance.

Frame Rate and Performance

The comparison video reveals that the frame rate is capped at 60fps on all platforms. However, the game’s cutscenes, menus, and special moves are capped at 30fps. The Nintendo Switch version aims for 60fps during combat but experiences some instability. Meanwhile, Mortal Kombat 1 on the Steam Deck cannot achieve 60fps even on the lowest settings, so ElAnalistadeBits suggests locking the refresh rate to 40Hz on low or 30Hz on medium settings for a smoother experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gaming Experience

ElAnalistadeBits concludes the video by stating that the gameplay is enjoyable on all platforms, but the best gaming experience is provided by the PS5 and Xbox Series versions.

Lastly, it is worth mentioning that there has been a disagreement among fans regarding Megan Fox’s dubbing of Nitara in Mortal Kombat 1.