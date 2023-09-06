Announcement: Company of Heroes Collection Coming to Switch

Feral Interactive has announced that the highly acclaimed real-time strategy game Company of Heroes Collection will be launching on the Nintendo Switch this fall. This marks the first time that the game will be available on a console platform.

Embark on a thrilling World War II adventure with the Company of Heroes Collection. Immerse yourself in the intense and strategic gameplay that has made this game a masterpiece in the real-time strategy genre.

About Company of Heroes Collection

Experience the epic battles of World War II as you take command of American, British, Panzer Elite, and Wehrmacht forces. Travel to the historic battlefields of Normandy, or create your own custom battles in the highly replayable Skirmish mode.

The game features a challenging blend of fast-moving combat and squad-based tactics. With the all-new control scheme designed specifically for console commanders, you will lead your troops to victory with precision and skill.

ADVERTISEMENT

Key Features

Spectacular Real-Time Strategy: Prepare for intense tactical combat and fast-paced, squad-based action.

Prepare for intense tactical combat and fast-paced, squad-based action. Equipped for Nintendo Switch: Enjoy a radically redesigned interface optimized for both docked and handheld play.

Enjoy a radically redesigned interface optimized for both docked and handheld play. The Complete Collection: Experience the full package with the base game, its expansions, and a total of 41 missions.

Experience the full package with the base game, its expansions, and a total of 41 missions. From D-Day to the Liberation of Normandy: Command both Allied and Axis forces in the crucial engagements of Operation Overlord.

Command both Allied and Axis forces in the crucial engagements of Operation Overlord. Create Custom Battles: Unleash your creativity with different battle types, four unique factions, various maps, and adjustable difficulty levels.

Unleash your creativity with different battle types, four unique factions, various maps, and adjustable difficulty levels. Shape the Battlefield: Utilize destructible environments to gain a tactical advantage and secure victory on your terms.

Be sure to watch the exciting announcement trailer below to get a glimpse of what awaits you in Company of Heroes Collection on the Nintendo Switch.

Announcement Trailer