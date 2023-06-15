A new update has been released for Company of Heroes 3 Update 1.000.003 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Company of Heroes 3 Update 1.000.003 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Gameplay
Fixed an issue where team weapons could get stuck if a retreat command is issued.
Fixed an issue where abilities upgraded with Double Sortie were not affected by Air Supply.
Damage reduction of the Stuka AT strafe in multi-player – Damage reduced from 33 to 10. Damage against vehicles decreased to 22.5
Stability
Players are able to use the replay workaround from the command line support