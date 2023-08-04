Toaplan Shoot ‘Em Up Games Coming to PC

Bitwave Games is releasing PC versions of classic shoot ’em up games from Toaplan. The games include Hellfire, Flying Shark, Fire Shark, and Slap Fight, and they will be available on August 24 via Steam and GOG.

Game Overview

Hellfire (Steam) Toaplan’s first side-scrolling shooter with impressive graphics and strategic gameplay. Save the galaxy by annihilating aliens with powerful weapons!

Flying Shark (Steam) A military shoot ’em up adventure with destructive power-ups, stunning graphics, and evil enemy forces to defeat!

Fire Shark (Steam) Engage in intense aerial shoot ’em up action and set the skies ablaze! Play solo or enjoy cooperative play.

Slap Fight (Steam) A thrilling vertical shooter with gauge-based power-ups that will get your adrenaline pumping!

Each game offers features such as quick save/resume, online leaderboards, no assist and assisted modes, and achievements. You can also showcase your skills online with the built-in video capture.

List of Updates

Authentic emulation with minimal input lag.

Instrument panels with additional gameplay information and artwork in vertical titles.

Rewind gameplay between 10 and 18 minutes.

Assist features like auto-fire.

Very Easy Mode for beginners.

Pixel-perfect display or full-screen scaling.

Rotate the game in 90-degree increments.

Choose between Raw Windows Input or Steam Input.

Practice mode to hone your skills.

Mirror Mode available in select titles.

And more!

Just like Bitwave Games’ previous releases, you can purchase Hellfire, Flying Shark, Fire Shark, and Slap Fight individually or as part of the Toaplan Arcade Shoot ‘Em Up Collection Vol. 2 bundle.

Announcement Trailer