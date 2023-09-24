City Connection Delays Release of WiZmans World Re:Try to 2024

During a Tokyo Game Show 2023 stage event, City Connection announced that the highly anticipated game, WiZmans World Re:Try, will be delayed from its originally planned release in 2023 to 2024. This news comes as a disappointment to many fans who have been eagerly awaiting its arrival.

Fantasy RPG with an Intriguing Storyline

WiZmans World Re:Try is a captivating fantasy role-playing game set in a post-apocalyptic world. The game revolves around an amnesic sorcerer protagonist who embarks on an exciting adventure alongside three homunculus girls. Together, they work to uncover the mysteries of the ruined world they inhabit.

Unique Gameplay Mechanics

One of the standout features of WiZmans World Re:Try is the innovative “Anima Fusion” system. This gameplay mechanic allows players to fuse the souls of monsters they encounter in battle. By doing so, they can modify their attributes, skills, stats, and even their appearance. This adds a level of depth and customization to the gameplay experience.

Multi-Platform Release

City Connection plans to release WiZmans World Re:Try on multiple platforms in 2024. This means that players will have the opportunity to enjoy the game on their preferred gaming device, whether it be a console, PC, or handheld device.

Instrumental Unit soLi

The talented instrumental unit soLi has been enlisted to create the theme songs for WiZmans World Re:Try. They will also be responsible for refining the background music arrangements and creating new background music. The theme songs titled “Re:Try” and “Antares” are sure to enhance the immersive experience of the game.