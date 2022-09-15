Let’s start with a convenient new feature, Quit After Saving, which can be enabled when saving your city. As you may have guessed from the name, it will quit the game once it finishes saving, allowing you to skip the process of saving, waiting for it to finish just to select exit and get a warning about losing progress if you haven’t saved. Very handy when you’re done playing and just need to save and quit the game. <div class=”bbImageWrapper js-lbImage” style=”max-width: 100%;cursor: pointer” title=”5-1 Quit after saving.png” data-src=”https://forumcontent.paradoxplaza.com/public/857780/5-1 Quit after saving.png” data-lb-sidebar-href=”” data-lb-caption-extra-html=”” data-single-image=”1″ data-fancybox=”lb-post-28433143″ data-caption=” 5-1 Quit after saving.png co_avanya · Sep 13, 2022 at 16:00 “>

New roads

As roads are a central part of any city, we are expanding the options even further with 18 new roads. We had a look through the road types you have wished for over the years and added as many of them as we could in this patch. This includes a series of roads with bus-priority lanes, which can be used by other vehicles if they need to turn, and for the first time ever bus-only lanes and roads!

In the Small Roads category, you can soon find the new small road with wide sidewalks and small one-way road with wide sidewalks, as well as small roads with a concrete median, grass median, and tree median. For the busier parts of the city, you can grab the small 4-lane road or the 4-lane road with bus lanes, or expand your one-way road system with the 3-lane one-way and 4-lane one-way roads.

