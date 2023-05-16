A new update has been released for Chivalry 2 Update 1.26 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Chivalry 2 Update 1.26 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
General
- Reverted a change to constructable placement limitations having an effect on multiple maps
- Addressed further admin permission exploits
- Fixed an issue where votekicks would not commit reliably
- Fixed an issue where XP and Campaign progression would not save after match conclusion
- [PS4] – Fixed an issue where crown purchases were not being reliably redeemed
- [PS4] – Further crash fixes
- [Xbox] – Fixed crash related to friends and parties
- Fixed an issue where Standalone Servers would not grant Campaign Pass experience
Crossparties
- Localization fix for missing text in regards unfriending Native Platform friends
- Fixed an issue where the party leader would fail to join a match but other party members would be able to join said match
- Fixed an issue where accepting 2 party invites in quick succession would cause a crash
Upcoming
While we’ve just released 2.8.1, we are still looking into:
- More cheat prevention
- More crash fixes
- More crossparty fixes
- Bridgetown balance changes
- And more!
Source:Chivalry 2