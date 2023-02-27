According to a blog post from Microsoft’s Autonomous Systems and Robotics research division, “We extended the capabilities of ChatGPT to robotics and operated several platforms such as robot arms, drones, and home assistant robots intuitively with language.”

To “enable natural human-robot interactions… to investigate if ChatGPT can go beyond the text and reason about the real world to help with robotics tasks,” they are investigating using ChatGPT.

Without having to master intricate programming languages or specifics of robotic systems, we want to make it easier for humans to connect with robots. The main challenge is teaching ChatGPT to solve problems while considering the operating environment, operational environment context, and how the robot’s physical activities can modify the state of the world.

It turns out that while ChatGPT can accomplish a lot on its own, it still requires assistance. Our technical article outlines many design guidelines that language models can follow as they attempt to complete robotics tasks. Unique promoting structures, sophisticated APIs, and text-based human feedback are a few of these. In addition to complicated robot deployments in the manipulation, aerial, and navigation areas, our work provides numerous examples of ChatGPT resolving robotics issues.

We provided ChatGPT access to genuine drone control features, and it quickly established itself as a remarkably simple language-based interface for non-technical users to interact with the robot. When the user’s instructions needed clarification, ChatGPT questioned the user for clarity and created intricate code structures for the drone, such as a zig-zag pattern to scan shelves visually. Even better, it learned how to take a selfie! Also, we employed ChatGPT in a Microsoft AirSim simulation of an industrial inspection situation. The model precisely operated the drone by understanding the user’s high-level intent and geometrical signals. ..

We are thrilled to introduce these technologies so that a larger audience may access robots. Language-based robotics control will be essential to take robotics out of research labs and into the hands of regular people.

Nonetheless, without careful consideration, the ChatGPT outputs should not be implemented directly on robots. We recommend users use simulations to test these algorithms before prospective real-world deployments and always exercise the required caution. Our study barely scratches what is conceivable when big language models working with robots come together. We intend to influence a significant portion of future work.

Google Research and Alphabet’s Everyday Robots, according to ZDNet, “had also worked on comparable robotics difficulties using a big language model called PaLM, or Paths Linguistic Model, which assisted a robot to absorb open-ended cues and answer in logical ways.”