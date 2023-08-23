BioWare Faces Challenges Amidst Layoffs and Potential Game Delays

BioWare, the American game development studio, seems to be going through a difficult period. Over the past few months, the studio has experienced around 50 layoffs linked to the development of a new Mass Effect game, which is still in the pre-production stage.

While BioWare has stated that they have new positions available, many fans are concerned about the studio’s overall health, as they worry about the potential impact on the upcoming Dragon Age Dreadwolf and the next installment of Mass Effect.

BioWare’s Message Explaining the Situation

In an official statement on their website, BioWare addressed the situation and shared their vision for the future of the studio. They emphasized the need for a more flexible and focused approach to meet the demands of future projects, maintain high quality standards, and thrive in a rapidly changing industry.

To achieve these goals, BioWare acknowledged the necessity of retooling their team, resulting in the unfortunate layoffs of approximately 50 employees. Although difficult, the studio emphasized their commitment to carry out the process with empathy, respect, and clear communication.

Despite the challenges, BioWare assured fans that they are making changes to build a better future. They expressed excitement for the upcoming Dragon Age Dreadwolf and confirmed that a dedicated team, led by Mike Gamble, is actively preparing for the production of the next Mass Effect game.

Potential Delays and Revealed Release Period

While the situation in BioWare remains unclear, there have been hints about possible delays and release periods. Jeff Grubb, a reliable source, may have revealed the release period for Dragon Age Dreadwolf in recent months.

Additional details were shared on Twitter: