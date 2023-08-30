





CD Projekt RED Conference: Latest Updates on Game Development

During the recent CD Projekt RED H1 2023 conference, the company’s CEO, Adam Kiczynski, shared some exciting insights on their upcoming projects. Kiczynski revealed that an increasing number of developers are transitioning from working on Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty to their new title, The Witcher: Project Polaris.

The Witcher: Project Polaris Gains Momentum

Kiczynski emphasized that while not all CD Projekt RED employees have joined the Project Polaris team, which already boasts a workforce of approximately 250 as of July 2023, many will be involved in this highly anticipated venture. However, some team members will continue supporting Phantom Liberty even after its launch. Additionally, others will contribute to the development of Project Orion, the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, and Project Hadar, a brand-new RPG IP.

A Gradual Transition and Upcoming Releases

Furthermore, Kiczynski revealed that the company is gradually parting ways with certain team members. This ongoing process will be completed by the first quarter of 2024. It is important to note that CD Projekt RED has not provided release dates for Project Orion, Project Hadar, or Project Polaris at the time of this writing. However, the company has assured fans that more information will be unveiled in the coming months.

Release of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

In other news, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is scheduled to launch on September 26, 2023, for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Players will also have the opportunity to purchase an expansion for the game, priced at 29.99 euros.

Witcher Community Unites in Support

Lastly, we would like to take a moment to acknowledge the inspiring solidarity demonstrated by the Witcher community. Recently, fans rallied around the actor portraying Geralt after he was diagnosed with cancer. Their support and love exemplify the incredible bond within this passionate community.



