CD Projekt Red Announces Release Time for Cyberpunk 2077 Expansion

The official CD Projekt Red social media accounts have revealed the release date and time for the highly anticipated Phantom Liberty expansion for the popular role-playing video game, Cyberpunk 2077. Console players will be able to delve into the new area of Night City on September 26, starting at midnight, while PC users will have to wait until 1:00 am.

Global Release Times and Excitement Build-Up

CD Projekt Red also shared a map indicating the release time for various geographic regions around the world. The wait is almost over for eager fans, who have been eagerly anticipating the release of Phantom Liberty, as expressed on social media platforms using the hashtag #PhantomFreedom.

New Features and Updates

If you’re excited to immerse yourself in the expansion as soon as it becomes available, consider stocking up on energy drinks and caffeine to stay alert during intense gunfights behind the wheel. The studio has hinted that a free update to Cyberpunk 2077 version 2.0 may coincide with or precede the release of Phantom Liberty. This update is expected to introduce significant gameplay changes, including an enhanced law enforcement system and the addition of vehicle chases and shootouts.

Record-breaking DLC and Important Warnings

Phantom Liberty is CD Projekt Red’s most ambitious DLC yet, boasting a high budget and promising to offer an extraordinary gaming experience. However, due to a switch in the graphics engine utilized by the studio, this expansion will be the only additional content released for Cyberpunk 2077. It’s crucial for PC gamers to be mindful of potential overheating and performance issues that may arise with the 2.0 expansion and update.

Note: Phantom Liberty will not be accessible to players on PS4 and Xbox One.