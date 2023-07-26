Cyberpunk 2077 Creator CD Projekt RED to Lay Off 100 Staff Members

Cyberpunk 2077 creator CD Projekt RED has announced plans to lay off around 100 staff members, which accounts for roughly 9% of its workforce. The company admits it is currently overstaffed and seeks to create more agile and effective teams.

Adam Kicinski, CEO of CDPR, explained in an organisational update on the official website that they have carefully evaluated each team’s expected contribution to the company’s strategy. They have identified talented individuals who are completing their tasks but do not have future opportunities within the next year based on project needs. Consequently, the studio will be parting ways with approximately 100 employees, accounting for roughly 9% of the entire team.

Although the layoffs will not be immediate – some employees will be let go as late as Q1 2024 – the studio has decided to share this information now to ensure team members have sufficient time to process and adapt to the changes. Additionally, CDPR is providing everyone with a comprehensive severance package.

CD Projekt RED’s Ongoing Projects

CD Projekt RED is currently working on multiple exciting projects. They are developing a brand new instalment in The Witcher series and a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077. Production on the new Witcher game is increasing as the release of Phantom Liberty approaches.

Furthermore, the studio is undertaking a full-blown remake of The Witcher powered by Unreal Engine 5, promising an immersive open-world experience.

[Source – VGC]