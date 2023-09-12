CD Projekt RED Announces Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire Event

CD Projekt RED has revealed that it will host a new Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire event on September 14, 2023. During this event, more details about Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty will be unveiled, including information about Idris Elba’s character, Solomon Reed, and a few surprises.

The event will cover various topics such as new radios, insights from Idris Elba himself about Reed, gameplay and new abilities, and unexpected surprises.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire event will take place at 11:00 am EST / 4:00 pm GMT and can be watched on YouTube and Twitch.

CDPR has also released new concept art for the game, focusing on the Black Sapphire Club.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty is set to launch on September 26, 2023, for PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S. This expansion will be the only one available for the game as CDPR shifts its focus towards other projects, including a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel and a new entry in The Witcher franchise.

[Source – Cyberpunk 2077 on Twitter]