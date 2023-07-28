Castlevania: Nocturne Animated Series Premiere Date Announced

The highly anticipated Castlevania: Nocturne animated series from Netflix has finally received a premiere date. Fans can mark their calendars for September 28, when the show will be available for streaming.

About Castlevania: Nocturne

Castlevania: Nocturne takes place during the French Revolution and focuses on the origin story of Richter Belmont, a beloved character in the Castlevania franchise. This new series delivers gory and gothic adventures, introducing a never-before-seen narrative that explores themes of love and loss. Led by showrunner Kevin Kolde and creator / writer Clive Bradley, the series is produced by Project 51 Productions with the exceptional animation services provided by Powerhouse Animation. Whether you are a fan of the Castlevania franchise or new to the world of gaming adaptations and anime, Castlevania: Nocturne is a must-watch.

Check out the teaser trailer for a sneak peek:

Teaser Trailer