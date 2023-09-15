Console Ports of Cartel Alliance 3 Announced
THQ Nordic has the console ports of Cartel Alliance 3 specifically planned. These will be released on November 16 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series.
The console versions of Cartel Alliance 3 were announced in August (we reported).
