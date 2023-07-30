2023, a successful year for Capcom

Capcom, a Japanese video game company, has had an exceptional year in 2023. The release of the highly anticipated Resident Evil 4 remake and Street Fighter 6 has garnered millions of sales. Additionally, their latest title, Exoprimal, a thrilling cooperative shooter with dinosaurs, has attracted over a million players.

Over one million players have joined the wargames in Exoprimal! To commemorate this milestone, a free Skywave skin will be included in the August 16 title update. We’re hard at work on improvements to the game based on player feedback. Thank you for your ongoing support! pic.twitter.com/TtsbztYKgr — Exoprimal (@exoprimal) July 25, 2023

The success continues with more than five million copies sold of Resident Evil 4 and two million copies of Street Fighter 6. It has undeniably been an outstanding year for Capcom, and there is still more to come, with potential for even higher sales.

Capcom’s Secret Project

In addition to the studio’s successes, Capcom has expanded by acquiring Swordcanes Studio, a team involved in the development of Street Fighter 6, Final Fantasy XVI, and Hi-Fi Rush. The acquisition has contributed to Capcom’s remarkable financial performance, with a reported 74% increase in revenue during the first quarter of the fiscal year.

However, Capcom is not stopping there. During its quarterly report, the company revealed plans to release another undisclosed game within the fiscal year, with expectations that it will sell millions of copies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Capcom says:

-Sword Canes Studio has 22 employees, mostly animators.

-plans to release one unannounced game, which would sell millions, by March next year —Takashi Mochizuki (@6d6f636869) July 26, 2023

There are speculations about the nature of this upcoming game. While there is no confirmation yet, rumors suggest a potential return of the popular Monster Hunter series. Given the timeline of previous Monster Hunter releases, launching a new installment at the beginning of next year aligns with expectations. We will have to wait and see.