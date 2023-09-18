Capcom has recently unveiled the launch trailer and new screenshots for their highly anticipated Resident Evil 4 remake downloadable content, “Separate Ways.” Set to be released on September 21, this downloadable content offers players a thrilling new perspective in the Resident Evil 4 universe, accompanied by added features and gameplay improvements. Several outlets have also provided gameplay videos for fans to get a sneak peek at what to expect from this exciting add-on.

Overview of the downloadable content

In “Separate Ways,” players follow the intriguing journey of Ada Wong, a covert operative, as she joins forces with Leon S. Kennedy in his mission to find the president’s missing daughter. This new content delves deeper into the storyline and provides an alternate perspective to the main game, revealing the hidden events that take place behind the scenes. Additionally, alongside the release of “Separate Ways,” Capcom will also introduce a free update for “The Mercenaries,” allowing players to play as Ada Wong and Albert Wesker in the popular bonus mode.

To obtain crucial information about a mysterious material called “the Amber,” Ada Wong ventures into a secluded village in Europe known as Los Iluminados, a sect controlled by a religious group. Throughout her mission, players will experience the intense gunplay, combat, and knife mechanics that have made Resident Evil 4 a beloved title. However, “Separate Ways” also brings in a thrilling new feature: the Grappling Gun. Ada can use this tool to swing across chasms, make rapid ascents, and even engage in close-quarters combat or ranged melee takedowns.

Don’t Miss the Resident Evil 4 Remake!

If you’re a fan of the Resident Evil franchise or a newcomer to the series, Resident Evil 4 is available now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. Immerse yourself in the captivating world of survival horror and get ready to embark on an unforgettable adventure.

Launch Trailer

English

Japanese

Gameplay

Dengeki Online

Famitsu

GAME Watch

Screenshots