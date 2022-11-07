A new update has been released for Capcom Arcade Stadium Update 1.05. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Capcom Arcade Stadium Update 1.05 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

Capcom Arcade Stadium 1.05 Update

Add function

[Addition of the fastest shooting function]

Added a function that can fire at the fastest, synchro fire for each game (※ excluding some games).

It is more comfortable to play using a burst.

You can set it in the “Fire rate” in the “CONTROLLER SETTINGS”.

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium (Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium)

“Super-floating fortress exed exes”.

Added a function that allows you to set the language of characters to use when name entry. You can select Japanese or English in “GAME SETTINGS”.

Added a function that allows you to turn on and off the camera operation with the right stick during gameplay.

YOU CAN SET IT TO ON OR off IN SYSTEM SETTINGS.

Feature improvements

You can now start the game directly from the list of games you own “GAME LIST”.

The game settings that you changed for each game are now saved. All games, you can also return to the initial state in bulk.

Change

“Street Fighter II – The World Warrior -”

“Street Fighter II ‘ TURBO – HYPER FIGHTING -”

“Super Street Fighter II X – Grand Master Challenge -”

