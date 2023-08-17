Capcom Announces Tokyo Game Show 2023 Lineup

Capcom has announced its lineup for the Tokyo Game Show 2023, featuring several exciting titles that will be playable at the event in late September.

Playable Games:

Resident Evil 4 Remake VR Mode Experience the terror of Resident Evil 4 in virtual reality.

Street Fighter 6 Join the fight in the next installment of the legendary Street Fighter series.

Exoprimal Embark on an epic adventure in this recently released game.

Monster Hunter Now Hunt massive creatures in this thrilling and highly acclaimed game.

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy Step into the shoes of a brilliant defense attorney in this engaging trilogy.

Special Program:

Additionally, Capcom will be hosting a 50-minute pre-recorded Special Program on September 21 at 11:00PM JST. This program will showcase the latest news and updates on the aforementioned titles and more.

Rumored Resident Evil 4 Remake DLC:

Fans of Resident Evil 4 Remake may finally receive official confirmation on the long-rumored DLC Separate Ways. Reports suggest that this DLC will offer an expanded experience following Ada Wong’s adventures alongside Leon’s mission.

Past Successes:

Resident Evil 4 Remake, released in March 2023, has achieved tremendous success, surpassing five million copies sold. Street Fighter 6 was launched in June 2023, and Exoprimal is the latest release among the three, hitting the market last month.