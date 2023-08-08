Capcom Announces New Street Fighter 6 Content
Capcom has announced exciting new content for Street Fighter 6. The upcoming downloadable content character, A.K.I., is a maniacal poison aficionado who cannot wait to sink her nails into her opponents. Additionally, a collaboration with Nickelodeon’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be launching on August 8.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collaboration
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration includes gear, emotes, Titles, stamps, in-game device wallpapers, camera frames in Photo Mode, and the ability to turn your World Tour and Battle Hub custom avatar into one of the turtles.
Details:
- New gear and emotes featuring the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Fun new Titles to apply
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles stamps for the chat
- Customizable in-game mobile wallpapers and camera frames
- Transform your custom avatar into your favorite Turtle
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration is the second branded partnership within Street Fighter 6. Players can show off their Turtle fandom in various fun ways while also decorating the in-game social center, Battle Hub, with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles banners, signage, and trailers.
The heroes in a half shell are also starring in their latest movie, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, currently in theaters.
About Street Fighter 6
Street Fighter 6 is the latest game in the storied Street Fighter franchise. It features an all-new single player World Tour mode, a community-focused Battle Hub mode, and core gameplay modes via Fighting Ground. The game has already sold more than two million units worldwide.
Street Fighter 6 is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam.
Trailers
DLC Character A.K.I. Teaser Trailer
English
Japanese
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collaboration Trailer
English
Japanese