Capcom Announces Release Date

Capcom announces that the Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney trilogy will be released on January 25, 2024 for PS4, Xbox One, and Switch. The compilation consists of Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney: Dual Destinies, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney: Spirit of Justice, including all extensions.

The Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney trilogy was announced in June (we reported).