Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Release Confusion

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is set to release on November 10th, but there seems to be some uncertainty regarding which consoles it will be available on. While Activision has confirmed it will be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, there is conflicting information about whether it will also be available on PS4 and Xbox One.

Xbox Series X/S Exclusive?

The official Xbox page for the game only mentions Xbox Series X/S, with no mention of Xbox One. This has led to confusion among fans, as it is unclear whether the game will be released on last-generation consoles.

PlayStation’s Mixed Messaging

On the PlayStation YouTube account, the recent Modern Warfare III teaser is listed under ‘PS5 & PS4 Games,’ implying that the game will be available on both consoles. However, the video itself features PS4 hashtags, which has caused further confusion.

Possible Explanations

There are a few possible explanations for this confusion. It is possible that the Xbox page made an error and the game will indeed be released on Xbox One. Alternatively, the PlayStation YouTube account may have made a mistake in listing PS4, and the game may not be coming to that system. Another possibility is that Modern Warfare III will be available on PS4 but not Xbox One, for reasons unknown.

Final Clarification Expected

Activision is set to fully unveil Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III on August 17th. Hopefully, during this worldwide reveal, they will clear up any confusion and provide a definitive answer about which consoles the game will be available on.

