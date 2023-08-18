





Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Gameplay Reveal and Release Details

Introduction

Publisher Activision and developer Sledgehammer Games have released exciting details and a gameplay reveal trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. The game is set to launch on November 10th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Digital pre-orders are available now on various platforms.

Experience a Thrilling Campaign

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is the highly anticipated direct sequel to the record-breaking Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Players can expect a rich and immersive campaign with unprecedented player choice. The story picks up directly after Modern Warfare II, offering a dark and gritty experience.

Open World Zombies and Multiplayer Maps

In addition to the campaign, the game features an all-new open world Zombies mode set on the largest Zombies map in Call of Duty history. It also boasts an impressive collection of multiplayer maps, including fan favorites from the original Modern Warfare 2 and new additions. Whether you prefer classic game modes or exciting new experiences, Modern Warfare III has something for everyone.

Celebrate the Franchise’s Legacy

Modern Warfare III coincides with the 20th anniversary of the Call of Duty franchise. It pays homage to the series’ legacy while also charting a new course for fans. It is the first time in back-to-back years that Call of Duty releases a direct sequel, making it a momentous occasion for fans.

Seamless Progression and New Content

For the first time in Call of Duty history, a vast amount of content from the previous game, Modern Warfare II, will transfer to Modern Warfare III. This includes weapon and Operator content, ensuring a seamless progression for players. Furthermore, the game will receive post-launch updates with new maps, live seasons, and exciting experiences for Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile.

Unparalleled Gameplay Features

Modern Warfare III introduces innovative gameplay features, such as Open Combat Missions that offer players more choice and additional paths to complete objectives. The game also includes new movement mechanics, enhanced customization with After-Market Parts for weapons, and the return of beloved features like classic Minimap behavior and map voting in multiplayer matches.

Availability and Additional Information

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will be available globally on various platforms on November 10th, 2023. Players who pre-order will gain early access to the Open Beta. Digital pre-orders also grant access to the Campaign up to a week prior to launch. The game is published by Activision and developed by Sledgehammer Games in partnership with Infinity Ward. Development for Modern Warfare Zombies is led by Treyarch, with support from other studios. Detailed information can be found on the official website and social media channels.

Watch the Gameplay Reveal Trailer

