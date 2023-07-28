Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 to be Revealed Through In-Game Event in Warzone 2.0
Activision has announced through a new tweet that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be revealed through an in-game event in Warzone 2.0, scheduled for Season 5 starting on August 2, 2023.
Unfortunately, the American publisher has not revealed the specific day when this limited-time in-game event will begin, aimed at presenting the upcoming CoD installment. However, according to Insider Gaming sources, it is set for the first few days of August.
Possible Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Presentation
Based on Tom Henderson’s statements, it is possible that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 could be presented as early as next week. Activision will likely follow the pattern of previous installments in the series.
While waiting for further information, here are the key dates for Modern Warfare 3 shared by Henderson a few weeks ago:
Important Dates for Modern Warfare 3
- Beta weekend 1 (PS4/PS5) – October 6-10, 2023
- Beta weekend 2 (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/PC) – October 12-16, 2023
- Campaign Early Access (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/PC) – November 2, 2023
- Launch (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/PC) – November 10, 2023
- Start of Season 1 / New Warzone Map – December 5, 2023
Stay tuned for more information coming in the next few days. In the meantime, you can watch the launch trailer for Season 5 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.
Tweet from Call of Duty
It’s a Showdown. Everything you need to know about Season 05 of Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII https://t.co/usEXTNw5aC
Call of Duty 2023 in-game Reveal Event New Faction Showdown Event Two 6v6 and Two Gunfight MP maps at launch 50 years of hip-hop celebration pic.twitter.com/PYxbsIL8dn
— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 27, 2023