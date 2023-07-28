Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 to be Revealed Through In-Game Event in Warzone 2.0

Activision has announced through a new tweet that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be revealed through an in-game event in Warzone 2.0, scheduled for Season 5 starting on August 2, 2023.

Unfortunately, the American publisher has not revealed the specific day when this limited-time in-game event will begin, aimed at presenting the upcoming CoD installment. However, according to Insider Gaming sources, it is set for the first few days of August.

Possible Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Presentation

Based on Tom Henderson’s statements, it is possible that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 could be presented as early as next week. Activision will likely follow the pattern of previous installments in the series.

While waiting for further information, here are the key dates for Modern Warfare 3 shared by Henderson a few weeks ago:

Important Dates for Modern Warfare 3

Beta weekend 1 (PS4/PS5) – October 6-10, 2023

Beta weekend 2 (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/PC) – October 12-16, 2023

Campaign Early Access (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/PC) – November 2, 2023

Launch (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/PC) – November 10, 2023

Start of Season 1 / New Warzone Map – December 5, 2023

Stay tuned for more information coming in the next few days. In the meantime, you can watch the launch trailer for Season 5 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

Tweet from Call of Duty