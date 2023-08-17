Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Gameplay Trailer Released

Activision recently unveiled a gameplay trailer for the highly anticipated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. This trailer offers fans a sneak peek into some exciting gameplay moments from the upcoming installment of the popular game series, set to hit the market this November.

A Direct Sequel to Modern Warfare 2

The new chapter of Call of Duty, as expected, serves as a direct sequel to the previous title in the franchise, Modern Warfare 2, developed by Infinity Ward. However, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is a collaborative effort between Infinity Ward and Sledgehammer Games.

Editions, Bonuses, and Early Access

Furthermore, Activision has announced various editions, pre-order bonuses, and early access campaigns for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Fans who take part in these campaigns will have the opportunity to dive into the thrilling new adventure as early as November 3, 2023.

Call of Duty HQ

A notable addition to the Call of Duty experience is the newly introduced Call of Duty HQ. This hub, dedicated to the renowned shooter series, will be compatible with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, further enhancing the gameplay experience for players.

Availability and Platforms

Mark your calendars! Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be available for purchase starting November 10, 2023. The game can be enjoyed on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.