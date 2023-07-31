Bungie May Be Working on a New Destiny Game

Bungie, the developer behind the popular video game series Destiny, appears to be working on a new addition to the franchise. The release of the game, currently referred to as “The Final Shape,” is scheduled for early 2024.

Rumors Circulate About a New Destiny Game

These rumors gained traction after a recent survey was conducted by Sony’s development team and sent to a select group of Destiny 2 players. The survey covered various aspects of gaming, from mobile gaming to PC and console gaming. However, what stood out to players was the question about their interest in a new game set in the Destiny universe and the Destiny franchise as a whole.

Survey Questions About the New Destiny Game

How likely are you to play a new game from the Destiny franchise?

When considering a new Destiny game, which option would you prefer?

Possible answers: I wouldn’t play at all, maybe I wouldn’t play, I think I would play, I would most likely play, or I would definitely play.

While this survey review suggests that a new Destiny chapter is in the works, it does not explicitly state that it is Destiny 3. It is, therefore, possible that Bungie is developing a customized Destiny chapter or even a mobile game in the series. There are even rumors that Bungie and NetEase may collaborate on a mobile version of the game.