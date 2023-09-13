Bud Spencer & Terence Hill: Slaps and Beans 2 Release Date
Release Date and Platforms
ININ Games would like to remind us of this again Bud Spencer & Terence Hill: Slaps and Beans 2 will be released on September 22 on PS4, PS5, Switch and Xbox with the exception of the latter, the clunker will also be available packaged in regular stores.
New Press Release
We have not yet been treated to a completely new trailer, but we have been treated to a new press release:
The highly anticipated sequel to the hilarious and action-packed beat ’em up starring Bud Spencer and Terence Hill hits consoles in just 10 days!
The humor and beautiful chemistry of the legendary cinematic duo are perfectly captured in this new and fully dubbed adventure, offering a nostalgic experience for fans and newcomers alike. With an enhanced combat system that recreates their iconic fistfights, a special party mode, cooperative puzzles and the original soundtrack from film composer Oliver Onions, claps and laughs are guaranteed!
Features of Bud Spencer & Terence Hill: Slaps and Beans 2
Part 2 contains an all-round package with many features:
- A brand new, explosive and completely crazy story
- Improved Combat System: Both heroes now have unique skills and powerups
- Everything can be used as a weapon: any object in the environment can be used to turn off the enemy’s lights.
- The story can be played with a friend in 2-player coop mode
- Many mini-games break up the pace of the story
- In the special party mode (mini games only) for up to 4 players, you can compete against each other to achieve high scores
- Charming and hand-drawn pixel art
- New music from original composer Oliver Onions
- Dubbed in English, German, Italian and Spanish
- Lots of beans (and bananas)