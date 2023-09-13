Watch the Trailer

Release Date and Platforms

ININ Games would like to remind us of this again Bud Spencer & Terence Hill: Slaps and Beans 2 will be released on September 22 on PS4, PS5, Switch and Xbox with the exception of the latter, the clunker will also be available packaged in regular stores.

New Press Release

We have not yet been treated to a completely new trailer, but we have been treated to a new press release:

The highly anticipated sequel to the hilarious and action-packed beat ’em up starring Bud Spencer and Terence Hill hits consoles in just 10 days!

The humor and beautiful chemistry of the legendary cinematic duo are perfectly captured in this new and fully dubbed adventure, offering a nostalgic experience for fans and newcomers alike. With an enhanced combat system that recreates their iconic fistfights, a special party mode, cooperative puzzles and the original soundtrack from film composer Oliver Onions, claps and laughs are guaranteed!

Features of Bud Spencer & Terence Hill: Slaps and Beans 2

Part 2 contains an all-round package with many features: