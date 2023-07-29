Broforce Forever Update Coming Soon

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Free Lives have announced that the much-anticipated Broforce Forever update for the side-scrolling run-and-gun action game Broforce will be released on August 8. The update will also bring the game to Xbox One via Xbox Game Pass on the same date.

About Broforce Forever

The Broforce Forever update is the final update for the game, offering an improved and expanded campaign with new unlocks. It also introduces six new ultra-patriotic bros, four new democracy-spreading challenge levels, and bug fixes.

Celebratory Sale on Steam

In celebration of the upcoming update, Broforce will be available at a special discount of 80% off on Steam starting July 30.

New Bros

Seth Brondle – Harness the calculating intelligence and acid-spitting allure of Broforce Forever‘s biggest bug yet. Climb on ceilings and utilize explosive teleportation as you swat evildoers like flies.

– Harness the calculating intelligence and acid-spitting allure of Broforce Forever‘s biggest bug yet. Climb on ceilings and utilize explosive teleportation as you swat evildoers like flies. Xebro – Use your formidable fighting and flying Chakram skills to help those who are unable to defend themselves. Strike fear into the hearts of terrorism with your war cry, then cut them up real good with your sword.

– Use your formidable fighting and flying Chakram skills to help those who are unable to defend themselves. Strike fear into the hearts of terrorism with your war cry, then cut them up real good with your sword. Desperabro – Harness the power of music to enchant evil before blowing it away with dual-sawed-off shotguns. Every man deserves one last chance to dance before he dies.

– Harness the power of music to enchant evil before blowing it away with dual-sawed-off shotguns. Every man deserves one last chance to dance before he dies. Broffy the Vampire Slayer – Become the thing monsters have nightmares about, a stake-throwing, unholy monster purging, self-resurrecting teenage Slayer.

– Become the thing monsters have nightmares about, a stake-throwing, unholy monster purging, self-resurrecting teenage Slayer. Bro Gummer – Embrace freedom in the most patriotic way possible: OVERKILL. Snipe your way around the world vanquishing evil with pinpoint accuracy, or just get back to basics and ram dynamite down its throat.

– Embrace freedom in the most patriotic way possible: OVERKILL. Snipe your way around the world vanquishing evil with pinpoint accuracy, or just get back to basics and ram dynamite down its throat. Demolition Bro – Send a maniac to catch a maniac. With his Bouncing Bomberman Bomb and Freeze Grenade, this Bro is ready to put evildoers right back where they belong… ON ICE.

New Challenges and Enemies

The update adds new challenge levels known as Muscle Temples, where players can flex their muscles and face specific enemy types and hazards. There are four different threat levels, each with its own unlockable flex ability.

Availability

Broforce is currently available for PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC via Steam, Microsoft Store, and Humble Store.

Trailer