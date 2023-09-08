About

The studio behind Tokyo Chronos and DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate, MyDearest, has recently announced their upcoming virtual reality multiplayer first-person shooter, Brazen Blaze. Set to release in 2024 on major virtual reality platforms, the game has already generated excitement with a live Steam page.

In preparation for its launch, closed alpha registrations are currently open to players who join the MyDearest Discord channel. Official invitations will be sent out in September.

So what can players expect from Brazen Blaze? MyDearest provides an enticing overview of the game:

In the anarcho-capitalist world of Brazen Blaze, contestants compete in an international fighting tournament to determine the President of the world, the ultimate power that keeps society from falling into complete dystopia. This unique virtual reality experience takes players across the globe to fight in locations inspired by the real world. Brazen Blaze offers intense three-versus-three online multiplayer battles on the streets. Players will use powerful gauntlets to dash, jump, grapple, shoot, and punch their way to victory. Each character possesses a special attack that breaks the rules of fair play, unleashing explosions, lavish spending, fire-setting, and more. In this game, being a good person and a good president are mutually exclusive.

Development Team

Brazen Blaze is being developed by a talented team at MyDearest, including Japanese game design experts as well as notable contributors from outside the studio. Here are some words from a few of them:

—Richard Khoo, Former Riot, Blizzard, and More Systems Designer, August 2023

“Brazen Blaze masterfully combines combat mechanics and freedom of movement, creating an engaging gameplay experience. The immersive VR dimension places players right in the heart of the action. Even in its pre-alpha stage, Brazen Blaze shows immense potential with its carefully crafted characters, special powers, and unique personalities. With a mix of close-quarter combat and strategic long-range attacks against destructible environments, the game promises an exciting full release that I eagerly await.”

—Warren Ellis, Creator of Netflix’s Castlevania, Transmetropolitan, and more, July 2023

“Developing characters who are entertaining and also reflect the struggles of our world was a fascinating challenge. The incredible work already done by the team made my job easier, and I’m thrilled to have been a part of it. I hope players enjoy the game as much as I enjoyed contributing to it.”

—Brian Alagao, Former Producer at Activision, Respawn Entertainment, and Skydance, August 2023

“Brazen Blaze offers a fresh and exciting take on VR FPS experiences. With its fast-paced close quarter combat, long-range weapon attacks, destructible environments, and unique character skills, the gameplay left me wanting more. And that was just playing the prototype. There is so much potential here, and I can’t wait for the full release!”

—Thrillseeker, Notable Virtual Reality Influencer and YouTuber, September 2023

“MyDearest has created something truly special with Brazen Blaze. The game captures the same incredibly fun and competitive spirit of couch co-op games and brings it to VR. Brazen Blaze delivers that ‘just one more round’ feeling repeatedly, providing pure, simple, and unadulterated fun.”

Take a look at the official announcement trailer below, and check out the first screenshots in the gallery.

Announcement Trailer