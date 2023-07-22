Silent Hill: Ascension studio Genvid and The Gearbox Entertainment Company have announced Borderlands EchoVision Live, an interactive streaming series. Platforms and a release date were not announced.

The Highlights

The interactive series explores the (mis)adventures of eight unsuspecting tourists who find themselves in peril, marooned on Eden-6 after setting off on an “Adventure Safari” to follow in the footsteps of Vault Hunters and bask in their glory.

Audiences from around the world will determine whether these all-new characters make it from zeroes-to-heroes, how they handle the pressure, how they relate to each other, and what kind of person—and future Vault Hunter—each of them is.

Fans will have direct and permanent influence on the story and characters of Borderlands EchoVision Live, an unfolding narrative experience in which all audience members engage over which story decisions are made and collectively experience a shared outcome.

The Story

Eight wannabe Vault Hunters fork over their hard-earned cash for a safely guided tour of Eden-6—all the excitement with none of the danger! What could possibly go wrong?

Turns out a lot.

What’s meant to be a three-week vacation turns into a permanent nightmare when the tourists find themselves stranded in the backwater town of Greywater Junction. Surrounded on all sides by cutthroats, bandits, and low-thread-count sheets, these unfortunate dilettantes must overcome their fears, failings, and greed in order to band together, rise to the occasion, and avoid the many, MANY bullets with their names on them.

Massive Audience Decisions

Designed from the ground-up with massive community involvement at the core of the experience, global participants will directly impact how this Borderlands adventure unfolds. The audience will engage to determine how these zeroes to sort-of-heroes rise to the occasion to take on the increasingly dire threats to Greywater Junction. Reputations, relationships, and even rewards are at stake—and the actions of millions will determine these characters’ fates.