Borderlands 3 Celebrates Its 4th Anniversary with a Giveaway for Gamers

The fourth anniversary of Borderlands 3 is here, and the developers have chosen to celebrate it with a special treat for gamers. Instead of a big event, the Gearbox team has released a code that grants players four gold keys and one diamond.

Unlock Rich Rewards with the Code CS5TJ-HJXB6-WSTRC-Z3T3J-W5TTZ

Until October 31, players can use the code CS5TJ-HJXB6-WSTRC-Z3T3J-W5TTZ to receive exciting rewards and open special chests filled with various accessories using the gold keys and rare items with the diamond. The code can be redeemed either in the game or on the shift.gearbox website.

Get Your Bonus and Celebrate the Anniversary

Don’t miss out on the celebration! To commemorate the 4th anniversary of Borderlands 3, the Hellshock key will also grant you four gold keys and a diamond key. Use the code and claim your bonus in the game or at the website.

The code CS5TJ-HJXB6-WSTRC-Z3T3J-W5TTZ expires on October 31.

Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box

While you enjoy the anniversary giveaway, remember that Gearbox recently announced the Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box. This collection includes all the games in the series and was released on September 1.

Rediscover the Entire Borderlands Franchise

Now, four years after the release of Borderlands 3, gamers have the opportunity to experience the full saga of the franchise:

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition

Borderlands 2

Borderlands: Pre-Sequel

Tales from the Borderlands

Borderlands 3

New tales from the Borderlands

Join the Celebration of Borderlands 3’s 4th Anniversary

Experience the excitement and rewards of Borderlands 3’s fourth anniversary with the exclusive giveaway. Don’t forget to redeem the code and enjoy the entire Borderlands franchise!