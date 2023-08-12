Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel SHiFT Codes

Everyone loves free stuff, especially when it’s free guns to kill bad guys in Borderlands. Here are all the currently active SHiFT codes for Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel on PS4, PS3, PSVR, and PS Vita.

Borderlands 2 SHiFT Codes – NEW

Borderlands 2 SHiFT Codes for PS4 (Note: same codes for all platforms)

Expiry: 17 August 2023 at 06:00 UTC

T3XBJ-53WSB-XK3C5-JJTTB-BRX3T – 3 Golden Keys

ADVERTISEMENT

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel SHiFT Codes – NEW

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel SHiFT Codes (Note: same code for all platforms)

Expiry: 17 August 2023 at 06:00 UTC

T3XBJ-53WSB-XK3C5-JJTTB-BRX3T – 3 Golden Keys

How To Use Golden Keys On Borderlands 2 PS4

To use your golden keys, open the special crate in the city of Sanctuary, near where you spawn in that place.

How To Use Golden Keys On Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel PS4

Go to Concordia and use your golden keys to open the special chest to claim rare loot.

If you’re unfamiliar with SHiFT codes, make sure you have an active 2K account linked to your PSN account. Then, enter the code in the SHiFT code area on the main menu of the game, or visit the official Borderlands SHiFT code site if you’re not near your PS4.

Related Content – Sony PS5 Complete Guide – A Total Resource On PlayStation 5

Each successful entry of a SHiFT code gives you five golden keys that can be used to open a chest and receive epic and legendary weapons. Keep in mind that each SHiFT code is only relevant for one game, one platform type, and has a limited validity period.

Don’t forget to check out SHiFT codes for Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition and Borderlands 3 as well. We’ll keep this list updated, so make sure to bookmark this page.

And remember, these SHiFT codes are available for all platforms, including PC and Xbox.