About Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince

Prepare yourself for an enchanting adventure as you embark on a journey through haunted forests, pirate shores, and mysterious lands in Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince. Set hundreds of years after The Sleeping King, this “classic” action-adventure game brings forth a new chapter in the epic tale.

Accompanied by captivating storytelling from Lily’s Grandpa, you’ll be immersed in a world filled with charming towns, formidable enemies, mind-bending puzzles, and powerful weapons. The fate of Lily’s brother lies in your hands as you face the returning Minotaur King.

Key Features of Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince

Experience a compelling main story along with engaging side-quests.

Embark on a classic top-down action-adventure in a retro 2D environment.

Discover dozens of mini-dungeons, caves, and hidden locations.

Your choices have a direct influence on the story and events.

Unleash a wide array of weapons and abilities to defeat your foes.

Enjoy over 15 hours of immersive gameplay.

Witness the excitement of Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince in the official Xbox Announce Trailer below.