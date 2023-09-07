Total Sales Surpass Two Million Units Worldwide

The highly acclaimed action-adventure game, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, has achieved a significant milestone by selling over two million units globally as of August. Publisher 505 Games and developer ArtPlay proudly announced this achievement.

New Online Modes in Development

Excitingly, development is currently underway for two new modes, namely “VS” and “Chaos”. For the first time, these modes will include the much-awaited online multiplayer functionality, adding a new dimension to the gameplay experience.

Challenges and Delays

Implementing online functionality presented unforeseen hurdles and resulted in some delays for the development team. However, ArtPlay expressed their determination to overcome these obstacles and progress forward. They assured fans that the new content is nearing completion.

First Glimpse of New Content

A special video update showcasing the first footage of the upcoming content was released today. Fans can expect more information to be announced on September 14, building further anticipation for the new additions to the game.

Available on Multiple Platforms

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is currently available on a wide range of platforms, including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, iOS, and Android. Players can enjoy this captivating title on their preferred gaming device.

