Nacon Introduces Second Season of Blood Bowl III

Watch the Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oiRPZ6vBhw

Nacon points out with a trailer that the second season has arrived Blood bowl III has started. Their innovations are also revealed in the accompanying press release:

The second season of Blood bowl III introduces a new faction, the Underworld Dwellers. This team consists of the worst creatures from the underworld: Skaven, Goblins, Snotlings and Trolls. The members of this faction are despised for their hideous appearance caused by mutations of warpstoneinduced fungal elixirs and their particularly underhanded tactics. The lightweights make up for their strength disadvantages (with the exception of the ratmen and trolls) with their mobility and use of snotbirds as cannon fodder. The underworld residents also bring into the game a new court befitting the faction, a coach, a team of cheerleaders, and a new ball.

Matches can now also be watched comfortably from the stands in spectator mode. Replay mode will also be added later in the season, allowing key moments from matches to be revisited and analyzed to refine strategies. The second season also unlocks new rewards in the Blood Pass.

Blood bowl III is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series