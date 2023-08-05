Blizzard Blocks Diablo 4 Exploit Allowing Eternal Characters in First Season

Blizzard Entertainment has put an end to an exploit in Diablo 4 that allowed players to bring characters from the Eternal Realm into the first season of the game. Not only did the developers address the issue, but they also took direct action by banning players who took advantage of the exploit.

Starting Fresh in Diablo 4’s First Season

In order to experience the first season of Diablo 4, players are required to create new characters. However, some users discovered a clever workaround to avoid starting from scratch. By disconnecting the game from the Internet, they found a way to connect different realms and transfer their Eternal characters into the first season.

Action Taken by Blizzard

Adam Fletcher, the Community Manager at Blizzard, revealed that the developers were quick to address the exploit. Furthermore, he emphasized that appropriate measures were taken against those who took advantage of the situation. Soon after, players themselves confirmed that several individuals had already been banned for bringing their Eternal characters into the first season of Diablo 4.