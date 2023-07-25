Blizzard Accused of Misleading Design in Diablo 4 User Interface

New concerns have emerged regarding the user interface (UI) of Diablo 4, with players accusing Blizzard of intentionally designing it in a way that leads users to mistakenly purchase the game’s premium battle pass with real money. This controversial issue has caught the attention of the gaming community and streamer Rurikhan, who shared a video demonstrating the problem on Twitter. When accessing the seasons tab, players have reported that the cursor automatically moves to the “activate premium pass” button, potentially leading to accidental purchases without any warning.

Streamer Brings Attention to the Issue

Rurikhan’s tweet and video shed light on the issue, prompting discussion among players and the wider gaming community. The tweet expressed frustration at the placement of the “Activate Premium Battle Pass” button, which is situated next to the button users frequently press to check their seasonal journey. He described this design as “downright malicious”.

Concerns Over Dark Template Design

This UI design practice is known as the “dark template”, which manipulates users into unintentional actions, potentially resulting in inconveniences or monetary losses. Despite the controversy, Adam Fletcher, a prominent figure in the Diablo 4 community, swiftly acknowledged the issue and assured players that a workaround is being developed to prevent the cursor from automatically moving to the premium pass button. The response from Blizzard seems to have been well-received, as comments on Rurikhan’s post suggest that the company has followed through on its commitment to address the issue.

Blizzard’s Reputation Takes Another Hit

This incident further damages Blizzard’s reputation, particularly following the release of patch 1.1, which has been widely criticized as the game’s worst patch. Blizzard has acknowledged that the issues with patch 1.1 are bugs that require fixing, adding to player frustration and disappointment.