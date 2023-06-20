Limit Breaker Quest Added

We’re adding the new Limit Breaker Quest: a high-difficulty, one-player quest that challenges you to conquer as many as you can of an endless series of stages.

This new quest must be attempted with a team of three characters and mostly rewards players with Transcendence Points.

Buff Effect Times

We have adjusted buffs so that when a buff that affects all characters is used, the effect timer’s countdown will be paused for non-active characters.

Issues Fixed

The Days in Current Guild information displayed on the My Status and Player Status screens was sometimes incorrect.

Sometimes in Epic Raids the reduction of a boss’s health would be delayed after taking damage if a PlayStation®4 player was hosting the Epic Raid. Please be aware that this was a cosmetic issue; the boss’s health was being reduced correctly.

Source:Bleach Brave Souls