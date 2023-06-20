A new update has been released for Bleach Brave Souls Update 1.38 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Bleach Brave Souls Update 1.38 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
We’re adding the new Limit Breaker Quest: a high-difficulty, one-player quest that challenges you to conquer as many as you can of an endless series of stages.
This new quest must be attempted with a team of three characters and mostly rewards players with Transcendence Points.
Buff Effect Times
We have adjusted buffs so that when a buff that affects all characters is used, the effect timer’s countdown will be paused for non-active characters.
Issues Fixed
The Days in Current Guild information displayed on the My Status and Player Status screens was sometimes incorrect.
Sometimes in Epic Raids the reduction of a boss’s health would be delayed after taking damage if a PlayStation®4 player was hosting the Epic Raid. Please be aware that this was a cosmetic issue; the boss’s health was being reduced correctly.