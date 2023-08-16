BlazBlue: Entropy Effect – Early Access Now Available

The officially licensed side-scrolling roguelite action game, BlazBlue: Entropy Effect, is now available in Early Access for PC via Steam. The game is offered at a 12% off launch discount price of $17.59.

The Early Access release includes:

Four large themed stages and one procedurally generated Metroidvania-style map

Seven unique characters

Eight elemental systems

Ten boss battles with independent mechanics

Over 50 enemy varieties

An advanced mode

“Mature and uniquely presented story performances”

The full version of the game will offer more content, including a multi-ending story, an expanded roster of playable characters, and new gameplay modes.

About BlazBlue: Entropy Effect

BlazBlue: Entropy Effect is an ultimate 2D action adventure game developed by a team with years of experience in action games. Each character in the game has their own traits and hundreds of moves to choose from, allowing for the creation of unique combos. The game features a Legacy System that makes each battle a unique experience. Players can strategically plan their tactics by selecting eight elements and over 200 upgrades, creating different “reactions” in combat. The game combines sandbox-level progression with Metroidvania-inspired adventures, offering diverse enemies, stage-specific bosses, and a procedurally generated vast map. The story of the game is non-linear and revolves around a virtual world that is slowly changing the reality of its users. Player choices will determine the outcome of the story.

Trailers

Launch Trailer

Early Access Content Trailer

Prototype Profile Trailers

Hakumen

Hibiki Kohaku

Kokonoe

Mai

Ragna