A new update has been released for Black Desert Online Update 2.62 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Black Desert Online Update 2.62 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Table of Contents
- Improved control feel at the beginning and end of character movements when the following classes are moving in non-combat stance or with main weapon or awakening weapon drawn.
|Classes
|Shai, Archer, Guardian, Hashashin, Nova, Corsair, Sage, Drakania, Woosa
|Before
|After
Events
New Additions and Improvements
Ranger
Waltz of Wind (I to III)
- Added the following effects to the skill:
- Ranged AP +6/8/10 for 10 sec when using the skill
Berserker
Ground Lifting (I to III)
- Added the following effects to the skill:
- Attack Speed +10/15/20% for 10 sec when using the skill
Blasting
- Fixed the issue of not being able to activate Blasting via Quick Slot.
Wizard
Prime: Blizzard: Domain
- Fixed the issue of Prime: Blizzard: Domain cooldown time not being reduced when comboing with Prime: Frigid Fog: Control after Prime: Meteor Shower.
Corsair
Wind-piercer Patraca
- Improved to always fire quickly when activated using this skill.
Pirate’s Life For Me
- Changed so Pirate’s Life For Me can be used even during cooldown.
- But, all AP Increase effect, Down Smash, Critical Hit Rate of extra attacks and Stun won’t be applied.
- Changed Pirate’s Life For Me cooldown 4 sec → 5 sec.
- Changed so Pirate’s Life For Me normal attack and extra attack damage are applied the same.
|Skill Description
|Preview
|
Crow’s Mark
- Increased activation speed when using Crow’s Mark at the spot.
- Improved so the action links smoothly when it comboes with Pirate’s Life For Me after using the skill.
- Changed Crow’s Mark (I to III) damage and Critical Hit Rate:
- I to III attack damage 1032/1205/1400% → 1106/1292/1501%
- Critical Hit Rate 15/20/25% → 15/25/35%
Flow: Earth-render Patraca
- Increased skill’s activation speed.
Cap’n’s Orders: Cease Fire!
- Increased skill’s activation speed.
- Changed skill’s damage and PvP Damage Reduction Rate:
- Attack damage 1479% → 1553%
- PvP Damage Reduction Rate: 55% → 51%
Sun-shielder Patraca (I to III)
- Changed skill’s PvP Damage Reduction Rate:
- I to III PvP Damage Reduction Rate: 34% → 30%
Drakania
Refraction
- Fixed the issue where the movement distance to the left was shorter than to the right when using Refraction with your trion.
Legacy
- Removed SHIFT + E from the Legacy skill command.
- SHIFT + E is now a command for Flow: Obliterate.
- Increased all AP increase effects in Dragonblood form from 15 to 25.
- Increased all AP increase effects in Hexeblood form from 10 to 20.
- Fixed the issue where in certain situations, all AP increase effects would stack.
Doombringer
- Updated so that even when Doombringer is used from a higher position, there is no falling motion for the duration of the skill.
Dragonblood: Tip of the Scale
- Dragonblood: Tip of the Scale has had the following updates.
- Removed the first attack of the skill, and balanced the dealt damage accordingly.
- Movement distance has been increased for when Dragonblood: Tip of the Scale is used after Refraction or Dragonwalk.
- Skill activation delay has been reduced,
|Skill Description
|Preview
|
Hexeblood: Storm Piercer
- Added Forward Guard to the skill and removed the Knockdown effect of the third attack.
Hexeblood: Tip of the Scale
- Hexeblood: Tip of the Scale has had the following updates.
- The Stiffness effect after the first attack is now applied as soon as the skill is used, regardless of the skill’s motion.
- Removed the Knockdown effect of the third attack.
Sundering Roar
- The Stun effect of a successful first attack has been changed to a Knockdown effect.
- The damage dealt by the first and second attacks are now the same.
Hexeblood: Crackling Flame
- Increased the damage of Hexeblood: Crackling Flame from 1023% to 1262%.
Flow: Obliterate
- Flow: Obliterate has had the following updates.
- Has been separated from Aerial Burst as a standalone skill.
- As such, the skill’s effects have been changed.
- Since it is now a standalone skill, it can now have skill add-ons applied.
- SHIFT + E is now the command key.
- Has been separated from Aerial Burst as a standalone skill.
Hexeblood: Savage Decree
- Fixed awkward animation when using Hexeblood: Savage Decree during Hexeblood: Storm Piercer.
Flow: Core: Extinction
- Flow: Core: Extinction has had the following updates.
- Changed to a Hexeblood skill.
- Hexeblood form will be activated when this skill is used.
- Is not activated as a flow skill after Dragonblood: Surrendering Roar
- As the skill animation has been changed, so have the skill’s effects.
- Changed command key to SHIFT + F.
- Core: Aerial Burst has been changed to Core: Extinction.
- Changed so that the effects of Markthanan’s Heart are applied. (Recover 5% of max HP twice, and only up to 50% of max HP.)
- Changed to a Hexeblood skill.
|Skill Description
|Preview
|
Aerial Burst
- Aerial Burst has had the following updates.
- Changed to a Dragonblood skill.
- The command key has been removed, thus the skill can only be used when added to a Quick Slot.
- The skill’s effects have been changed.
Dragonblood: Spiteful Soul I
- Increased the activation speed of Dragonblood: Spiteful Soul.
Dragonblood: Storm Piercer
- Changed the skill animation of Dragonblood: Storm Piercer and the skill’s effects.
Skill Description Preview
Flow: Dragon Flight, Flow: Markthanan’s Wings
- Flow: Dragon Flight and Flow: Markthanan’s Wings have had the following updates.
- Can no longer be linked with Extinction during the skill.
- Restriction on flight distance has been removed. Flight distance now depends on Stamina.
- Stamina is used continuously while flying. When Stamina runs out, landing will be activated automatically.
- 200 Stamina is used per second while flying.
- Removed the count limit on left and right evasion maneuvers.
- Continuous activation has been removed, and the F key is now used to accelerate. Acceleration uses 500 stamina per second.
- Movement speed decreased for when not accelerating.
[Solo] Atoraxxion: Yolunakea Thread Guide
- A guide on threads has been added for [Solo] Atoraxxion: Yolunakea’s main quest.
- “Architect’s Kyvelan Hexahedron” has been added next to the thread you meet during [Solo] Atoraxxion: Yolunakea.
- Intereract with Architect’s Kyvelan Hexahedron and access the guide through dialogue. The guide is designed to help solve the thread.
- “Architect’s Kyvelan Hexahedron” has been added next to the thread you meet during [Solo] Atoraxxion: Yolunakea.
Arena of Solare
- The official Season for Arena of Solare has begun!
- Preseason information has been reset and ranked matches will be recorded during the official season of Arena of Solare.
|Arena of Solare Official Season
|Jan 4, 2023 (after maintenance) – Feb 28, 2023 (before maintenance)
- Improved so you can start talking on party chat as soon as you enter an Arena of Solare match.
- Changes to the gear exclusive to Arena of Solare are as follows:
- Changed the Max HP of Slumbering Sage’s Armor from +200 → -100.
- Changed Evasion of TRI (III) Stormy Eye Ring from 6(+45) → 6(+41).
- Changed Evasion of TRI (III) Stormy Eye Belt from 6(+56) → 6(+52).
- Removed the Damage Reduction +3 effect of Pilgrim’s Crystal: Ascetic.
Arena of Solare TOP 1 Adventurer for each class
A picture of the TOP 1 Adventurer who achieve the highest rank for each class will be showcased in the Hall of Fame placed in the Battle Arena to show off their pride.
You can obtain Blessing of a Great Knight” by consuming energy 20 after interacting with warriors of Solare recorded in the Hall of Fame.
Blessing of a Great Knight: Breath EXP +10% for 10 hours
Arena of Solare Top 100 – 1. Solare Knight Outfit
- Adventurers who rank in the top 100 for Arena of Solare during the official season will receive the Solare Knight Outfit.
Arena of Solare Top 100 – 2. Honorary title Solare Knight
- Adventurers who rank in the top 100 for Arena of Solare during the official season will receive the “Solare Knight” title.
- The title can be used until the end of the next Arena of Solare regular season.
Arena of Solare Top 100 – 3. Glorious Solare Box
- Adventurers who rank in the top 100 for Arena of Solare during the official season will receive a Glorious Solare Box.
|
Glorious Solare Box
|
Cron Stone x1,000
Radiant Shakatu’s Seal
- Following Shakatu’s request, Dellus will exchange the following items for Adventurers who have acquired the [Event] Shining Shakatu Seal.
- The items that can be exchanged according to the number of [Event] Shining Shakatu Seals are as follows.
|Number of [Event] Radiant Shakatu’s Seal
|Exchangeable Items
|10
|[Event] Shining Gold Bar Box
|10
|Horse Emblem: Golden Horse (Tier 8)
(Has the skills Instant Accel, Sprint , and Drift)
|10
|Oquilla’s Flower x20
|10
|Advanced Old Moon Box
|20
|Supreme Old Moon Box
|20
|Item Collection Increase Scroll x30
|20
|Ship License: Epheria Sailboat
|40
|Choose Your Krogdalo’s Horse Gear Box – Earth
|40
|Choose Your Krogdalo’s Horse Gear Box – Sea
|40
|Choose Your Krogdalo’s Horse Gear Box – Wind
|50
|Ship License: Epheria Frigate
|70
|Advice of Valks (+100)
|100
|TRI (III) Tungrad Ring
|100
|TRI (III) Ethereal Earring
|100
|TRI (III) Dawn Earring
|100
|TRI (III) Ominous Ring
|100
|TRI (III) : Black Distortion Earring
|100
|TRI (III) Manos Necklace
|100
|TRI (III) Manos Ring
|100
|TRI (III) Manos Earrings
|100
|TRI (III) Manos Belt
|100
|Garmoth’s Horn
|150
|Weapon Exchange Coupon Box
|150
|Old Moon Trade Pass
|300
|[Title] Shining Knight
- Changed so that 10 Cron Stones can be exchanged for [Event] Shining Shakatu Seal x1 through Shakatu’s right-hand, Raomi.
- Related information has been added to the [Event] Shining Seal of Shakatu item description accordingly.
- You must show your seal to exchange the following items with Shakatu’s right-hands, Dellus and Raomi.
- [Event] Shakatu’s Seal, [Event] Shining Shakatu’s Seal
Blacksmith’s Secret Book
- New Blacksmith’s Secret Books, 80 and 100, are now being sold by all blacksmiths. The prices are as follows.
- Blacksmith’s Secret Book – 80: 10,000,000 Silver
- Blacksmith’s Secret Book – 100: 20,000,000 Silver
- The following prices of Blacksmith’s Secret Books have been changed to the following.
- Blacksmith’s Secret Book – 20: 1,000,000 Silver → 100,000 Silver
- Blacksmith’s Secret Book – 30: 1,500,000 Silver → 400,000 Silver
- Blacksmith’s Secret Book – 40: 2,000,000 Silver → 1,000,000 Silver
- Blacksmith’s Secret Book – 50: 3,000,000 Silver → 2,000,000 Silver
- Fixed the following item description:
- Fairy’s Breath, Discarded Glass Bottle, Blush Leaf, Witch’s Delicacy, Mysterious Catalyst: Fixed some descriptions regarding NPC info.
- Crystal Extraction Tool and Black Spirit Essence were changed accordingly to crystal preset functions.
Adjusted Magic Crystal Max Price on Central Market
- Adjusted the maximum price for the following Magic Crystals on the Central Market as follows:
- Pre-order items on Central Market have been cancelled and items listed will be moved to storage accordingly during the Jan 4 (Wed) maintenance.
- Changed the location of Marni’s Realm – Hexe Sanctuary.
- Changed the message animation that pops up when Rawr-Rawr spawns or is defeated.
- Fixed the issue where the [Wild] Feather Wolf would occasionally pursue Adventurers for an excessive distance.
- Changed so that the [Wild] Feather Wolf will stop chasing if it gets too far from the location of the first attack.
- Changed so other Adventurers cannot be attacked for approximately 20 seconds after the World Boss is defeated.
- Added a feature where once you reach a far enough distance from the defeated monster, the box automatically opens for you to check the loot when the box button appears upon defeating a World Boss.
- “Adrian Loggia”, a young warrior from Velia of Balenos, secretly asks you for help, saying that they saw a mysterious shadow along the beach.
- ‘Added quest “I’m Telling You the Truth!”.
* You can find this quest through Quests (O) under quest type “Other”.
- Added quests to villagers in Duvencrune of the Drieghan territory.
- You can accept the crossroad quest “Pleading Goblin” from the goblin in the alley across from Maopan the Cooking Merchant.
-
- You can accept the quest “Those Who Do Not Work Shall Not Eat” from Marsel near Duvencrune Farmland.
For example, if Guild A takes Mansha Forest, then all members of Guild A will receive double the bonuses for their investment level. There are also nodes that do not have monster zones. This means that guilds will have to decide whether they want to target a specific node or go after regular nodes.
- Rules for Node/Conquest Wars have been changed.
- The main changes are as listed below.
|Before
|Now
|Node/Conquest Wars by territory depending on the day of the week
|Node/Conquest Wars at each respective node depending on the day of the week.
|Can only participate through conquered and connected nodes.
|Can participate freely at any node.
|Multiple Node/Conquest Wars in nodes conquered by Guilds/Alliances
|Can participate in one Node/Conquest War per day (Except Saturdays)
|Forts erected by Guilds/Alliances at conquered nodes are maintained.
|All forts erected at nodes removed automatically after Saturday midnight (24:00).
|If central node is destroyed, all occupied nodes are as well.
|Central node system removed
※ With the central node system removed, Node War Assembly function has been changed to being located at the fort at which you participated in a Node/Conquest War that day.
-
- Changed the maximum number nodes available for guilds/alliances to 3.
- You will not be able to participate in level 2-4 Conquest Wars if you participate in Level 1 (Beginner/Intermediate) conquest wars as usual. (Rules apply vice versa)
- The rule of Lord’s Guilds/Alliances not being able to participate in Node Wars of the territory they’re occupying remains the same.
- The rule of the defending team claiming victory remains the same if the Guild/Command Post is not destroyed while a Conquest War is in progress for the duration of 2 hours.
- The Guild claiming victory can access the Node War shop according to the node’s level as usual.
- Additionally, the Guild who has won level 2 and higher Node Wars can access the Guild leader’s benefits of Resonant Blackstar weapon and the Resonant Demon’s accessory for a set duration as usual.
- Changed how taxes are obtained during Node Conquest.
|Before
|Now
|Taxes accumulated after conquering a node or occupation a node are obtained 15 minutes and 5 minutes before the start of the next node battle in the same territory, respectively.
|Acquired as soon as node is conquered.
|Percentage Acquired by Node Level
|Before
|Now
|Level 1 Beginner
|9.6%
|Level 1 Intermediate
|14.4%
|Level 2
|20%
|Level 3
|24%
|Level 4
|32%
– Please note that there will be a reduction in accumulated taxes for Nodes that are conquered after the January 4th (Wed) maintenance.
- Changes to the following node locations are as follows:
- Expanded the areas of each Node so more Guilds/Alliances can participate.
- The number of acquired taxes will be adjusted with the changes.
- Each Node will not be divded by territory and will be set by Node level.
- Changed so you can only proceed with Node Wars in one Node territory.
- Changed the maximum number of participants in a Node War per each node territory.
- Expanded the areas of each Node so more Guilds/Alliances can participate.
|Level 1 Beginner (4 Total)
|Node Location
|Day
|People needed
|Western Guard Camp
|Tuesday
|20
|Northern Plain of Serendia
|Thursday
|20
|Treant Forest
|Friday
|25
|Polly’s Forest
|Sunday
|30
|Level 1 Intermediate (5 Total)
|Node Location
|Day
|People needed
|Cron Castle
|Monday
|25
|Alejandro Farm
|Wednesday
|25
|Abandoned Iron Mine
|Thursday
|30
|Desert Naga Temple
|Sunday
|30
|Tooth Fairy Forest
|Friday
|35
|Level 2 (11 Total)
|Node Location
|Day
|People needed
|Glish Ruins
|Monday
|30
|Mansha Forest
|Tuesday
|30
|Mirumok Ruins
|Wednesday
|30
|Wolf Hills
|Friday
|30
|Helms Post
|Monday
|40
|Saunil Camp
|Wednesday
|40
|Castle Ruins
|Friday
|40
|Ibellab Oasis
|Sunday
|40
|Omar Lava Cave
|Tuesday
|40
|Khuruto Cave
|Thursday
|40
|Manshaum Forest
|Sunday
|40
|Level 3 (12 Total)
|Node Location
|Day
|People needed
|Roud Sulfur Mine
|Monday
|40
|Canyon of Corruption
|Thursday
|40
|North Abandoned Quarry
|Friday
|40
|Quint Hill
|Monday
|55
|Valencia Castle Site
|Tuesday
|55
|Ancado Coast
|Wednesday
|55
|Bashim Base
|Thursday
|55
|Elder’s Bridge
|Sunday
|55
|Navarn Steppe
|Tuesday
|70
|Orc Camp
|Wednesday
|70
|Hexe Sanctuary
|Sunday
|70
|Sausan Garrison
|Sunday
|70
|Level 4 (8 Total)
|Node Location
|Day
|People needed
|Ivory Wasteland
|Monday
|50
|Hasrah Cliff
|Friday
|50
|Basilisk Den
|Tuesday
|75
|Pilgrim’s Sanctum: Obedience
|Thursday
|75
|Gyfin Rhasia Temple
|Sunday
|75
|Calpheon Castle Site
|Wednesday
|100
|Bloody Monastery
|Sunday
|100
|Ash Forest
|Sunday
|100
- The number of Node/Conquest Wars for each day.
|Day
|Number of Node/Conquest Wars
|Sunday
|10
|Monday
|6
|Tuesday
|6
|Wednesday
|6
|Thursday
|6
|Friday
|6
- The days in which each level of Node/Conquest Wars will take place.
|Node War Level
|Days to Partipate
|Level 1 Beginner
|Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri
|Level 1 Intermediate
|Sun, Mon, Wed, Thurs, Fri
|Level 2
|Every day except for Saturdays when Node/Conquest Wars are in progress
|Level 3
|Level 4
- Each Node Level has been changed to have the following stat restrictions.
|Stat Restrictions by Node Level
|Node Level
|Level 1 Beginner
|Level 1 Intermediate
|Level 2
|Level 3
|Level 4
|AP
|245
|335
|532
|585
|None
|Damage Reduction
|223
|286
|328
|364
|Accuracy
|645
|695
|757
|796
|Evasion
|741
|805
|870
|922
|Damage Reduction Rate
|7%
|14%
|21%
|None
|Accuracy Rate
|15%
|15%
|20%
|None
|Evasion Rate
|15%
|15%
|20%
|None
|Special Evasion
|0%
|0%
|20%
|None
|Resistance
|20%
|30%
|50%
|None
- Participation System for Node Wars has been added.
- In order to participate in Node Wars, you need participation opportunities. When all participation opportunities are consumed, you cannot participate in Node Wars since constructing forts will be unavailable.
- Each Guild/Alliance is given 1 opportunity a week to participate.
- Participation opportunities are reset every Saturday at midnight.
- If you meet the minimum criteria of the participating Node War, Participation opportunities will be refunded and you can continue to participate in Node Wars the next day.
* The minimum criteria for Participation opportunities are as follows:
- If an enemy fort is destroyed, or the number of kills/deaths is greater than 20
- Adventurers, who participated in Node War, can now earn Resplendent Medals of Honor regardless of whether they win, liberate, or lose.
|Node Level
|Number of Resplendent Medal of Honor Obtained
|Win
|Liberation
|Lose
|Level 1
|12
|12
|12
|Level 2
|16
|16
|16
|Level 3
|20
|20
|20
|Level 4
|24
|24
|24
Crystal Presets
- Added a crystal preset system that allows you to activate crystal effects through a separate UI instead of transfusing them individually onto gear.
Registering Crystals for Presets
2) Press the “View Crystals” button at the bottom right of the Transfusion UI.
3) RMB the crystals from your inventory to register them.
Tranfusing/Applying Crystals via Presets
2) RMB on a [+] slot and transfuse by selecting a registered crystal.
※ There are no limits based on gear slots as crystals can now be equipped in any slot except for certain specific slots.
3) Apply a crystal preset by pressing the “Apply” button located at the bottom of the UI.
Extracting/Removing (Destroying) Crystals
1) Summon the Black Spirit (,) and press Transfusion [2].
2) Press the “View Crystals” button at the bottom right of the Transfusion UI at the bottom right of the Crystal Inventory UI
3) Click on the trash bin icon to remove. (Crystals will be destroyed upon removal.)
Extracting (Intact) Crystals
1) Interact with a Blacksmith and click on the Extraction [4] menu.
2) Press the Extract Crystal button and open the “Owned Crystals” (Crystal Inventory) UI.
3) Select either the Crystal Extraction Tool or Black Spirit Essence and RMB the crystal you want to extract.
Registering Crystals (image)
Transfusing Crystals via Presets (image)
Crystals will be destroyed if removed through this method.
You can go to a Blacksmith and use the Crystal Extraction Tool or Black Spirit Essence to extract the crystals intact.
- With the aforementioned changes to transfusing crystals, a max limit has been set for certain crystal groups.
- View Crystal Effects to see the effects of crystals that have been currently applied from the Transfusion UI.
- Changed the following with the addition of the crystal presets function:
- Removed the gear icon that was displayed on the crystal item icon.
- E.g.) →
- Changed the crystal description to fit the crystal preset feature.
- Removed the gear icon that was displayed on the crystal item icon.
Additional information on Crystal Presets
2. You can extract crystals by obtaining a Crystal Extraction Tool from a Blacksmith NPC or through using the Black Spirit Essence.
– If you wish to remove crystals in the Owned Crystals UI by pressing RMB, those crystals will be destroyed.
3. You can register up to 50 crystals and set up to 5 presets.
Additional methods of usage will be added soon.
4. The top left and right slots will unlock upon reforming awakening weapons.
– Crystal slots can be unlocked through Heart of Karanda or Garmoth’s Heart.
* The slot will become locked if you equip an item that has not been reformed if you try to use the preset.
5. The socket in the middle of the Transfusion UI will become available if you equip an outfit that has a socket that was created using the Black Spirit’s Claw.
– You can only equip Ancient Spirit’s Crystal in this slot.
6. If the crystal shatters upon death while it is equipped in the crystal preset, that crystal in your inventory will also shatter as well.
– In this case, you will be unable to use the shattered crystal in your crystal preset.
(However, the Ancient Spirit’s Crystal will not be shattered like the same as before.)
7. The rules that determine the number of crystals that shatter is the same as previous before if you die from a monster or player depending on your karma.
– The rules of enhancement level drop upon death based on Karma is the same as before prior to the update.
* Due to the crystal preset update, the crystals that were equipped in the gear prior to the January 4 (Wed) update was moved to the following.
Crystal transfused onto gear → Moved to the Central Market inventory.
Crystal that is currently transfused to a character whose items is waiting to be copied from → Moved to the Central Market inventory or to Heidel storage if it could not be traded
Crystal that is currently transfused to a tagged character that is set for item copy → Moved to Heidel storage since it can no longer be traded
- Changed the following in the Courser Training (Dream Horse Awakening) UI.
- Changed the pop up that appears if you attempt to awaken a Dream Horse without using Cron Stones.
- The setting to turn On/Off Cron Stones will now remain in effect.
- Changed the mouse button from LMB to RMB when excluding materials for courser training again.
- Improved the mount icon tooltip to display the following information. In addition, the flute item that is applied will now appear in the tooltip as well.
- Call mount range
- Current distance away from your mount
- Removed level from Biraghi Den monster zone icon in World Map (M).
- Changed so standard numbers are applied when invalid numbers are being applied while reading an invalid customization file.
- Improved feature in the web storage to allow you to send items to your character from your web storage again if it fails.
- Improved so you are directed to the error page if an error occurs while logging in through the STEAM launcher.
- Improved the Account menu UI for the mobile setting.
- Improved so that a notification directing you to go to the Steam Launcher is displayed when starting the game on the official website with a Steam account.
- Improved so that the page moves when moving from the forum to another user’s community activity or profile.
- Improved the accessibility of the login menu at the top of the official website.
Modified or Changed
- [Tamer] Fixed the issue where you were unable to use Heilang: Whiplash while riding Heilang if you were below Lv. 35.
- [Musa] Fixed the issue where the Prime: Fiery Angel’s attack effect in the skill video was different from the actual skill.
- [Ninja] Fixed the issue where there was no audio in the Alert Stance skill video.
- [Wizard, Witch] Fixed the issue where Mana Absorption command keys were different from the skill guide.
- [Sage, Hashashin] Fixed the issue where the character’s facial expression did not change when you pressed Talk (Enter).
- [Sage] Fixed the issue where the Kyve displayed unnaturally when using the social interactions Proudly, Confident, and Fighting Spirit.
- [Corsair] Fixed the issue where the effect color of your serenaca appeared unnaturally when equipping the PEN (V) Blackstar Serenaca.
- Fixed the issue where some monsters were marked as humans in Atoraxxion: Sycrakea.
- Fixed the issue where the terrain looked unnatural in certain locations of Calpheon Castle Site.
- Fixed the issue where you could climb on the ceiling inside buildings in certain location in Calpheon.
- Fixed the issue where the wallpaper installed in the manor would not appear in certain situations.
- For those who had additional wallpaper installed after the above has occured, the related item will be resent to you through the Jan 11, 2023 (Wed) maintenance.
- For those who want a refund on the wallpaper item, please contact Support before the Jan 11, 2023 (Wed) maintenance.
- Fixed the issue where some parts of your character appearance overlapped with the background if you leaned against something inside Blue Maned Lion’s Manor in certain locations.
- Fixed the issue where the cutscene that plays during “[Balenos] [Boss] Giath, King of the Goblins” was displayed to other nearby Adventurers.
- Removed the information about the Main Node in the system message that is displayed when remotely constructing a fort for Node War.
- Fixed the issue where occasionally the game did not launch if you log in during certain situations.
- Fixed the issue where character movement looked unnatural when moving in the following certain locations.
- Oquilla’s Eye
- Dormann Lumber Camp
- Fixed the dialog for the following NPCs to read more naturally.
- Dialog that appears when exchanging Fairy’s Breath with Dalishain
- When talking with a certain NPC located at Pilgrim’s Sanctum: Obedience
- Fixed the following events that occur during the tutorial.
- Fixed the issue where the location of your character looked unnatural in certain situations.
- Fixed the issue where certain parts of the outfit on the Sage character appeared unnatural.
- Fixed the issue where certain parts of Illezra’s appearance appeared unnatural.
- [Woosa] Fixed the issue where exclusive effects did not display when equipping the Santa Hat, Hair Ornament, and Jack-O’-Lantern Mask.
- [Woosa] Fixed the issue where attempting to dye through the Dye (J) menu made the camera positioning abnormal in certain situations.
- Fixed the issue where, when you tried processing from the Storage, the effects of items in your Storage remained in effect when hovering your mouse over it.
Many Adventurers gave us feedback that they sometimes couldn’t interact with the residence door. Thanks to our Adventurers’ reports, we have fixed it. Thank you very much, Adventurers.
- Fixed the issue where occasionally you could not interact with your residence’s door.
- Fixed the issue where the enhancement level of Godr-Ayed Swallowtail Fan and Godr-Ayed Do Stave was displayed in numbers in the Central Market when viewed via Black Desert+ app.
- Fixed the issue where the audio settings that you saved from the log in screen did not save and reset when playing through the tutorial.
- Fixed the issue of the 5th reward not displaying upon logging in the first when Login Reward list displays more than 5 for Gamepad UI mode.
- Fixed the issue of the following Arena of Solare crystal descriptions displaying different from the effect orders:
- Time Spirit’s Crystal – Plunder, Pilgrim’s Crystal: Ascetic
- Fixed the issue of a skill that can be obtained via [Secret Book] Guild Tactics not being applied in certain situations.
- Added a button where you can check All Guild Rankings in Guild Recruitment UI (G) when you are not in a guild.
- Fixed the issue where Adventurers could relocate to an abnormal location from the Barhan Gateway arena of Arena of Solare.
Source:Black Desert Online
A new update has been released for Black Desert Online Update 2.62 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Black Desert Online Update 2.62 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Table of Contents
- Improved control feel at the beginning and end of character movements when the following classes are moving in non-combat stance or with main weapon or awakening weapon drawn.
|Classes
|Shai, Archer, Guardian, Hashashin, Nova, Corsair, Sage, Drakania, Woosa
|Before
|After
Events
New Additions and Improvements
Ranger
Waltz of Wind (I to III)
- Added the following effects to the skill:
- Ranged AP +6/8/10 for 10 sec when using the skill
Berserker
Ground Lifting (I to III)
- Added the following effects to the skill:
- Attack Speed +10/15/20% for 10 sec when using the skill
Blasting
- Fixed the issue of not being able to activate Blasting via Quick Slot.
Wizard
Prime: Blizzard: Domain
- Fixed the issue of Prime: Blizzard: Domain cooldown time not being reduced when comboing with Prime: Frigid Fog: Control after Prime: Meteor Shower.
Corsair
Wind-piercer Patraca
- Improved to always fire quickly when activated using this skill.
Pirate’s Life For Me
- Changed so Pirate’s Life For Me can be used even during cooldown.
- But, all AP Increase effect, Down Smash, Critical Hit Rate of extra attacks and Stun won’t be applied.
- Changed Pirate’s Life For Me cooldown 4 sec → 5 sec.
- Changed so Pirate’s Life For Me normal attack and extra attack damage are applied the same.
|Skill Description
|Preview
|
Crow’s Mark
- Increased activation speed when using Crow’s Mark at the spot.
- Improved so the action links smoothly when it comboes with Pirate’s Life For Me after using the skill.
- Changed Crow’s Mark (I to III) damage and Critical Hit Rate:
- I to III attack damage 1032/1205/1400% → 1106/1292/1501%
- Critical Hit Rate 15/20/25% → 15/25/35%
Flow: Earth-render Patraca
- Increased skill’s activation speed.
Cap’n’s Orders: Cease Fire!
- Increased skill’s activation speed.
- Changed skill’s damage and PvP Damage Reduction Rate:
- Attack damage 1479% → 1553%
- PvP Damage Reduction Rate: 55% → 51%
Sun-shielder Patraca (I to III)
- Changed skill’s PvP Damage Reduction Rate:
- I to III PvP Damage Reduction Rate: 34% → 30%
Drakania
Refraction
- Fixed the issue where the movement distance to the left was shorter than to the right when using Refraction with your trion.
Legacy
- Removed SHIFT + E from the Legacy skill command.
- SHIFT + E is now a command for Flow: Obliterate.
- Increased all AP increase effects in Dragonblood form from 15 to 25.
- Increased all AP increase effects in Hexeblood form from 10 to 20.
- Fixed the issue where in certain situations, all AP increase effects would stack.
Doombringer
- Updated so that even when Doombringer is used from a higher position, there is no falling motion for the duration of the skill.
Dragonblood: Tip of the Scale
- Dragonblood: Tip of the Scale has had the following updates.
- Removed the first attack of the skill, and balanced the dealt damage accordingly.
- Movement distance has been increased for when Dragonblood: Tip of the Scale is used after Refraction or Dragonwalk.
- Skill activation delay has been reduced,
|Skill Description
|Preview
|
Hexeblood: Storm Piercer
- Added Forward Guard to the skill and removed the Knockdown effect of the third attack.
Hexeblood: Tip of the Scale
- Hexeblood: Tip of the Scale has had the following updates.
- The Stiffness effect after the first attack is now applied as soon as the skill is used, regardless of the skill’s motion.
- Removed the Knockdown effect of the third attack.
Sundering Roar
- The Stun effect of a successful first attack has been changed to a Knockdown effect.
- The damage dealt by the first and second attacks are now the same.
Hexeblood: Crackling Flame
- Increased the damage of Hexeblood: Crackling Flame from 1023% to 1262%.
Flow: Obliterate
- Flow: Obliterate has had the following updates.
- Has been separated from Aerial Burst as a standalone skill.
- As such, the skill’s effects have been changed.
- Since it is now a standalone skill, it can now have skill add-ons applied.
- SHIFT + E is now the command key.
- Has been separated from Aerial Burst as a standalone skill.
Hexeblood: Savage Decree
- Fixed awkward animation when using Hexeblood: Savage Decree during Hexeblood: Storm Piercer.
Flow: Core: Extinction
- Flow: Core: Extinction has had the following updates.
- Changed to a Hexeblood skill.
- Hexeblood form will be activated when this skill is used.
- Is not activated as a flow skill after Dragonblood: Surrendering Roar
- As the skill animation has been changed, so have the skill’s effects.
- Changed command key to SHIFT + F.
- Core: Aerial Burst has been changed to Core: Extinction.
- Changed so that the effects of Markthanan’s Heart are applied. (Recover 5% of max HP twice, and only up to 50% of max HP.)
- Changed to a Hexeblood skill.
|Skill Description
|Preview
|
Aerial Burst
- Aerial Burst has had the following updates.
- Changed to a Dragonblood skill.
- The command key has been removed, thus the skill can only be used when added to a Quick Slot.
- The skill’s effects have been changed.
Dragonblood: Spiteful Soul I
- Increased the activation speed of Dragonblood: Spiteful Soul.
Dragonblood: Storm Piercer
- Changed the skill animation of Dragonblood: Storm Piercer and the skill’s effects.
Skill Description Preview
Flow: Dragon Flight, Flow: Markthanan’s Wings
- Flow: Dragon Flight and Flow: Markthanan’s Wings have had the following updates.
- Can no longer be linked with Extinction during the skill.
- Restriction on flight distance has been removed. Flight distance now depends on Stamina.
- Stamina is used continuously while flying. When Stamina runs out, landing will be activated automatically.
- 200 Stamina is used per second while flying.
- Removed the count limit on left and right evasion maneuvers.
- Continuous activation has been removed, and the F key is now used to accelerate. Acceleration uses 500 stamina per second.
- Movement speed decreased for when not accelerating.
[Solo] Atoraxxion: Yolunakea Thread Guide
- A guide on threads has been added for [Solo] Atoraxxion: Yolunakea’s main quest.
- “Architect’s Kyvelan Hexahedron” has been added next to the thread you meet during [Solo] Atoraxxion: Yolunakea.
- Intereract with Architect’s Kyvelan Hexahedron and access the guide through dialogue. The guide is designed to help solve the thread.
- “Architect’s Kyvelan Hexahedron” has been added next to the thread you meet during [Solo] Atoraxxion: Yolunakea.
Arena of Solare
- The official Season for Arena of Solare has begun!
- Preseason information has been reset and ranked matches will be recorded during the official season of Arena of Solare.
|Arena of Solare Official Season
|Jan 4, 2023 (after maintenance) – Feb 28, 2023 (before maintenance)
- Improved so you can start talking on party chat as soon as you enter an Arena of Solare match.
- Changes to the gear exclusive to Arena of Solare are as follows:
- Changed the Max HP of Slumbering Sage’s Armor from +200 → -100.
- Changed Evasion of TRI (III) Stormy Eye Ring from 6(+45) → 6(+41).
- Changed Evasion of TRI (III) Stormy Eye Belt from 6(+56) → 6(+52).
- Removed the Damage Reduction +3 effect of Pilgrim’s Crystal: Ascetic.
Arena of Solare TOP 1 Adventurer for each class
A picture of the TOP 1 Adventurer who achieve the highest rank for each class will be showcased in the Hall of Fame placed in the Battle Arena to show off their pride.
You can obtain Blessing of a Great Knight” by consuming energy 20 after interacting with warriors of Solare recorded in the Hall of Fame.
Blessing of a Great Knight: Breath EXP +10% for 10 hours
Arena of Solare Top 100 – 1. Solare Knight Outfit
- Adventurers who rank in the top 100 for Arena of Solare during the official season will receive the Solare Knight Outfit.
Arena of Solare Top 100 – 2. Honorary title Solare Knight
- Adventurers who rank in the top 100 for Arena of Solare during the official season will receive the “Solare Knight” title.
- The title can be used until the end of the next Arena of Solare regular season.
Arena of Solare Top 100 – 3. Glorious Solare Box
- Adventurers who rank in the top 100 for Arena of Solare during the official season will receive a Glorious Solare Box.
|
Glorious Solare Box
|
Cron Stone x1,000
Radiant Shakatu’s Seal
- Following Shakatu’s request, Dellus will exchange the following items for Adventurers who have acquired the [Event] Shining Shakatu Seal.
- The items that can be exchanged according to the number of [Event] Shining Shakatu Seals are as follows.
|Number of [Event] Radiant Shakatu’s Seal
|Exchangeable Items
|10
|[Event] Shining Gold Bar Box
|10
|Horse Emblem: Golden Horse (Tier 8)
(Has the skills Instant Accel, Sprint , and Drift)
|10
|Oquilla’s Flower x20
|10
|Advanced Old Moon Box
|20
|Supreme Old Moon Box
|20
|Item Collection Increase Scroll x30
|20
|Ship License: Epheria Sailboat
|40
|Choose Your Krogdalo’s Horse Gear Box – Earth
|40
|Choose Your Krogdalo’s Horse Gear Box – Sea
|40
|Choose Your Krogdalo’s Horse Gear Box – Wind
|50
|Ship License: Epheria Frigate
|70
|Advice of Valks (+100)
|100
|TRI (III) Tungrad Ring
|100
|TRI (III) Ethereal Earring
|100
|TRI (III) Dawn Earring
|100
|TRI (III) Ominous Ring
|100
|TRI (III) : Black Distortion Earring
|100
|TRI (III) Manos Necklace
|100
|TRI (III) Manos Ring
|100
|TRI (III) Manos Earrings
|100
|TRI (III) Manos Belt
|100
|Garmoth’s Horn
|150
|Weapon Exchange Coupon Box
|150
|Old Moon Trade Pass
|300
|[Title] Shining Knight
- Changed so that 10 Cron Stones can be exchanged for [Event] Shining Shakatu Seal x1 through Shakatu’s right-hand, Raomi.
- Related information has been added to the [Event] Shining Seal of Shakatu item description accordingly.
- You must show your seal to exchange the following items with Shakatu’s right-hands, Dellus and Raomi.
- [Event] Shakatu’s Seal, [Event] Shining Shakatu’s Seal
Blacksmith’s Secret Book
- New Blacksmith’s Secret Books, 80 and 100, are now being sold by all blacksmiths. The prices are as follows.
- Blacksmith’s Secret Book – 80: 10,000,000 Silver
- Blacksmith’s Secret Book – 100: 20,000,000 Silver
- The following prices of Blacksmith’s Secret Books have been changed to the following.
- Blacksmith’s Secret Book – 20: 1,000,000 Silver → 100,000 Silver
- Blacksmith’s Secret Book – 30: 1,500,000 Silver → 400,000 Silver
- Blacksmith’s Secret Book – 40: 2,000,000 Silver → 1,000,000 Silver
- Blacksmith’s Secret Book – 50: 3,000,000 Silver → 2,000,000 Silver
- Fixed the following item description:
- Fairy’s Breath, Discarded Glass Bottle, Blush Leaf, Witch’s Delicacy, Mysterious Catalyst: Fixed some descriptions regarding NPC info.
- Crystal Extraction Tool and Black Spirit Essence were changed accordingly to crystal preset functions.
Adjusted Magic Crystal Max Price on Central Market
- Adjusted the maximum price for the following Magic Crystals on the Central Market as follows:
- Pre-order items on Central Market have been cancelled and items listed will be moved to storage accordingly during the Jan 4 (Wed) maintenance.
- Changed the location of Marni’s Realm – Hexe Sanctuary.
- Changed the message animation that pops up when Rawr-Rawr spawns or is defeated.
- Fixed the issue where the [Wild] Feather Wolf would occasionally pursue Adventurers for an excessive distance.
- Changed so that the [Wild] Feather Wolf will stop chasing if it gets too far from the location of the first attack.
- Changed so other Adventurers cannot be attacked for approximately 20 seconds after the World Boss is defeated.
- Added a feature where once you reach a far enough distance from the defeated monster, the box automatically opens for you to check the loot when the box button appears upon defeating a World Boss.
- “Adrian Loggia”, a young warrior from Velia of Balenos, secretly asks you for help, saying that they saw a mysterious shadow along the beach.
- ‘Added quest “I’m Telling You the Truth!”.
* You can find this quest through Quests (O) under quest type “Other”.
- Added quests to villagers in Duvencrune of the Drieghan territory.
- You can accept the crossroad quest “Pleading Goblin” from the goblin in the alley across from Maopan the Cooking Merchant.
-
- You can accept the quest “Those Who Do Not Work Shall Not Eat” from Marsel near Duvencrune Farmland.
For example, if Guild A takes Mansha Forest, then all members of Guild A will receive double the bonuses for their investment level. There are also nodes that do not have monster zones. This means that guilds will have to decide whether they want to target a specific node or go after regular nodes.
- Rules for Node/Conquest Wars have been changed.
- The main changes are as listed below.
|Before
|Now
|Node/Conquest Wars by territory depending on the day of the week
|Node/Conquest Wars at each respective node depending on the day of the week.
|Can only participate through conquered and connected nodes.
|Can participate freely at any node.
|Multiple Node/Conquest Wars in nodes conquered by Guilds/Alliances
|Can participate in one Node/Conquest War per day (Except Saturdays)
|Forts erected by Guilds/Alliances at conquered nodes are maintained.
|All forts erected at nodes removed automatically after Saturday midnight (24:00).
|If central node is destroyed, all occupied nodes are as well.
|Central node system removed
※ With the central node system removed, Node War Assembly function has been changed to being located at the fort at which you participated in a Node/Conquest War that day.
-
- Changed the maximum number nodes available for guilds/alliances to 3.
- You will not be able to participate in level 2-4 Conquest Wars if you participate in Level 1 (Beginner/Intermediate) conquest wars as usual. (Rules apply vice versa)
- The rule of Lord’s Guilds/Alliances not being able to participate in Node Wars of the territory they’re occupying remains the same.
- The rule of the defending team claiming victory remains the same if the Guild/Command Post is not destroyed while a Conquest War is in progress for the duration of 2 hours.
- The Guild claiming victory can access the Node War shop according to the node’s level as usual.
- Additionally, the Guild who has won level 2 and higher Node Wars can access the Guild leader’s benefits of Resonant Blackstar weapon and the Resonant Demon’s accessory for a set duration as usual.
- Changed how taxes are obtained during Node Conquest.
|Before
|Now
|Taxes accumulated after conquering a node or occupation a node are obtained 15 minutes and 5 minutes before the start of the next node battle in the same territory, respectively.
|Acquired as soon as node is conquered.
|Percentage Acquired by Node Level
|Before
|Now
|Level 1 Beginner
|9.6%
|Level 1 Intermediate
|14.4%
|Level 2
|20%
|Level 3
|24%
|Level 4
|32%
– Please note that there will be a reduction in accumulated taxes for Nodes that are conquered after the January 4th (Wed) maintenance.
- Changes to the following node locations are as follows:
- Expanded the areas of each Node so more Guilds/Alliances can participate.
- The number of acquired taxes will be adjusted with the changes.
- Each Node will not be divded by territory and will be set by Node level.
- Changed so you can only proceed with Node Wars in one Node territory.
- Changed the maximum number of participants in a Node War per each node territory.
- Expanded the areas of each Node so more Guilds/Alliances can participate.
|Level 1 Beginner (4 Total)
|Node Location
|Day
|People needed
|Western Guard Camp
|Tuesday
|20
|Northern Plain of Serendia
|Thursday
|20
|Treant Forest
|Friday
|25
|Polly’s Forest
|Sunday
|30
|Level 1 Intermediate (5 Total)
|Node Location
|Day
|People needed
|Cron Castle
|Monday
|25
|Alejandro Farm
|Wednesday
|25
|Abandoned Iron Mine
|Thursday
|30
|Desert Naga Temple
|Sunday
|30
|Tooth Fairy Forest
|Friday
|35
|Level 2 (11 Total)
|Node Location
|Day
|People needed
|Glish Ruins
|Monday
|30
|Mansha Forest
|Tuesday
|30
|Mirumok Ruins
|Wednesday
|30
|Wolf Hills
|Friday
|30
|Helms Post
|Monday
|40
|Saunil Camp
|Wednesday
|40
|Castle Ruins
|Friday
|40
|Ibellab Oasis
|Sunday
|40
|Omar Lava Cave
|Tuesday
|40
|Khuruto Cave
|Thursday
|40
|Manshaum Forest
|Sunday
|40
|Level 3 (12 Total)
|Node Location
|Day
|People needed
|Roud Sulfur Mine
|Monday
|40
|Canyon of Corruption
|Thursday
|40
|North Abandoned Quarry
|Friday
|40
|Quint Hill
|Monday
|55
|Valencia Castle Site
|Tuesday
|55
|Ancado Coast
|Wednesday
|55
|Bashim Base
|Thursday
|55
|Elder’s Bridge
|Sunday
|55
|Navarn Steppe
|Tuesday
|70
|Orc Camp
|Wednesday
|70
|Hexe Sanctuary
|Sunday
|70
|Sausan Garrison
|Sunday
|70
|Level 4 (8 Total)
|Node Location
|Day
|People needed
|Ivory Wasteland
|Monday
|50
|Hasrah Cliff
|Friday
|50
|Basilisk Den
|Tuesday
|75
|Pilgrim’s Sanctum: Obedience
|Thursday
|75
|Gyfin Rhasia Temple
|Sunday
|75
|Calpheon Castle Site
|Wednesday
|100
|Bloody Monastery
|Sunday
|100
|Ash Forest
|Sunday
|100
- The number of Node/Conquest Wars for each day.
|Day
|Number of Node/Conquest Wars
|Sunday
|10
|Monday
|6
|Tuesday
|6
|Wednesday
|6
|Thursday
|6
|Friday
|6
- The days in which each level of Node/Conquest Wars will take place.
|Node War Level
|Days to Partipate
|Level 1 Beginner
|Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri
|Level 1 Intermediate
|Sun, Mon, Wed, Thurs, Fri
|Level 2
|Every day except for Saturdays when Node/Conquest Wars are in progress
|Level 3
|Level 4
- Each Node Level has been changed to have the following stat restrictions.
|Stat Restrictions by Node Level
|Node Level
|Level 1 Beginner
|Level 1 Intermediate
|Level 2
|Level 3
|Level 4
|AP
|245
|335
|532
|585
|None
|Damage Reduction
|223
|286
|328
|364
|Accuracy
|645
|695
|757
|796
|Evasion
|741
|805
|870
|922
|Damage Reduction Rate
|7%
|14%
|21%
|None
|Accuracy Rate
|15%
|15%
|20%
|None
|Evasion Rate
|15%
|15%
|20%
|None
|Special Evasion
|0%
|0%
|20%
|None
|Resistance
|20%
|30%
|50%
|None
- Participation System for Node Wars has been added.
- In order to participate in Node Wars, you need participation opportunities. When all participation opportunities are consumed, you cannot participate in Node Wars since constructing forts will be unavailable.
- Each Guild/Alliance is given 1 opportunity a week to participate.
- Participation opportunities are reset every Saturday at midnight.
- If you meet the minimum criteria of the participating Node War, Participation opportunities will be refunded and you can continue to participate in Node Wars the next day.
* The minimum criteria for Participation opportunities are as follows:
- If an enemy fort is destroyed, or the number of kills/deaths is greater than 20
- Adventurers, who participated in Node War, can now earn Resplendent Medals of Honor regardless of whether they win, liberate, or lose.
|Node Level
|Number of Resplendent Medal of Honor Obtained
|Win
|Liberation
|Lose
|Level 1
|12
|12
|12
|Level 2
|16
|16
|16
|Level 3
|20
|20
|20
|Level 4
|24
|24
|24
Crystal Presets
- Added a crystal preset system that allows you to activate crystal effects through a separate UI instead of transfusing them individually onto gear.
Registering Crystals for Presets
2) Press the “View Crystals” button at the bottom right of the Transfusion UI.
3) RMB the crystals from your inventory to register them.
Tranfusing/Applying Crystals via Presets
2) RMB on a [+] slot and transfuse by selecting a registered crystal.
※ There are no limits based on gear slots as crystals can now be equipped in any slot except for certain specific slots.
3) Apply a crystal preset by pressing the “Apply” button located at the bottom of the UI.
Extracting/Removing (Destroying) Crystals
1) Summon the Black Spirit (,) and press Transfusion [2].
2) Press the “View Crystals” button at the bottom right of the Transfusion UI at the bottom right of the Crystal Inventory UI
3) Click on the trash bin icon to remove. (Crystals will be destroyed upon removal.)
Extracting (Intact) Crystals
1) Interact with a Blacksmith and click on the Extraction [4] menu.
2) Press the Extract Crystal button and open the “Owned Crystals” (Crystal Inventory) UI.
3) Select either the Crystal Extraction Tool or Black Spirit Essence and RMB the crystal you want to extract.
Registering Crystals (image)
Transfusing Crystals via Presets (image)
Crystals will be destroyed if removed through this method.
You can go to a Blacksmith and use the Crystal Extraction Tool or Black Spirit Essence to extract the crystals intact.
- With the aforementioned changes to transfusing crystals, a max limit has been set for certain crystal groups.
- View Crystal Effects to see the effects of crystals that have been currently applied from the Transfusion UI.
- Changed the following with the addition of the crystal presets function:
- Removed the gear icon that was displayed on the crystal item icon.
- E.g.) →
- Changed the crystal description to fit the crystal preset feature.
- Removed the gear icon that was displayed on the crystal item icon.
Additional information on Crystal Presets
2. You can extract crystals by obtaining a Crystal Extraction Tool from a Blacksmith NPC or through using the Black Spirit Essence.
– If you wish to remove crystals in the Owned Crystals UI by pressing RMB, those crystals will be destroyed.
3. You can register up to 50 crystals and set up to 5 presets.
Additional methods of usage will be added soon.
4. The top left and right slots will unlock upon reforming awakening weapons.
– Crystal slots can be unlocked through Heart of Karanda or Garmoth’s Heart.
* The slot will become locked if you equip an item that has not been reformed if you try to use the preset.
5. The socket in the middle of the Transfusion UI will become available if you equip an outfit that has a socket that was created using the Black Spirit’s Claw.
– You can only equip Ancient Spirit’s Crystal in this slot.
6. If the crystal shatters upon death while it is equipped in the crystal preset, that crystal in your inventory will also shatter as well.
– In this case, you will be unable to use the shattered crystal in your crystal preset.
(However, the Ancient Spirit’s Crystal will not be shattered like the same as before.)
7. The rules that determine the number of crystals that shatter is the same as previous before if you die from a monster or player depending on your karma.
– The rules of enhancement level drop upon death based on Karma is the same as before prior to the update.
* Due to the crystal preset update, the crystals that were equipped in the gear prior to the January 4 (Wed) update was moved to the following.
Crystal transfused onto gear → Moved to the Central Market inventory.
Crystal that is currently transfused to a character whose items is waiting to be copied from → Moved to the Central Market inventory or to Heidel storage if it could not be traded
Crystal that is currently transfused to a tagged character that is set for item copy → Moved to Heidel storage since it can no longer be traded
- Changed the following in the Courser Training (Dream Horse Awakening) UI.
- Changed the pop up that appears if you attempt to awaken a Dream Horse without using Cron Stones.
- The setting to turn On/Off Cron Stones will now remain in effect.
- Changed the mouse button from LMB to RMB when excluding materials for courser training again.
- Improved the mount icon tooltip to display the following information. In addition, the flute item that is applied will now appear in the tooltip as well.
- Call mount range
- Current distance away from your mount
- Removed level from Biraghi Den monster zone icon in World Map (M).
- Changed so standard numbers are applied when invalid numbers are being applied while reading an invalid customization file.
- Improved feature in the web storage to allow you to send items to your character from your web storage again if it fails.
- Improved so you are directed to the error page if an error occurs while logging in through the STEAM launcher.
- Improved the Account menu UI for the mobile setting.
- Improved so that a notification directing you to go to the Steam Launcher is displayed when starting the game on the official website with a Steam account.
- Improved so that the page moves when moving from the forum to another user’s community activity or profile.
- Improved the accessibility of the login menu at the top of the official website.
Modified or Changed
- [Tamer] Fixed the issue where you were unable to use Heilang: Whiplash while riding Heilang if you were below Lv. 35.
- [Musa] Fixed the issue where the Prime: Fiery Angel’s attack effect in the skill video was different from the actual skill.
- [Ninja] Fixed the issue where there was no audio in the Alert Stance skill video.
- [Wizard, Witch] Fixed the issue where Mana Absorption command keys were different from the skill guide.
- [Sage, Hashashin] Fixed the issue where the character’s facial expression did not change when you pressed Talk (Enter).
- [Sage] Fixed the issue where the Kyve displayed unnaturally when using the social interactions Proudly, Confident, and Fighting Spirit.
- [Corsair] Fixed the issue where the effect color of your serenaca appeared unnaturally when equipping the PEN (V) Blackstar Serenaca.
- Fixed the issue where some monsters were marked as humans in Atoraxxion: Sycrakea.
- Fixed the issue where the terrain looked unnatural in certain locations of Calpheon Castle Site.
- Fixed the issue where you could climb on the ceiling inside buildings in certain location in Calpheon.
- Fixed the issue where the wallpaper installed in the manor would not appear in certain situations.
- For those who had additional wallpaper installed after the above has occured, the related item will be resent to you through the Jan 11, 2023 (Wed) maintenance.
- For those who want a refund on the wallpaper item, please contact Support before the Jan 11, 2023 (Wed) maintenance.
- Fixed the issue where some parts of your character appearance overlapped with the background if you leaned against something inside Blue Maned Lion’s Manor in certain locations.
- Fixed the issue where the cutscene that plays during “[Balenos] [Boss] Giath, King of the Goblins” was displayed to other nearby Adventurers.
- Removed the information about the Main Node in the system message that is displayed when remotely constructing a fort for Node War.
- Fixed the issue where occasionally the game did not launch if you log in during certain situations.
- Fixed the issue where character movement looked unnatural when moving in the following certain locations.
- Oquilla’s Eye
- Dormann Lumber Camp
- Fixed the dialog for the following NPCs to read more naturally.
- Dialog that appears when exchanging Fairy’s Breath with Dalishain
- When talking with a certain NPC located at Pilgrim’s Sanctum: Obedience
- Fixed the following events that occur during the tutorial.
- Fixed the issue where the location of your character looked unnatural in certain situations.
- Fixed the issue where certain parts of the outfit on the Sage character appeared unnatural.
- Fixed the issue where certain parts of Illezra’s appearance appeared unnatural.
- [Woosa] Fixed the issue where exclusive effects did not display when equipping the Santa Hat, Hair Ornament, and Jack-O’-Lantern Mask.
- [Woosa] Fixed the issue where attempting to dye through the Dye (J) menu made the camera positioning abnormal in certain situations.
- Fixed the issue where, when you tried processing from the Storage, the effects of items in your Storage remained in effect when hovering your mouse over it.
Many Adventurers gave us feedback that they sometimes couldn’t interact with the residence door. Thanks to our Adventurers’ reports, we have fixed it. Thank you very much, Adventurers.
- Fixed the issue where occasionally you could not interact with your residence’s door.
- Fixed the issue where the enhancement level of Godr-Ayed Swallowtail Fan and Godr-Ayed Do Stave was displayed in numbers in the Central Market when viewed via Black Desert+ app.
- Fixed the issue where the audio settings that you saved from the log in screen did not save and reset when playing through the tutorial.
- Fixed the issue of the 5th reward not displaying upon logging in the first when Login Reward list displays more than 5 for Gamepad UI mode.
- Fixed the issue of the following Arena of Solare crystal descriptions displaying different from the effect orders:
- Time Spirit’s Crystal – Plunder, Pilgrim’s Crystal: Ascetic
- Fixed the issue of a skill that can be obtained via [Secret Book] Guild Tactics not being applied in certain situations.
- Added a button where you can check All Guild Rankings in Guild Recruitment UI (G) when you are not in a guild.
- Fixed the issue where Adventurers could relocate to an abnormal location from the Barhan Gateway arena of Arena of Solare.
Source:Black Desert Online
A new update has been released for Black Desert Online Update 2.62 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Black Desert Online Update 2.62 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Table of Contents
- Improved control feel at the beginning and end of character movements when the following classes are moving in non-combat stance or with main weapon or awakening weapon drawn.
|Classes
|Shai, Archer, Guardian, Hashashin, Nova, Corsair, Sage, Drakania, Woosa
|Before
|After
Events
New Additions and Improvements
Ranger
Waltz of Wind (I to III)
- Added the following effects to the skill:
- Ranged AP +6/8/10 for 10 sec when using the skill
Berserker
Ground Lifting (I to III)
- Added the following effects to the skill:
- Attack Speed +10/15/20% for 10 sec when using the skill
Blasting
- Fixed the issue of not being able to activate Blasting via Quick Slot.
Wizard
Prime: Blizzard: Domain
- Fixed the issue of Prime: Blizzard: Domain cooldown time not being reduced when comboing with Prime: Frigid Fog: Control after Prime: Meteor Shower.
Corsair
Wind-piercer Patraca
- Improved to always fire quickly when activated using this skill.
Pirate’s Life For Me
- Changed so Pirate’s Life For Me can be used even during cooldown.
- But, all AP Increase effect, Down Smash, Critical Hit Rate of extra attacks and Stun won’t be applied.
- Changed Pirate’s Life For Me cooldown 4 sec → 5 sec.
- Changed so Pirate’s Life For Me normal attack and extra attack damage are applied the same.
|Skill Description
|Preview
|
Crow’s Mark
- Increased activation speed when using Crow’s Mark at the spot.
- Improved so the action links smoothly when it comboes with Pirate’s Life For Me after using the skill.
- Changed Crow’s Mark (I to III) damage and Critical Hit Rate:
- I to III attack damage 1032/1205/1400% → 1106/1292/1501%
- Critical Hit Rate 15/20/25% → 15/25/35%
Flow: Earth-render Patraca
- Increased skill’s activation speed.
Cap’n’s Orders: Cease Fire!
- Increased skill’s activation speed.
- Changed skill’s damage and PvP Damage Reduction Rate:
- Attack damage 1479% → 1553%
- PvP Damage Reduction Rate: 55% → 51%
Sun-shielder Patraca (I to III)
- Changed skill’s PvP Damage Reduction Rate:
- I to III PvP Damage Reduction Rate: 34% → 30%
Drakania
Refraction
- Fixed the issue where the movement distance to the left was shorter than to the right when using Refraction with your trion.
Legacy
- Removed SHIFT + E from the Legacy skill command.
- SHIFT + E is now a command for Flow: Obliterate.
- Increased all AP increase effects in Dragonblood form from 15 to 25.
- Increased all AP increase effects in Hexeblood form from 10 to 20.
- Fixed the issue where in certain situations, all AP increase effects would stack.
Doombringer
- Updated so that even when Doombringer is used from a higher position, there is no falling motion for the duration of the skill.
Dragonblood: Tip of the Scale
- Dragonblood: Tip of the Scale has had the following updates.
- Removed the first attack of the skill, and balanced the dealt damage accordingly.
- Movement distance has been increased for when Dragonblood: Tip of the Scale is used after Refraction or Dragonwalk.
- Skill activation delay has been reduced,
|Skill Description
|Preview
|
Hexeblood: Storm Piercer
- Added Forward Guard to the skill and removed the Knockdown effect of the third attack.
Hexeblood: Tip of the Scale
- Hexeblood: Tip of the Scale has had the following updates.
- The Stiffness effect after the first attack is now applied as soon as the skill is used, regardless of the skill’s motion.
- Removed the Knockdown effect of the third attack.
Sundering Roar
- The Stun effect of a successful first attack has been changed to a Knockdown effect.
- The damage dealt by the first and second attacks are now the same.
Hexeblood: Crackling Flame
- Increased the damage of Hexeblood: Crackling Flame from 1023% to 1262%.
Flow: Obliterate
- Flow: Obliterate has had the following updates.
- Has been separated from Aerial Burst as a standalone skill.
- As such, the skill’s effects have been changed.
- Since it is now a standalone skill, it can now have skill add-ons applied.
- SHIFT + E is now the command key.
- Has been separated from Aerial Burst as a standalone skill.
Hexeblood: Savage Decree
- Fixed awkward animation when using Hexeblood: Savage Decree during Hexeblood: Storm Piercer.
Flow: Core: Extinction
- Flow: Core: Extinction has had the following updates.
- Changed to a Hexeblood skill.
- Hexeblood form will be activated when this skill is used.
- Is not activated as a flow skill after Dragonblood: Surrendering Roar
- As the skill animation has been changed, so have the skill’s effects.
- Changed command key to SHIFT + F.
- Core: Aerial Burst has been changed to Core: Extinction.
- Changed so that the effects of Markthanan’s Heart are applied. (Recover 5% of max HP twice, and only up to 50% of max HP.)
- Changed to a Hexeblood skill.
|Skill Description
|Preview
|
Aerial Burst
- Aerial Burst has had the following updates.
- Changed to a Dragonblood skill.
- The command key has been removed, thus the skill can only be used when added to a Quick Slot.
- The skill’s effects have been changed.
Dragonblood: Spiteful Soul I
- Increased the activation speed of Dragonblood: Spiteful Soul.
Dragonblood: Storm Piercer
- Changed the skill animation of Dragonblood: Storm Piercer and the skill’s effects.
Skill Description Preview
Flow: Dragon Flight, Flow: Markthanan’s Wings
- Flow: Dragon Flight and Flow: Markthanan’s Wings have had the following updates.
- Can no longer be linked with Extinction during the skill.
- Restriction on flight distance has been removed. Flight distance now depends on Stamina.
- Stamina is used continuously while flying. When Stamina runs out, landing will be activated automatically.
- 200 Stamina is used per second while flying.
- Removed the count limit on left and right evasion maneuvers.
- Continuous activation has been removed, and the F key is now used to accelerate. Acceleration uses 500 stamina per second.
- Movement speed decreased for when not accelerating.
[Solo] Atoraxxion: Yolunakea Thread Guide
- A guide on threads has been added for [Solo] Atoraxxion: Yolunakea’s main quest.
- “Architect’s Kyvelan Hexahedron” has been added next to the thread you meet during [Solo] Atoraxxion: Yolunakea.
- Intereract with Architect’s Kyvelan Hexahedron and access the guide through dialogue. The guide is designed to help solve the thread.
- “Architect’s Kyvelan Hexahedron” has been added next to the thread you meet during [Solo] Atoraxxion: Yolunakea.
Arena of Solare
- The official Season for Arena of Solare has begun!
- Preseason information has been reset and ranked matches will be recorded during the official season of Arena of Solare.
|Arena of Solare Official Season
|Jan 4, 2023 (after maintenance) – Feb 28, 2023 (before maintenance)
- Improved so you can start talking on party chat as soon as you enter an Arena of Solare match.
- Changes to the gear exclusive to Arena of Solare are as follows:
- Changed the Max HP of Slumbering Sage’s Armor from +200 → -100.
- Changed Evasion of TRI (III) Stormy Eye Ring from 6(+45) → 6(+41).
- Changed Evasion of TRI (III) Stormy Eye Belt from 6(+56) → 6(+52).
- Removed the Damage Reduction +3 effect of Pilgrim’s Crystal: Ascetic.
Arena of Solare TOP 1 Adventurer for each class
A picture of the TOP 1 Adventurer who achieve the highest rank for each class will be showcased in the Hall of Fame placed in the Battle Arena to show off their pride.
You can obtain Blessing of a Great Knight” by consuming energy 20 after interacting with warriors of Solare recorded in the Hall of Fame.
Blessing of a Great Knight: Breath EXP +10% for 10 hours
Arena of Solare Top 100 – 1. Solare Knight Outfit
- Adventurers who rank in the top 100 for Arena of Solare during the official season will receive the Solare Knight Outfit.
Arena of Solare Top 100 – 2. Honorary title Solare Knight
- Adventurers who rank in the top 100 for Arena of Solare during the official season will receive the “Solare Knight” title.
- The title can be used until the end of the next Arena of Solare regular season.
Arena of Solare Top 100 – 3. Glorious Solare Box
- Adventurers who rank in the top 100 for Arena of Solare during the official season will receive a Glorious Solare Box.
|
Glorious Solare Box
|
Cron Stone x1,000
Radiant Shakatu’s Seal
- Following Shakatu’s request, Dellus will exchange the following items for Adventurers who have acquired the [Event] Shining Shakatu Seal.
- The items that can be exchanged according to the number of [Event] Shining Shakatu Seals are as follows.
|Number of [Event] Radiant Shakatu’s Seal
|Exchangeable Items
|10
|[Event] Shining Gold Bar Box
|10
|Horse Emblem: Golden Horse (Tier 8)
(Has the skills Instant Accel, Sprint , and Drift)
|10
|Oquilla’s Flower x20
|10
|Advanced Old Moon Box
|20
|Supreme Old Moon Box
|20
|Item Collection Increase Scroll x30
|20
|Ship License: Epheria Sailboat
|40
|Choose Your Krogdalo’s Horse Gear Box – Earth
|40
|Choose Your Krogdalo’s Horse Gear Box – Sea
|40
|Choose Your Krogdalo’s Horse Gear Box – Wind
|50
|Ship License: Epheria Frigate
|70
|Advice of Valks (+100)
|100
|TRI (III) Tungrad Ring
|100
|TRI (III) Ethereal Earring
|100
|TRI (III) Dawn Earring
|100
|TRI (III) Ominous Ring
|100
|TRI (III) : Black Distortion Earring
|100
|TRI (III) Manos Necklace
|100
|TRI (III) Manos Ring
|100
|TRI (III) Manos Earrings
|100
|TRI (III) Manos Belt
|100
|Garmoth’s Horn
|150
|Weapon Exchange Coupon Box
|150
|Old Moon Trade Pass
|300
|[Title] Shining Knight
- Changed so that 10 Cron Stones can be exchanged for [Event] Shining Shakatu Seal x1 through Shakatu’s right-hand, Raomi.
- Related information has been added to the [Event] Shining Seal of Shakatu item description accordingly.
- You must show your seal to exchange the following items with Shakatu’s right-hands, Dellus and Raomi.
- [Event] Shakatu’s Seal, [Event] Shining Shakatu’s Seal
Blacksmith’s Secret Book
- New Blacksmith’s Secret Books, 80 and 100, are now being sold by all blacksmiths. The prices are as follows.
- Blacksmith’s Secret Book – 80: 10,000,000 Silver
- Blacksmith’s Secret Book – 100: 20,000,000 Silver
- The following prices of Blacksmith’s Secret Books have been changed to the following.
- Blacksmith’s Secret Book – 20: 1,000,000 Silver → 100,000 Silver
- Blacksmith’s Secret Book – 30: 1,500,000 Silver → 400,000 Silver
- Blacksmith’s Secret Book – 40: 2,000,000 Silver → 1,000,000 Silver
- Blacksmith’s Secret Book – 50: 3,000,000 Silver → 2,000,000 Silver
- Fixed the following item description:
- Fairy’s Breath, Discarded Glass Bottle, Blush Leaf, Witch’s Delicacy, Mysterious Catalyst: Fixed some descriptions regarding NPC info.
- Crystal Extraction Tool and Black Spirit Essence were changed accordingly to crystal preset functions.
Adjusted Magic Crystal Max Price on Central Market
- Adjusted the maximum price for the following Magic Crystals on the Central Market as follows:
- Pre-order items on Central Market have been cancelled and items listed will be moved to storage accordingly during the Jan 4 (Wed) maintenance.
- Changed the location of Marni’s Realm – Hexe Sanctuary.
- Changed the message animation that pops up when Rawr-Rawr spawns or is defeated.
- Fixed the issue where the [Wild] Feather Wolf would occasionally pursue Adventurers for an excessive distance.
- Changed so that the [Wild] Feather Wolf will stop chasing if it gets too far from the location of the first attack.
- Changed so other Adventurers cannot be attacked for approximately 20 seconds after the World Boss is defeated.
- Added a feature where once you reach a far enough distance from the defeated monster, the box automatically opens for you to check the loot when the box button appears upon defeating a World Boss.
- “Adrian Loggia”, a young warrior from Velia of Balenos, secretly asks you for help, saying that they saw a mysterious shadow along the beach.
- ‘Added quest “I’m Telling You the Truth!”.
* You can find this quest through Quests (O) under quest type “Other”.
- Added quests to villagers in Duvencrune of the Drieghan territory.
- You can accept the crossroad quest “Pleading Goblin” from the goblin in the alley across from Maopan the Cooking Merchant.
-
- You can accept the quest “Those Who Do Not Work Shall Not Eat” from Marsel near Duvencrune Farmland.
For example, if Guild A takes Mansha Forest, then all members of Guild A will receive double the bonuses for their investment level. There are also nodes that do not have monster zones. This means that guilds will have to decide whether they want to target a specific node or go after regular nodes.
- Rules for Node/Conquest Wars have been changed.
- The main changes are as listed below.
|Before
|Now
|Node/Conquest Wars by territory depending on the day of the week
|Node/Conquest Wars at each respective node depending on the day of the week.
|Can only participate through conquered and connected nodes.
|Can participate freely at any node.
|Multiple Node/Conquest Wars in nodes conquered by Guilds/Alliances
|Can participate in one Node/Conquest War per day (Except Saturdays)
|Forts erected by Guilds/Alliances at conquered nodes are maintained.
|All forts erected at nodes removed automatically after Saturday midnight (24:00).
|If central node is destroyed, all occupied nodes are as well.
|Central node system removed
※ With the central node system removed, Node War Assembly function has been changed to being located at the fort at which you participated in a Node/Conquest War that day.
-
- Changed the maximum number nodes available for guilds/alliances to 3.
- You will not be able to participate in level 2-4 Conquest Wars if you participate in Level 1 (Beginner/Intermediate) conquest wars as usual. (Rules apply vice versa)
- The rule of Lord’s Guilds/Alliances not being able to participate in Node Wars of the territory they’re occupying remains the same.
- The rule of the defending team claiming victory remains the same if the Guild/Command Post is not destroyed while a Conquest War is in progress for the duration of 2 hours.
- The Guild claiming victory can access the Node War shop according to the node’s level as usual.
- Additionally, the Guild who has won level 2 and higher Node Wars can access the Guild leader’s benefits of Resonant Blackstar weapon and the Resonant Demon’s accessory for a set duration as usual.
- Changed how taxes are obtained during Node Conquest.
|Before
|Now
|Taxes accumulated after conquering a node or occupation a node are obtained 15 minutes and 5 minutes before the start of the next node battle in the same territory, respectively.
|Acquired as soon as node is conquered.
|Percentage Acquired by Node Level
|Before
|Now
|Level 1 Beginner
|9.6%
|Level 1 Intermediate
|14.4%
|Level 2
|20%
|Level 3
|24%
|Level 4
|32%
– Please note that there will be a reduction in accumulated taxes for Nodes that are conquered after the January 4th (Wed) maintenance.
- Changes to the following node locations are as follows:
- Expanded the areas of each Node so more Guilds/Alliances can participate.
- The number of acquired taxes will be adjusted with the changes.
- Each Node will not be divded by territory and will be set by Node level.
- Changed so you can only proceed with Node Wars in one Node territory.
- Changed the maximum number of participants in a Node War per each node territory.
- Expanded the areas of each Node so more Guilds/Alliances can participate.
|Level 1 Beginner (4 Total)
|Node Location
|Day
|People needed
|Western Guard Camp
|Tuesday
|20
|Northern Plain of Serendia
|Thursday
|20
|Treant Forest
|Friday
|25
|Polly’s Forest
|Sunday
|30
|Level 1 Intermediate (5 Total)
|Node Location
|Day
|People needed
|Cron Castle
|Monday
|25
|Alejandro Farm
|Wednesday
|25
|Abandoned Iron Mine
|Thursday
|30
|Desert Naga Temple
|Sunday
|30
|Tooth Fairy Forest
|Friday
|35
|Level 2 (11 Total)
|Node Location
|Day
|People needed
|Glish Ruins
|Monday
|30
|Mansha Forest
|Tuesday
|30
|Mirumok Ruins
|Wednesday
|30
|Wolf Hills
|Friday
|30
|Helms Post
|Monday
|40
|Saunil Camp
|Wednesday
|40
|Castle Ruins
|Friday
|40
|Ibellab Oasis
|Sunday
|40
|Omar Lava Cave
|Tuesday
|40
|Khuruto Cave
|Thursday
|40
|Manshaum Forest
|Sunday
|40
|Level 3 (12 Total)
|Node Location
|Day
|People needed
|Roud Sulfur Mine
|Monday
|40
|Canyon of Corruption
|Thursday
|40
|North Abandoned Quarry
|Friday
|40
|Quint Hill
|Monday
|55
|Valencia Castle Site
|Tuesday
|55
|Ancado Coast
|Wednesday
|55
|Bashim Base
|Thursday
|55
|Elder’s Bridge
|Sunday
|55
|Navarn Steppe
|Tuesday
|70
|Orc Camp
|Wednesday
|70
|Hexe Sanctuary
|Sunday
|70
|Sausan Garrison
|Sunday
|70
|Level 4 (8 Total)
|Node Location
|Day
|People needed
|Ivory Wasteland
|Monday
|50
|Hasrah Cliff
|Friday
|50
|Basilisk Den
|Tuesday
|75
|Pilgrim’s Sanctum: Obedience
|Thursday
|75
|Gyfin Rhasia Temple
|Sunday
|75
|Calpheon Castle Site
|Wednesday
|100
|Bloody Monastery
|Sunday
|100
|Ash Forest
|Sunday
|100
- The number of Node/Conquest Wars for each day.
|Day
|Number of Node/Conquest Wars
|Sunday
|10
|Monday
|6
|Tuesday
|6
|Wednesday
|6
|Thursday
|6
|Friday
|6
- The days in which each level of Node/Conquest Wars will take place.
|Node War Level
|Days to Partipate
|Level 1 Beginner
|Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri
|Level 1 Intermediate
|Sun, Mon, Wed, Thurs, Fri
|Level 2
|Every day except for Saturdays when Node/Conquest Wars are in progress
|Level 3
|Level 4
- Each Node Level has been changed to have the following stat restrictions.
|Stat Restrictions by Node Level
|Node Level
|Level 1 Beginner
|Level 1 Intermediate
|Level 2
|Level 3
|Level 4
|AP
|245
|335
|532
|585
|None
|Damage Reduction
|223
|286
|328
|364
|Accuracy
|645
|695
|757
|796
|Evasion
|741
|805
|870
|922
|Damage Reduction Rate
|7%
|14%
|21%
|None
|Accuracy Rate
|15%
|15%
|20%
|None
|Evasion Rate
|15%
|15%
|20%
|None
|Special Evasion
|0%
|0%
|20%
|None
|Resistance
|20%
|30%
|50%
|None
- Participation System for Node Wars has been added.
- In order to participate in Node Wars, you need participation opportunities. When all participation opportunities are consumed, you cannot participate in Node Wars since constructing forts will be unavailable.
- Each Guild/Alliance is given 1 opportunity a week to participate.
- Participation opportunities are reset every Saturday at midnight.
- If you meet the minimum criteria of the participating Node War, Participation opportunities will be refunded and you can continue to participate in Node Wars the next day.
* The minimum criteria for Participation opportunities are as follows:
- If an enemy fort is destroyed, or the number of kills/deaths is greater than 20
- Adventurers, who participated in Node War, can now earn Resplendent Medals of Honor regardless of whether they win, liberate, or lose.
|Node Level
|Number of Resplendent Medal of Honor Obtained
|Win
|Liberation
|Lose
|Level 1
|12
|12
|12
|Level 2
|16
|16
|16
|Level 3
|20
|20
|20
|Level 4
|24
|24
|24
Crystal Presets
- Added a crystal preset system that allows you to activate crystal effects through a separate UI instead of transfusing them individually onto gear.
Registering Crystals for Presets
2) Press the “View Crystals” button at the bottom right of the Transfusion UI.
3) RMB the crystals from your inventory to register them.
Tranfusing/Applying Crystals via Presets
2) RMB on a [+] slot and transfuse by selecting a registered crystal.
※ There are no limits based on gear slots as crystals can now be equipped in any slot except for certain specific slots.
3) Apply a crystal preset by pressing the “Apply” button located at the bottom of the UI.
Extracting/Removing (Destroying) Crystals
1) Summon the Black Spirit (,) and press Transfusion [2].
2) Press the “View Crystals” button at the bottom right of the Transfusion UI at the bottom right of the Crystal Inventory UI
3) Click on the trash bin icon to remove. (Crystals will be destroyed upon removal.)
Extracting (Intact) Crystals
1) Interact with a Blacksmith and click on the Extraction [4] menu.
2) Press the Extract Crystal button and open the “Owned Crystals” (Crystal Inventory) UI.
3) Select either the Crystal Extraction Tool or Black Spirit Essence and RMB the crystal you want to extract.
Registering Crystals (image)
Transfusing Crystals via Presets (image)
Crystals will be destroyed if removed through this method.
You can go to a Blacksmith and use the Crystal Extraction Tool or Black Spirit Essence to extract the crystals intact.
- With the aforementioned changes to transfusing crystals, a max limit has been set for certain crystal groups.
- View Crystal Effects to see the effects of crystals that have been currently applied from the Transfusion UI.
- Changed the following with the addition of the crystal presets function:
- Removed the gear icon that was displayed on the crystal item icon.
- E.g.) →
- Changed the crystal description to fit the crystal preset feature.
- Removed the gear icon that was displayed on the crystal item icon.
Additional information on Crystal Presets
2. You can extract crystals by obtaining a Crystal Extraction Tool from a Blacksmith NPC or through using the Black Spirit Essence.
– If you wish to remove crystals in the Owned Crystals UI by pressing RMB, those crystals will be destroyed.
3. You can register up to 50 crystals and set up to 5 presets.
Additional methods of usage will be added soon.
4. The top left and right slots will unlock upon reforming awakening weapons.
– Crystal slots can be unlocked through Heart of Karanda or Garmoth’s Heart.
* The slot will become locked if you equip an item that has not been reformed if you try to use the preset.
5. The socket in the middle of the Transfusion UI will become available if you equip an outfit that has a socket that was created using the Black Spirit’s Claw.
– You can only equip Ancient Spirit’s Crystal in this slot.
6. If the crystal shatters upon death while it is equipped in the crystal preset, that crystal in your inventory will also shatter as well.
– In this case, you will be unable to use the shattered crystal in your crystal preset.
(However, the Ancient Spirit’s Crystal will not be shattered like the same as before.)
7. The rules that determine the number of crystals that shatter is the same as previous before if you die from a monster or player depending on your karma.
– The rules of enhancement level drop upon death based on Karma is the same as before prior to the update.
* Due to the crystal preset update, the crystals that were equipped in the gear prior to the January 4 (Wed) update was moved to the following.
Crystal transfused onto gear → Moved to the Central Market inventory.
Crystal that is currently transfused to a character whose items is waiting to be copied from → Moved to the Central Market inventory or to Heidel storage if it could not be traded
Crystal that is currently transfused to a tagged character that is set for item copy → Moved to Heidel storage since it can no longer be traded
- Changed the following in the Courser Training (Dream Horse Awakening) UI.
- Changed the pop up that appears if you attempt to awaken a Dream Horse without using Cron Stones.
- The setting to turn On/Off Cron Stones will now remain in effect.
- Changed the mouse button from LMB to RMB when excluding materials for courser training again.
- Improved the mount icon tooltip to display the following information. In addition, the flute item that is applied will now appear in the tooltip as well.
- Call mount range
- Current distance away from your mount
- Removed level from Biraghi Den monster zone icon in World Map (M).
- Changed so standard numbers are applied when invalid numbers are being applied while reading an invalid customization file.
- Improved feature in the web storage to allow you to send items to your character from your web storage again if it fails.
- Improved so you are directed to the error page if an error occurs while logging in through the STEAM launcher.
- Improved the Account menu UI for the mobile setting.
- Improved so that a notification directing you to go to the Steam Launcher is displayed when starting the game on the official website with a Steam account.
- Improved so that the page moves when moving from the forum to another user’s community activity or profile.
- Improved the accessibility of the login menu at the top of the official website.
Modified or Changed
- [Tamer] Fixed the issue where you were unable to use Heilang: Whiplash while riding Heilang if you were below Lv. 35.
- [Musa] Fixed the issue where the Prime: Fiery Angel’s attack effect in the skill video was different from the actual skill.
- [Ninja] Fixed the issue where there was no audio in the Alert Stance skill video.
- [Wizard, Witch] Fixed the issue where Mana Absorption command keys were different from the skill guide.
- [Sage, Hashashin] Fixed the issue where the character’s facial expression did not change when you pressed Talk (Enter).
- [Sage] Fixed the issue where the Kyve displayed unnaturally when using the social interactions Proudly, Confident, and Fighting Spirit.
- [Corsair] Fixed the issue where the effect color of your serenaca appeared unnaturally when equipping the PEN (V) Blackstar Serenaca.
- Fixed the issue where some monsters were marked as humans in Atoraxxion: Sycrakea.
- Fixed the issue where the terrain looked unnatural in certain locations of Calpheon Castle Site.
- Fixed the issue where you could climb on the ceiling inside buildings in certain location in Calpheon.
- Fixed the issue where the wallpaper installed in the manor would not appear in certain situations.
- For those who had additional wallpaper installed after the above has occured, the related item will be resent to you through the Jan 11, 2023 (Wed) maintenance.
- For those who want a refund on the wallpaper item, please contact Support before the Jan 11, 2023 (Wed) maintenance.
- Fixed the issue where some parts of your character appearance overlapped with the background if you leaned against something inside Blue Maned Lion’s Manor in certain locations.
- Fixed the issue where the cutscene that plays during “[Balenos] [Boss] Giath, King of the Goblins” was displayed to other nearby Adventurers.
- Removed the information about the Main Node in the system message that is displayed when remotely constructing a fort for Node War.
- Fixed the issue where occasionally the game did not launch if you log in during certain situations.
- Fixed the issue where character movement looked unnatural when moving in the following certain locations.
- Oquilla’s Eye
- Dormann Lumber Camp
- Fixed the dialog for the following NPCs to read more naturally.
- Dialog that appears when exchanging Fairy’s Breath with Dalishain
- When talking with a certain NPC located at Pilgrim’s Sanctum: Obedience
- Fixed the following events that occur during the tutorial.
- Fixed the issue where the location of your character looked unnatural in certain situations.
- Fixed the issue where certain parts of the outfit on the Sage character appeared unnatural.
- Fixed the issue where certain parts of Illezra’s appearance appeared unnatural.
- [Woosa] Fixed the issue where exclusive effects did not display when equipping the Santa Hat, Hair Ornament, and Jack-O’-Lantern Mask.
- [Woosa] Fixed the issue where attempting to dye through the Dye (J) menu made the camera positioning abnormal in certain situations.
- Fixed the issue where, when you tried processing from the Storage, the effects of items in your Storage remained in effect when hovering your mouse over it.
Many Adventurers gave us feedback that they sometimes couldn’t interact with the residence door. Thanks to our Adventurers’ reports, we have fixed it. Thank you very much, Adventurers.
- Fixed the issue where occasionally you could not interact with your residence’s door.
- Fixed the issue where the enhancement level of Godr-Ayed Swallowtail Fan and Godr-Ayed Do Stave was displayed in numbers in the Central Market when viewed via Black Desert+ app.
- Fixed the issue where the audio settings that you saved from the log in screen did not save and reset when playing through the tutorial.
- Fixed the issue of the 5th reward not displaying upon logging in the first when Login Reward list displays more than 5 for Gamepad UI mode.
- Fixed the issue of the following Arena of Solare crystal descriptions displaying different from the effect orders:
- Time Spirit’s Crystal – Plunder, Pilgrim’s Crystal: Ascetic
- Fixed the issue of a skill that can be obtained via [Secret Book] Guild Tactics not being applied in certain situations.
- Added a button where you can check All Guild Rankings in Guild Recruitment UI (G) when you are not in a guild.
- Fixed the issue where Adventurers could relocate to an abnormal location from the Barhan Gateway arena of Arena of Solare.
Source:Black Desert Online
A new update has been released for Black Desert Online Update 2.62 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Black Desert Online Update 2.62 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Table of Contents
- Improved control feel at the beginning and end of character movements when the following classes are moving in non-combat stance or with main weapon or awakening weapon drawn.
|Classes
|Shai, Archer, Guardian, Hashashin, Nova, Corsair, Sage, Drakania, Woosa
|Before
|After
Events
New Additions and Improvements
Ranger
Waltz of Wind (I to III)
- Added the following effects to the skill:
- Ranged AP +6/8/10 for 10 sec when using the skill
Berserker
Ground Lifting (I to III)
- Added the following effects to the skill:
- Attack Speed +10/15/20% for 10 sec when using the skill
Blasting
- Fixed the issue of not being able to activate Blasting via Quick Slot.
Wizard
Prime: Blizzard: Domain
- Fixed the issue of Prime: Blizzard: Domain cooldown time not being reduced when comboing with Prime: Frigid Fog: Control after Prime: Meteor Shower.
Corsair
Wind-piercer Patraca
- Improved to always fire quickly when activated using this skill.
Pirate’s Life For Me
- Changed so Pirate’s Life For Me can be used even during cooldown.
- But, all AP Increase effect, Down Smash, Critical Hit Rate of extra attacks and Stun won’t be applied.
- Changed Pirate’s Life For Me cooldown 4 sec → 5 sec.
- Changed so Pirate’s Life For Me normal attack and extra attack damage are applied the same.
|Skill Description
|Preview
|
Crow’s Mark
- Increased activation speed when using Crow’s Mark at the spot.
- Improved so the action links smoothly when it comboes with Pirate’s Life For Me after using the skill.
- Changed Crow’s Mark (I to III) damage and Critical Hit Rate:
- I to III attack damage 1032/1205/1400% → 1106/1292/1501%
- Critical Hit Rate 15/20/25% → 15/25/35%
Flow: Earth-render Patraca
- Increased skill’s activation speed.
Cap’n’s Orders: Cease Fire!
- Increased skill’s activation speed.
- Changed skill’s damage and PvP Damage Reduction Rate:
- Attack damage 1479% → 1553%
- PvP Damage Reduction Rate: 55% → 51%
Sun-shielder Patraca (I to III)
- Changed skill’s PvP Damage Reduction Rate:
- I to III PvP Damage Reduction Rate: 34% → 30%
Drakania
Refraction
- Fixed the issue where the movement distance to the left was shorter than to the right when using Refraction with your trion.
Legacy
- Removed SHIFT + E from the Legacy skill command.
- SHIFT + E is now a command for Flow: Obliterate.
- Increased all AP increase effects in Dragonblood form from 15 to 25.
- Increased all AP increase effects in Hexeblood form from 10 to 20.
- Fixed the issue where in certain situations, all AP increase effects would stack.
Doombringer
- Updated so that even when Doombringer is used from a higher position, there is no falling motion for the duration of the skill.
Dragonblood: Tip of the Scale
- Dragonblood: Tip of the Scale has had the following updates.
- Removed the first attack of the skill, and balanced the dealt damage accordingly.
- Movement distance has been increased for when Dragonblood: Tip of the Scale is used after Refraction or Dragonwalk.
- Skill activation delay has been reduced,
|Skill Description
|Preview
|
Hexeblood: Storm Piercer
- Added Forward Guard to the skill and removed the Knockdown effect of the third attack.
Hexeblood: Tip of the Scale
- Hexeblood: Tip of the Scale has had the following updates.
- The Stiffness effect after the first attack is now applied as soon as the skill is used, regardless of the skill’s motion.
- Removed the Knockdown effect of the third attack.
Sundering Roar
- The Stun effect of a successful first attack has been changed to a Knockdown effect.
- The damage dealt by the first and second attacks are now the same.
Hexeblood: Crackling Flame
- Increased the damage of Hexeblood: Crackling Flame from 1023% to 1262%.
Flow: Obliterate
- Flow: Obliterate has had the following updates.
- Has been separated from Aerial Burst as a standalone skill.
- As such, the skill’s effects have been changed.
- Since it is now a standalone skill, it can now have skill add-ons applied.
- SHIFT + E is now the command key.
- Has been separated from Aerial Burst as a standalone skill.
Hexeblood: Savage Decree
- Fixed awkward animation when using Hexeblood: Savage Decree during Hexeblood: Storm Piercer.
Flow: Core: Extinction
- Flow: Core: Extinction has had the following updates.
- Changed to a Hexeblood skill.
- Hexeblood form will be activated when this skill is used.
- Is not activated as a flow skill after Dragonblood: Surrendering Roar
- As the skill animation has been changed, so have the skill’s effects.
- Changed command key to SHIFT + F.
- Core: Aerial Burst has been changed to Core: Extinction.
- Changed so that the effects of Markthanan’s Heart are applied. (Recover 5% of max HP twice, and only up to 50% of max HP.)
- Changed to a Hexeblood skill.
|Skill Description
|Preview
|
Aerial Burst
- Aerial Burst has had the following updates.
- Changed to a Dragonblood skill.
- The command key has been removed, thus the skill can only be used when added to a Quick Slot.
- The skill’s effects have been changed.
Dragonblood: Spiteful Soul I
- Increased the activation speed of Dragonblood: Spiteful Soul.
Dragonblood: Storm Piercer
- Changed the skill animation of Dragonblood: Storm Piercer and the skill’s effects.
Skill Description Preview
Flow: Dragon Flight, Flow: Markthanan’s Wings
- Flow: Dragon Flight and Flow: Markthanan’s Wings have had the following updates.
- Can no longer be linked with Extinction during the skill.
- Restriction on flight distance has been removed. Flight distance now depends on Stamina.
- Stamina is used continuously while flying. When Stamina runs out, landing will be activated automatically.
- 200 Stamina is used per second while flying.
- Removed the count limit on left and right evasion maneuvers.
- Continuous activation has been removed, and the F key is now used to accelerate. Acceleration uses 500 stamina per second.
- Movement speed decreased for when not accelerating.
[Solo] Atoraxxion: Yolunakea Thread Guide
- A guide on threads has been added for [Solo] Atoraxxion: Yolunakea’s main quest.
- “Architect’s Kyvelan Hexahedron” has been added next to the thread you meet during [Solo] Atoraxxion: Yolunakea.
- Intereract with Architect’s Kyvelan Hexahedron and access the guide through dialogue. The guide is designed to help solve the thread.
- “Architect’s Kyvelan Hexahedron” has been added next to the thread you meet during [Solo] Atoraxxion: Yolunakea.
Arena of Solare
- The official Season for Arena of Solare has begun!
- Preseason information has been reset and ranked matches will be recorded during the official season of Arena of Solare.
|Arena of Solare Official Season
|Jan 4, 2023 (after maintenance) – Feb 28, 2023 (before maintenance)
- Improved so you can start talking on party chat as soon as you enter an Arena of Solare match.
- Changes to the gear exclusive to Arena of Solare are as follows:
- Changed the Max HP of Slumbering Sage’s Armor from +200 → -100.
- Changed Evasion of TRI (III) Stormy Eye Ring from 6(+45) → 6(+41).
- Changed Evasion of TRI (III) Stormy Eye Belt from 6(+56) → 6(+52).
- Removed the Damage Reduction +3 effect of Pilgrim’s Crystal: Ascetic.
Arena of Solare TOP 1 Adventurer for each class
A picture of the TOP 1 Adventurer who achieve the highest rank for each class will be showcased in the Hall of Fame placed in the Battle Arena to show off their pride.
You can obtain Blessing of a Great Knight” by consuming energy 20 after interacting with warriors of Solare recorded in the Hall of Fame.
Blessing of a Great Knight: Breath EXP +10% for 10 hours
Arena of Solare Top 100 – 1. Solare Knight Outfit
- Adventurers who rank in the top 100 for Arena of Solare during the official season will receive the Solare Knight Outfit.
Arena of Solare Top 100 – 2. Honorary title Solare Knight
- Adventurers who rank in the top 100 for Arena of Solare during the official season will receive the “Solare Knight” title.
- The title can be used until the end of the next Arena of Solare regular season.
Arena of Solare Top 100 – 3. Glorious Solare Box
- Adventurers who rank in the top 100 for Arena of Solare during the official season will receive a Glorious Solare Box.
|
Glorious Solare Box
|
Cron Stone x1,000
Radiant Shakatu’s Seal
- Following Shakatu’s request, Dellus will exchange the following items for Adventurers who have acquired the [Event] Shining Shakatu Seal.
- The items that can be exchanged according to the number of [Event] Shining Shakatu Seals are as follows.
|Number of [Event] Radiant Shakatu’s Seal
|Exchangeable Items
|10
|[Event] Shining Gold Bar Box
|10
|Horse Emblem: Golden Horse (Tier 8)
(Has the skills Instant Accel, Sprint , and Drift)
|10
|Oquilla’s Flower x20
|10
|Advanced Old Moon Box
|20
|Supreme Old Moon Box
|20
|Item Collection Increase Scroll x30
|20
|Ship License: Epheria Sailboat
|40
|Choose Your Krogdalo’s Horse Gear Box – Earth
|40
|Choose Your Krogdalo’s Horse Gear Box – Sea
|40
|Choose Your Krogdalo’s Horse Gear Box – Wind
|50
|Ship License: Epheria Frigate
|70
|Advice of Valks (+100)
|100
|TRI (III) Tungrad Ring
|100
|TRI (III) Ethereal Earring
|100
|TRI (III) Dawn Earring
|100
|TRI (III) Ominous Ring
|100
|TRI (III) : Black Distortion Earring
|100
|TRI (III) Manos Necklace
|100
|TRI (III) Manos Ring
|100
|TRI (III) Manos Earrings
|100
|TRI (III) Manos Belt
|100
|Garmoth’s Horn
|150
|Weapon Exchange Coupon Box
|150
|Old Moon Trade Pass
|300
|[Title] Shining Knight
- Changed so that 10 Cron Stones can be exchanged for [Event] Shining Shakatu Seal x1 through Shakatu’s right-hand, Raomi.
- Related information has been added to the [Event] Shining Seal of Shakatu item description accordingly.
- You must show your seal to exchange the following items with Shakatu’s right-hands, Dellus and Raomi.
- [Event] Shakatu’s Seal, [Event] Shining Shakatu’s Seal
Blacksmith’s Secret Book
- New Blacksmith’s Secret Books, 80 and 100, are now being sold by all blacksmiths. The prices are as follows.
- Blacksmith’s Secret Book – 80: 10,000,000 Silver
- Blacksmith’s Secret Book – 100: 20,000,000 Silver
- The following prices of Blacksmith’s Secret Books have been changed to the following.
- Blacksmith’s Secret Book – 20: 1,000,000 Silver → 100,000 Silver
- Blacksmith’s Secret Book – 30: 1,500,000 Silver → 400,000 Silver
- Blacksmith’s Secret Book – 40: 2,000,000 Silver → 1,000,000 Silver
- Blacksmith’s Secret Book – 50: 3,000,000 Silver → 2,000,000 Silver
- Fixed the following item description:
- Fairy’s Breath, Discarded Glass Bottle, Blush Leaf, Witch’s Delicacy, Mysterious Catalyst: Fixed some descriptions regarding NPC info.
- Crystal Extraction Tool and Black Spirit Essence were changed accordingly to crystal preset functions.
Adjusted Magic Crystal Max Price on Central Market
- Adjusted the maximum price for the following Magic Crystals on the Central Market as follows:
- Pre-order items on Central Market have been cancelled and items listed will be moved to storage accordingly during the Jan 4 (Wed) maintenance.
- Changed the location of Marni’s Realm – Hexe Sanctuary.
- Changed the message animation that pops up when Rawr-Rawr spawns or is defeated.
- Fixed the issue where the [Wild] Feather Wolf would occasionally pursue Adventurers for an excessive distance.
- Changed so that the [Wild] Feather Wolf will stop chasing if it gets too far from the location of the first attack.
- Changed so other Adventurers cannot be attacked for approximately 20 seconds after the World Boss is defeated.
- Added a feature where once you reach a far enough distance from the defeated monster, the box automatically opens for you to check the loot when the box button appears upon defeating a World Boss.
- “Adrian Loggia”, a young warrior from Velia of Balenos, secretly asks you for help, saying that they saw a mysterious shadow along the beach.
- ‘Added quest “I’m Telling You the Truth!”.
* You can find this quest through Quests (O) under quest type “Other”.
- Added quests to villagers in Duvencrune of the Drieghan territory.
- You can accept the crossroad quest “Pleading Goblin” from the goblin in the alley across from Maopan the Cooking Merchant.
-
- You can accept the quest “Those Who Do Not Work Shall Not Eat” from Marsel near Duvencrune Farmland.
For example, if Guild A takes Mansha Forest, then all members of Guild A will receive double the bonuses for their investment level. There are also nodes that do not have monster zones. This means that guilds will have to decide whether they want to target a specific node or go after regular nodes.
- Rules for Node/Conquest Wars have been changed.
- The main changes are as listed below.
|Before
|Now
|Node/Conquest Wars by territory depending on the day of the week
|Node/Conquest Wars at each respective node depending on the day of the week.
|Can only participate through conquered and connected nodes.
|Can participate freely at any node.
|Multiple Node/Conquest Wars in nodes conquered by Guilds/Alliances
|Can participate in one Node/Conquest War per day (Except Saturdays)
|Forts erected by Guilds/Alliances at conquered nodes are maintained.
|All forts erected at nodes removed automatically after Saturday midnight (24:00).
|If central node is destroyed, all occupied nodes are as well.
|Central node system removed
※ With the central node system removed, Node War Assembly function has been changed to being located at the fort at which you participated in a Node/Conquest War that day.
-
- Changed the maximum number nodes available for guilds/alliances to 3.
- You will not be able to participate in level 2-4 Conquest Wars if you participate in Level 1 (Beginner/Intermediate) conquest wars as usual. (Rules apply vice versa)
- The rule of Lord’s Guilds/Alliances not being able to participate in Node Wars of the territory they’re occupying remains the same.
- The rule of the defending team claiming victory remains the same if the Guild/Command Post is not destroyed while a Conquest War is in progress for the duration of 2 hours.
- The Guild claiming victory can access the Node War shop according to the node’s level as usual.
- Additionally, the Guild who has won level 2 and higher Node Wars can access the Guild leader’s benefits of Resonant Blackstar weapon and the Resonant Demon’s accessory for a set duration as usual.
- Changed how taxes are obtained during Node Conquest.
|Before
|Now
|Taxes accumulated after conquering a node or occupation a node are obtained 15 minutes and 5 minutes before the start of the next node battle in the same territory, respectively.
|Acquired as soon as node is conquered.
|Percentage Acquired by Node Level
|Before
|Now
|Level 1 Beginner
|9.6%
|Level 1 Intermediate
|14.4%
|Level 2
|20%
|Level 3
|24%
|Level 4
|32%
– Please note that there will be a reduction in accumulated taxes for Nodes that are conquered after the January 4th (Wed) maintenance.
- Changes to the following node locations are as follows:
- Expanded the areas of each Node so more Guilds/Alliances can participate.
- The number of acquired taxes will be adjusted with the changes.
- Each Node will not be divded by territory and will be set by Node level.
- Changed so you can only proceed with Node Wars in one Node territory.
- Changed the maximum number of participants in a Node War per each node territory.
- Expanded the areas of each Node so more Guilds/Alliances can participate.
|Level 1 Beginner (4 Total)
|Node Location
|Day
|People needed
|Western Guard Camp
|Tuesday
|20
|Northern Plain of Serendia
|Thursday
|20
|Treant Forest
|Friday
|25
|Polly’s Forest
|Sunday
|30
|Level 1 Intermediate (5 Total)
|Node Location
|Day
|People needed
|Cron Castle
|Monday
|25
|Alejandro Farm
|Wednesday
|25
|Abandoned Iron Mine
|Thursday
|30
|Desert Naga Temple
|Sunday
|30
|Tooth Fairy Forest
|Friday
|35
|Level 2 (11 Total)
|Node Location
|Day
|People needed
|Glish Ruins
|Monday
|30
|Mansha Forest
|Tuesday
|30
|Mirumok Ruins
|Wednesday
|30
|Wolf Hills
|Friday
|30
|Helms Post
|Monday
|40
|Saunil Camp
|Wednesday
|40
|Castle Ruins
|Friday
|40
|Ibellab Oasis
|Sunday
|40
|Omar Lava Cave
|Tuesday
|40
|Khuruto Cave
|Thursday
|40
|Manshaum Forest
|Sunday
|40
|Level 3 (12 Total)
|Node Location
|Day
|People needed
|Roud Sulfur Mine
|Monday
|40
|Canyon of Corruption
|Thursday
|40
|North Abandoned Quarry
|Friday
|40
|Quint Hill
|Monday
|55
|Valencia Castle Site
|Tuesday
|55
|Ancado Coast
|Wednesday
|55
|Bashim Base
|Thursday
|55
|Elder’s Bridge
|Sunday
|55
|Navarn Steppe
|Tuesday
|70
|Orc Camp
|Wednesday
|70
|Hexe Sanctuary
|Sunday
|70
|Sausan Garrison
|Sunday
|70
|Level 4 (8 Total)
|Node Location
|Day
|People needed
|Ivory Wasteland
|Monday
|50
|Hasrah Cliff
|Friday
|50
|Basilisk Den
|Tuesday
|75
|Pilgrim’s Sanctum: Obedience
|Thursday
|75
|Gyfin Rhasia Temple
|Sunday
|75
|Calpheon Castle Site
|Wednesday
|100
|Bloody Monastery
|Sunday
|100
|Ash Forest
|Sunday
|100
- The number of Node/Conquest Wars for each day.
|Day
|Number of Node/Conquest Wars
|Sunday
|10
|Monday
|6
|Tuesday
|6
|Wednesday
|6
|Thursday
|6
|Friday
|6
- The days in which each level of Node/Conquest Wars will take place.
|Node War Level
|Days to Partipate
|Level 1 Beginner
|Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri
|Level 1 Intermediate
|Sun, Mon, Wed, Thurs, Fri
|Level 2
|Every day except for Saturdays when Node/Conquest Wars are in progress
|Level 3
|Level 4
- Each Node Level has been changed to have the following stat restrictions.
|Stat Restrictions by Node Level
|Node Level
|Level 1 Beginner
|Level 1 Intermediate
|Level 2
|Level 3
|Level 4
|AP
|245
|335
|532
|585
|None
|Damage Reduction
|223
|286
|328
|364
|Accuracy
|645
|695
|757
|796
|Evasion
|741
|805
|870
|922
|Damage Reduction Rate
|7%
|14%
|21%
|None
|Accuracy Rate
|15%
|15%
|20%
|None
|Evasion Rate
|15%
|15%
|20%
|None
|Special Evasion
|0%
|0%
|20%
|None
|Resistance
|20%
|30%
|50%
|None
- Participation System for Node Wars has been added.
- In order to participate in Node Wars, you need participation opportunities. When all participation opportunities are consumed, you cannot participate in Node Wars since constructing forts will be unavailable.
- Each Guild/Alliance is given 1 opportunity a week to participate.
- Participation opportunities are reset every Saturday at midnight.
- If you meet the minimum criteria of the participating Node War, Participation opportunities will be refunded and you can continue to participate in Node Wars the next day.
* The minimum criteria for Participation opportunities are as follows:
- If an enemy fort is destroyed, or the number of kills/deaths is greater than 20
- Adventurers, who participated in Node War, can now earn Resplendent Medals of Honor regardless of whether they win, liberate, or lose.
|Node Level
|Number of Resplendent Medal of Honor Obtained
|Win
|Liberation
|Lose
|Level 1
|12
|12
|12
|Level 2
|16
|16
|16
|Level 3
|20
|20
|20
|Level 4
|24
|24
|24
Crystal Presets
- Added a crystal preset system that allows you to activate crystal effects through a separate UI instead of transfusing them individually onto gear.
Registering Crystals for Presets
2) Press the “View Crystals” button at the bottom right of the Transfusion UI.
3) RMB the crystals from your inventory to register them.
Tranfusing/Applying Crystals via Presets
2) RMB on a [+] slot and transfuse by selecting a registered crystal.
※ There are no limits based on gear slots as crystals can now be equipped in any slot except for certain specific slots.
3) Apply a crystal preset by pressing the “Apply” button located at the bottom of the UI.
Extracting/Removing (Destroying) Crystals
1) Summon the Black Spirit (,) and press Transfusion [2].
2) Press the “View Crystals” button at the bottom right of the Transfusion UI at the bottom right of the Crystal Inventory UI
3) Click on the trash bin icon to remove. (Crystals will be destroyed upon removal.)
Extracting (Intact) Crystals
1) Interact with a Blacksmith and click on the Extraction [4] menu.
2) Press the Extract Crystal button and open the “Owned Crystals” (Crystal Inventory) UI.
3) Select either the Crystal Extraction Tool or Black Spirit Essence and RMB the crystal you want to extract.
Registering Crystals (image)
Transfusing Crystals via Presets (image)
Crystals will be destroyed if removed through this method.
You can go to a Blacksmith and use the Crystal Extraction Tool or Black Spirit Essence to extract the crystals intact.
- With the aforementioned changes to transfusing crystals, a max limit has been set for certain crystal groups.
- View Crystal Effects to see the effects of crystals that have been currently applied from the Transfusion UI.
- Changed the following with the addition of the crystal presets function:
- Removed the gear icon that was displayed on the crystal item icon.
- E.g.) →
- Changed the crystal description to fit the crystal preset feature.
- Removed the gear icon that was displayed on the crystal item icon.
Additional information on Crystal Presets
2. You can extract crystals by obtaining a Crystal Extraction Tool from a Blacksmith NPC or through using the Black Spirit Essence.
– If you wish to remove crystals in the Owned Crystals UI by pressing RMB, those crystals will be destroyed.
3. You can register up to 50 crystals and set up to 5 presets.
Additional methods of usage will be added soon.
4. The top left and right slots will unlock upon reforming awakening weapons.
– Crystal slots can be unlocked through Heart of Karanda or Garmoth’s Heart.
* The slot will become locked if you equip an item that has not been reformed if you try to use the preset.
5. The socket in the middle of the Transfusion UI will become available if you equip an outfit that has a socket that was created using the Black Spirit’s Claw.
– You can only equip Ancient Spirit’s Crystal in this slot.
6. If the crystal shatters upon death while it is equipped in the crystal preset, that crystal in your inventory will also shatter as well.
– In this case, you will be unable to use the shattered crystal in your crystal preset.
(However, the Ancient Spirit’s Crystal will not be shattered like the same as before.)
7. The rules that determine the number of crystals that shatter is the same as previous before if you die from a monster or player depending on your karma.
– The rules of enhancement level drop upon death based on Karma is the same as before prior to the update.
* Due to the crystal preset update, the crystals that were equipped in the gear prior to the January 4 (Wed) update was moved to the following.
Crystal transfused onto gear → Moved to the Central Market inventory.
Crystal that is currently transfused to a character whose items is waiting to be copied from → Moved to the Central Market inventory or to Heidel storage if it could not be traded
Crystal that is currently transfused to a tagged character that is set for item copy → Moved to Heidel storage since it can no longer be traded
- Changed the following in the Courser Training (Dream Horse Awakening) UI.
- Changed the pop up that appears if you attempt to awaken a Dream Horse without using Cron Stones.
- The setting to turn On/Off Cron Stones will now remain in effect.
- Changed the mouse button from LMB to RMB when excluding materials for courser training again.
- Improved the mount icon tooltip to display the following information. In addition, the flute item that is applied will now appear in the tooltip as well.
- Call mount range
- Current distance away from your mount
- Removed level from Biraghi Den monster zone icon in World Map (M).
- Changed so standard numbers are applied when invalid numbers are being applied while reading an invalid customization file.
- Improved feature in the web storage to allow you to send items to your character from your web storage again if it fails.
- Improved so you are directed to the error page if an error occurs while logging in through the STEAM launcher.
- Improved the Account menu UI for the mobile setting.
- Improved so that a notification directing you to go to the Steam Launcher is displayed when starting the game on the official website with a Steam account.
- Improved so that the page moves when moving from the forum to another user’s community activity or profile.
- Improved the accessibility of the login menu at the top of the official website.
Modified or Changed
- [Tamer] Fixed the issue where you were unable to use Heilang: Whiplash while riding Heilang if you were below Lv. 35.
- [Musa] Fixed the issue where the Prime: Fiery Angel’s attack effect in the skill video was different from the actual skill.
- [Ninja] Fixed the issue where there was no audio in the Alert Stance skill video.
- [Wizard, Witch] Fixed the issue where Mana Absorption command keys were different from the skill guide.
- [Sage, Hashashin] Fixed the issue where the character’s facial expression did not change when you pressed Talk (Enter).
- [Sage] Fixed the issue where the Kyve displayed unnaturally when using the social interactions Proudly, Confident, and Fighting Spirit.
- [Corsair] Fixed the issue where the effect color of your serenaca appeared unnaturally when equipping the PEN (V) Blackstar Serenaca.
- Fixed the issue where some monsters were marked as humans in Atoraxxion: Sycrakea.
- Fixed the issue where the terrain looked unnatural in certain locations of Calpheon Castle Site.
- Fixed the issue where you could climb on the ceiling inside buildings in certain location in Calpheon.
- Fixed the issue where the wallpaper installed in the manor would not appear in certain situations.
- For those who had additional wallpaper installed after the above has occured, the related item will be resent to you through the Jan 11, 2023 (Wed) maintenance.
- For those who want a refund on the wallpaper item, please contact Support before the Jan 11, 2023 (Wed) maintenance.
- Fixed the issue where some parts of your character appearance overlapped with the background if you leaned against something inside Blue Maned Lion’s Manor in certain locations.
- Fixed the issue where the cutscene that plays during “[Balenos] [Boss] Giath, King of the Goblins” was displayed to other nearby Adventurers.
- Removed the information about the Main Node in the system message that is displayed when remotely constructing a fort for Node War.
- Fixed the issue where occasionally the game did not launch if you log in during certain situations.
- Fixed the issue where character movement looked unnatural when moving in the following certain locations.
- Oquilla’s Eye
- Dormann Lumber Camp
- Fixed the dialog for the following NPCs to read more naturally.
- Dialog that appears when exchanging Fairy’s Breath with Dalishain
- When talking with a certain NPC located at Pilgrim’s Sanctum: Obedience
- Fixed the following events that occur during the tutorial.
- Fixed the issue where the location of your character looked unnatural in certain situations.
- Fixed the issue where certain parts of the outfit on the Sage character appeared unnatural.
- Fixed the issue where certain parts of Illezra’s appearance appeared unnatural.
- [Woosa] Fixed the issue where exclusive effects did not display when equipping the Santa Hat, Hair Ornament, and Jack-O’-Lantern Mask.
- [Woosa] Fixed the issue where attempting to dye through the Dye (J) menu made the camera positioning abnormal in certain situations.
- Fixed the issue where, when you tried processing from the Storage, the effects of items in your Storage remained in effect when hovering your mouse over it.
Many Adventurers gave us feedback that they sometimes couldn’t interact with the residence door. Thanks to our Adventurers’ reports, we have fixed it. Thank you very much, Adventurers.
- Fixed the issue where occasionally you could not interact with your residence’s door.
- Fixed the issue where the enhancement level of Godr-Ayed Swallowtail Fan and Godr-Ayed Do Stave was displayed in numbers in the Central Market when viewed via Black Desert+ app.
- Fixed the issue where the audio settings that you saved from the log in screen did not save and reset when playing through the tutorial.
- Fixed the issue of the 5th reward not displaying upon logging in the first when Login Reward list displays more than 5 for Gamepad UI mode.
- Fixed the issue of the following Arena of Solare crystal descriptions displaying different from the effect orders:
- Time Spirit’s Crystal – Plunder, Pilgrim’s Crystal: Ascetic
- Fixed the issue of a skill that can be obtained via [Secret Book] Guild Tactics not being applied in certain situations.
- Added a button where you can check All Guild Rankings in Guild Recruitment UI (G) when you are not in a guild.
- Fixed the issue where Adventurers could relocate to an abnormal location from the Barhan Gateway arena of Arena of Solare.
Source:Black Desert Online
A new update has been released for Black Desert Online Update 2.62 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Black Desert Online Update 2.62 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Table of Contents
- Improved control feel at the beginning and end of character movements when the following classes are moving in non-combat stance or with main weapon or awakening weapon drawn.
|Classes
|Shai, Archer, Guardian, Hashashin, Nova, Corsair, Sage, Drakania, Woosa
|Before
|After
Events
New Additions and Improvements
Ranger
Waltz of Wind (I to III)
- Added the following effects to the skill:
- Ranged AP +6/8/10 for 10 sec when using the skill
Berserker
Ground Lifting (I to III)
- Added the following effects to the skill:
- Attack Speed +10/15/20% for 10 sec when using the skill
Blasting
- Fixed the issue of not being able to activate Blasting via Quick Slot.
Wizard
Prime: Blizzard: Domain
- Fixed the issue of Prime: Blizzard: Domain cooldown time not being reduced when comboing with Prime: Frigid Fog: Control after Prime: Meteor Shower.
Corsair
Wind-piercer Patraca
- Improved to always fire quickly when activated using this skill.
Pirate’s Life For Me
- Changed so Pirate’s Life For Me can be used even during cooldown.
- But, all AP Increase effect, Down Smash, Critical Hit Rate of extra attacks and Stun won’t be applied.
- Changed Pirate’s Life For Me cooldown 4 sec → 5 sec.
- Changed so Pirate’s Life For Me normal attack and extra attack damage are applied the same.
|Skill Description
|Preview
|
Crow’s Mark
- Increased activation speed when using Crow’s Mark at the spot.
- Improved so the action links smoothly when it comboes with Pirate’s Life For Me after using the skill.
- Changed Crow’s Mark (I to III) damage and Critical Hit Rate:
- I to III attack damage 1032/1205/1400% → 1106/1292/1501%
- Critical Hit Rate 15/20/25% → 15/25/35%
Flow: Earth-render Patraca
- Increased skill’s activation speed.
Cap’n’s Orders: Cease Fire!
- Increased skill’s activation speed.
- Changed skill’s damage and PvP Damage Reduction Rate:
- Attack damage 1479% → 1553%
- PvP Damage Reduction Rate: 55% → 51%
Sun-shielder Patraca (I to III)
- Changed skill’s PvP Damage Reduction Rate:
- I to III PvP Damage Reduction Rate: 34% → 30%
Drakania
Refraction
- Fixed the issue where the movement distance to the left was shorter than to the right when using Refraction with your trion.
Legacy
- Removed SHIFT + E from the Legacy skill command.
- SHIFT + E is now a command for Flow: Obliterate.
- Increased all AP increase effects in Dragonblood form from 15 to 25.
- Increased all AP increase effects in Hexeblood form from 10 to 20.
- Fixed the issue where in certain situations, all AP increase effects would stack.
Doombringer
- Updated so that even when Doombringer is used from a higher position, there is no falling motion for the duration of the skill.
Dragonblood: Tip of the Scale
- Dragonblood: Tip of the Scale has had the following updates.
- Removed the first attack of the skill, and balanced the dealt damage accordingly.
- Movement distance has been increased for when Dragonblood: Tip of the Scale is used after Refraction or Dragonwalk.
- Skill activation delay has been reduced,
|Skill Description
|Preview
|
Hexeblood: Storm Piercer
- Added Forward Guard to the skill and removed the Knockdown effect of the third attack.
Hexeblood: Tip of the Scale
- Hexeblood: Tip of the Scale has had the following updates.
- The Stiffness effect after the first attack is now applied as soon as the skill is used, regardless of the skill’s motion.
- Removed the Knockdown effect of the third attack.
Sundering Roar
- The Stun effect of a successful first attack has been changed to a Knockdown effect.
- The damage dealt by the first and second attacks are now the same.
Hexeblood: Crackling Flame
- Increased the damage of Hexeblood: Crackling Flame from 1023% to 1262%.
Flow: Obliterate
- Flow: Obliterate has had the following updates.
- Has been separated from Aerial Burst as a standalone skill.
- As such, the skill’s effects have been changed.
- Since it is now a standalone skill, it can now have skill add-ons applied.
- SHIFT + E is now the command key.
- Has been separated from Aerial Burst as a standalone skill.
Hexeblood: Savage Decree
- Fixed awkward animation when using Hexeblood: Savage Decree during Hexeblood: Storm Piercer.
Flow: Core: Extinction
- Flow: Core: Extinction has had the following updates.
- Changed to a Hexeblood skill.
- Hexeblood form will be activated when this skill is used.
- Is not activated as a flow skill after Dragonblood: Surrendering Roar
- As the skill animation has been changed, so have the skill’s effects.
- Changed command key to SHIFT + F.
- Core: Aerial Burst has been changed to Core: Extinction.
- Changed so that the effects of Markthanan’s Heart are applied. (Recover 5% of max HP twice, and only up to 50% of max HP.)
- Changed to a Hexeblood skill.
|Skill Description
|Preview
|
Aerial Burst
- Aerial Burst has had the following updates.
- Changed to a Dragonblood skill.
- The command key has been removed, thus the skill can only be used when added to a Quick Slot.
- The skill’s effects have been changed.
Dragonblood: Spiteful Soul I
- Increased the activation speed of Dragonblood: Spiteful Soul.
Dragonblood: Storm Piercer
- Changed the skill animation of Dragonblood: Storm Piercer and the skill’s effects.
Skill Description Preview
Flow: Dragon Flight, Flow: Markthanan’s Wings
- Flow: Dragon Flight and Flow: Markthanan’s Wings have had the following updates.
- Can no longer be linked with Extinction during the skill.
- Restriction on flight distance has been removed. Flight distance now depends on Stamina.
- Stamina is used continuously while flying. When Stamina runs out, landing will be activated automatically.
- 200 Stamina is used per second while flying.
- Removed the count limit on left and right evasion maneuvers.
- Continuous activation has been removed, and the F key is now used to accelerate. Acceleration uses 500 stamina per second.
- Movement speed decreased for when not accelerating.
[Solo] Atoraxxion: Yolunakea Thread Guide
- A guide on threads has been added for [Solo] Atoraxxion: Yolunakea’s main quest.
- “Architect’s Kyvelan Hexahedron” has been added next to the thread you meet during [Solo] Atoraxxion: Yolunakea.
- Intereract with Architect’s Kyvelan Hexahedron and access the guide through dialogue. The guide is designed to help solve the thread.
- “Architect’s Kyvelan Hexahedron” has been added next to the thread you meet during [Solo] Atoraxxion: Yolunakea.
Arena of Solare
- The official Season for Arena of Solare has begun!
- Preseason information has been reset and ranked matches will be recorded during the official season of Arena of Solare.
|Arena of Solare Official Season
|Jan 4, 2023 (after maintenance) – Feb 28, 2023 (before maintenance)
- Improved so you can start talking on party chat as soon as you enter an Arena of Solare match.
- Changes to the gear exclusive to Arena of Solare are as follows:
- Changed the Max HP of Slumbering Sage’s Armor from +200 → -100.
- Changed Evasion of TRI (III) Stormy Eye Ring from 6(+45) → 6(+41).
- Changed Evasion of TRI (III) Stormy Eye Belt from 6(+56) → 6(+52).
- Removed the Damage Reduction +3 effect of Pilgrim’s Crystal: Ascetic.
Arena of Solare TOP 1 Adventurer for each class
A picture of the TOP 1 Adventurer who achieve the highest rank for each class will be showcased in the Hall of Fame placed in the Battle Arena to show off their pride.
You can obtain Blessing of a Great Knight” by consuming energy 20 after interacting with warriors of Solare recorded in the Hall of Fame.
Blessing of a Great Knight: Breath EXP +10% for 10 hours
Arena of Solare Top 100 – 1. Solare Knight Outfit
- Adventurers who rank in the top 100 for Arena of Solare during the official season will receive the Solare Knight Outfit.
Arena of Solare Top 100 – 2. Honorary title Solare Knight
- Adventurers who rank in the top 100 for Arena of Solare during the official season will receive the “Solare Knight” title.
- The title can be used until the end of the next Arena of Solare regular season.
Arena of Solare Top 100 – 3. Glorious Solare Box
- Adventurers who rank in the top 100 for Arena of Solare during the official season will receive a Glorious Solare Box.
|
Glorious Solare Box
|
Cron Stone x1,000
Radiant Shakatu’s Seal
- Following Shakatu’s request, Dellus will exchange the following items for Adventurers who have acquired the [Event] Shining Shakatu Seal.
- The items that can be exchanged according to the number of [Event] Shining Shakatu Seals are as follows.
|Number of [Event] Radiant Shakatu’s Seal
|Exchangeable Items
|10
|[Event] Shining Gold Bar Box
|10
|Horse Emblem: Golden Horse (Tier 8)
(Has the skills Instant Accel, Sprint , and Drift)
|10
|Oquilla’s Flower x20
|10
|Advanced Old Moon Box
|20
|Supreme Old Moon Box
|20
|Item Collection Increase Scroll x30
|20
|Ship License: Epheria Sailboat
|40
|Choose Your Krogdalo’s Horse Gear Box – Earth
|40
|Choose Your Krogdalo’s Horse Gear Box – Sea
|40
|Choose Your Krogdalo’s Horse Gear Box – Wind
|50
|Ship License: Epheria Frigate
|70
|Advice of Valks (+100)
|100
|TRI (III) Tungrad Ring
|100
|TRI (III) Ethereal Earring
|100
|TRI (III) Dawn Earring
|100
|TRI (III) Ominous Ring
|100
|TRI (III) : Black Distortion Earring
|100
|TRI (III) Manos Necklace
|100
|TRI (III) Manos Ring
|100
|TRI (III) Manos Earrings
|100
|TRI (III) Manos Belt
|100
|Garmoth’s Horn
|150
|Weapon Exchange Coupon Box
|150
|Old Moon Trade Pass
|300
|[Title] Shining Knight
- Changed so that 10 Cron Stones can be exchanged for [Event] Shining Shakatu Seal x1 through Shakatu’s right-hand, Raomi.
- Related information has been added to the [Event] Shining Seal of Shakatu item description accordingly.
- You must show your seal to exchange the following items with Shakatu’s right-hands, Dellus and Raomi.
- [Event] Shakatu’s Seal, [Event] Shining Shakatu’s Seal
Blacksmith’s Secret Book
- New Blacksmith’s Secret Books, 80 and 100, are now being sold by all blacksmiths. The prices are as follows.
- Blacksmith’s Secret Book – 80: 10,000,000 Silver
- Blacksmith’s Secret Book – 100: 20,000,000 Silver
- The following prices of Blacksmith’s Secret Books have been changed to the following.
- Blacksmith’s Secret Book – 20: 1,000,000 Silver → 100,000 Silver
- Blacksmith’s Secret Book – 30: 1,500,000 Silver → 400,000 Silver
- Blacksmith’s Secret Book – 40: 2,000,000 Silver → 1,000,000 Silver
- Blacksmith’s Secret Book – 50: 3,000,000 Silver → 2,000,000 Silver
- Fixed the following item description:
- Fairy’s Breath, Discarded Glass Bottle, Blush Leaf, Witch’s Delicacy, Mysterious Catalyst: Fixed some descriptions regarding NPC info.
- Crystal Extraction Tool and Black Spirit Essence were changed accordingly to crystal preset functions.
Adjusted Magic Crystal Max Price on Central Market
- Adjusted the maximum price for the following Magic Crystals on the Central Market as follows:
- Pre-order items on Central Market have been cancelled and items listed will be moved to storage accordingly during the Jan 4 (Wed) maintenance.
- Changed the location of Marni’s Realm – Hexe Sanctuary.
- Changed the message animation that pops up when Rawr-Rawr spawns or is defeated.
- Fixed the issue where the [Wild] Feather Wolf would occasionally pursue Adventurers for an excessive distance.
- Changed so that the [Wild] Feather Wolf will stop chasing if it gets too far from the location of the first attack.
- Changed so other Adventurers cannot be attacked for approximately 20 seconds after the World Boss is defeated.
- Added a feature where once you reach a far enough distance from the defeated monster, the box automatically opens for you to check the loot when the box button appears upon defeating a World Boss.
- “Adrian Loggia”, a young warrior from Velia of Balenos, secretly asks you for help, saying that they saw a mysterious shadow along the beach.
- ‘Added quest “I’m Telling You the Truth!”.
* You can find this quest through Quests (O) under quest type “Other”.
- Added quests to villagers in Duvencrune of the Drieghan territory.
- You can accept the crossroad quest “Pleading Goblin” from the goblin in the alley across from Maopan the Cooking Merchant.
-
- You can accept the quest “Those Who Do Not Work Shall Not Eat” from Marsel near Duvencrune Farmland.
For example, if Guild A takes Mansha Forest, then all members of Guild A will receive double the bonuses for their investment level. There are also nodes that do not have monster zones. This means that guilds will have to decide whether they want to target a specific node or go after regular nodes.
- Rules for Node/Conquest Wars have been changed.
- The main changes are as listed below.
|Before
|Now
|Node/Conquest Wars by territory depending on the day of the week
|Node/Conquest Wars at each respective node depending on the day of the week.
|Can only participate through conquered and connected nodes.
|Can participate freely at any node.
|Multiple Node/Conquest Wars in nodes conquered by Guilds/Alliances
|Can participate in one Node/Conquest War per day (Except Saturdays)
|Forts erected by Guilds/Alliances at conquered nodes are maintained.
|All forts erected at nodes removed automatically after Saturday midnight (24:00).
|If central node is destroyed, all occupied nodes are as well.
|Central node system removed
※ With the central node system removed, Node War Assembly function has been changed to being located at the fort at which you participated in a Node/Conquest War that day.
-
- Changed the maximum number nodes available for guilds/alliances to 3.
- You will not be able to participate in level 2-4 Conquest Wars if you participate in Level 1 (Beginner/Intermediate) conquest wars as usual. (Rules apply vice versa)
- The rule of Lord’s Guilds/Alliances not being able to participate in Node Wars of the territory they’re occupying remains the same.
- The rule of the defending team claiming victory remains the same if the Guild/Command Post is not destroyed while a Conquest War is in progress for the duration of 2 hours.
- The Guild claiming victory can access the Node War shop according to the node’s level as usual.
- Additionally, the Guild who has won level 2 and higher Node Wars can access the Guild leader’s benefits of Resonant Blackstar weapon and the Resonant Demon’s accessory for a set duration as usual.
- Changed how taxes are obtained during Node Conquest.
|Before
|Now
|Taxes accumulated after conquering a node or occupation a node are obtained 15 minutes and 5 minutes before the start of the next node battle in the same territory, respectively.
|Acquired as soon as node is conquered.
|Percentage Acquired by Node Level
|Before
|Now
|Level 1 Beginner
|9.6%
|Level 1 Intermediate
|14.4%
|Level 2
|20%
|Level 3
|24%
|Level 4
|32%
– Please note that there will be a reduction in accumulated taxes for Nodes that are conquered after the January 4th (Wed) maintenance.
- Changes to the following node locations are as follows:
- Expanded the areas of each Node so more Guilds/Alliances can participate.
- The number of acquired taxes will be adjusted with the changes.
- Each Node will not be divded by territory and will be set by Node level.
- Changed so you can only proceed with Node Wars in one Node territory.
- Changed the maximum number of participants in a Node War per each node territory.
- Expanded the areas of each Node so more Guilds/Alliances can participate.
|Level 1 Beginner (4 Total)
|Node Location
|Day
|People needed
|Western Guard Camp
|Tuesday
|20
|Northern Plain of Serendia
|Thursday
|20
|Treant Forest
|Friday
|25
|Polly’s Forest
|Sunday
|30
|Level 1 Intermediate (5 Total)
|Node Location
|Day
|People needed
|Cron Castle
|Monday
|25
|Alejandro Farm
|Wednesday
|25
|Abandoned Iron Mine
|Thursday
|30
|Desert Naga Temple
|Sunday
|30
|Tooth Fairy Forest
|Friday
|35
|Level 2 (11 Total)
|Node Location
|Day
|People needed
|Glish Ruins
|Monday
|30
|Mansha Forest
|Tuesday
|30
|Mirumok Ruins
|Wednesday
|30
|Wolf Hills
|Friday
|30
|Helms Post
|Monday
|40
|Saunil Camp
|Wednesday
|40
|Castle Ruins
|Friday
|40
|Ibellab Oasis
|Sunday
|40
|Omar Lava Cave
|Tuesday
|40
|Khuruto Cave
|Thursday
|40
|Manshaum Forest
|Sunday
|40
|Level 3 (12 Total)
|Node Location
|Day
|People needed
|Roud Sulfur Mine
|Monday
|40
|Canyon of Corruption
|Thursday
|40
|North Abandoned Quarry
|Friday
|40
|Quint Hill
|Monday
|55
|Valencia Castle Site
|Tuesday
|55
|Ancado Coast
|Wednesday
|55
|Bashim Base
|Thursday
|55
|Elder’s Bridge
|Sunday
|55
|Navarn Steppe
|Tuesday
|70
|Orc Camp
|Wednesday
|70
|Hexe Sanctuary
|Sunday
|70
|Sausan Garrison
|Sunday
|70
|Level 4 (8 Total)
|Node Location
|Day
|People needed
|Ivory Wasteland
|Monday
|50
|Hasrah Cliff
|Friday
|50
|Basilisk Den
|Tuesday
|75
|Pilgrim’s Sanctum: Obedience
|Thursday
|75
|Gyfin Rhasia Temple
|Sunday
|75
|Calpheon Castle Site
|Wednesday
|100
|Bloody Monastery
|Sunday
|100
|Ash Forest
|Sunday
|100
- The number of Node/Conquest Wars for each day.
|Day
|Number of Node/Conquest Wars
|Sunday
|10
|Monday
|6
|Tuesday
|6
|Wednesday
|6
|Thursday
|6
|Friday
|6
- The days in which each level of Node/Conquest Wars will take place.
|Node War Level
|Days to Partipate
|Level 1 Beginner
|Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri
|Level 1 Intermediate
|Sun, Mon, Wed, Thurs, Fri
|Level 2
|Every day except for Saturdays when Node/Conquest Wars are in progress
|Level 3
|Level 4
- Each Node Level has been changed to have the following stat restrictions.
|Stat Restrictions by Node Level
|Node Level
|Level 1 Beginner
|Level 1 Intermediate
|Level 2
|Level 3
|Level 4
|AP
|245
|335
|532
|585
|None
|Damage Reduction
|223
|286
|328
|364
|Accuracy
|645
|695
|757
|796
|Evasion
|741
|805
|870
|922
|Damage Reduction Rate
|7%
|14%
|21%
|None
|Accuracy Rate
|15%
|15%
|20%
|None
|Evasion Rate
|15%
|15%
|20%
|None
|Special Evasion
|0%
|0%
|20%
|None
|Resistance
|20%
|30%
|50%
|None
- Participation System for Node Wars has been added.
- In order to participate in Node Wars, you need participation opportunities. When all participation opportunities are consumed, you cannot participate in Node Wars since constructing forts will be unavailable.
- Each Guild/Alliance is given 1 opportunity a week to participate.
- Participation opportunities are reset every Saturday at midnight.
- If you meet the minimum criteria of the participating Node War, Participation opportunities will be refunded and you can continue to participate in Node Wars the next day.
* The minimum criteria for Participation opportunities are as follows:
- If an enemy fort is destroyed, or the number of kills/deaths is greater than 20
- Adventurers, who participated in Node War, can now earn Resplendent Medals of Honor regardless of whether they win, liberate, or lose.
|Node Level
|Number of Resplendent Medal of Honor Obtained
|Win
|Liberation
|Lose
|Level 1
|12
|12
|12
|Level 2
|16
|16
|16
|Level 3
|20
|20
|20
|Level 4
|24
|24
|24
Crystal Presets
- Added a crystal preset system that allows you to activate crystal effects through a separate UI instead of transfusing them individually onto gear.
Registering Crystals for Presets
2) Press the “View Crystals” button at the bottom right of the Transfusion UI.
3) RMB the crystals from your inventory to register them.
Tranfusing/Applying Crystals via Presets
2) RMB on a [+] slot and transfuse by selecting a registered crystal.
※ There are no limits based on gear slots as crystals can now be equipped in any slot except for certain specific slots.
3) Apply a crystal preset by pressing the “Apply” button located at the bottom of the UI.
Extracting/Removing (Destroying) Crystals
1) Summon the Black Spirit (,) and press Transfusion [2].
2) Press the “View Crystals” button at the bottom right of the Transfusion UI at the bottom right of the Crystal Inventory UI
3) Click on the trash bin icon to remove. (Crystals will be destroyed upon removal.)
Extracting (Intact) Crystals
1) Interact with a Blacksmith and click on the Extraction [4] menu.
2) Press the Extract Crystal button and open the “Owned Crystals” (Crystal Inventory) UI.
3) Select either the Crystal Extraction Tool or Black Spirit Essence and RMB the crystal you want to extract.
Registering Crystals (image)
Transfusing Crystals via Presets (image)
Crystals will be destroyed if removed through this method.
You can go to a Blacksmith and use the Crystal Extraction Tool or Black Spirit Essence to extract the crystals intact.
- With the aforementioned changes to transfusing crystals, a max limit has been set for certain crystal groups.
- View Crystal Effects to see the effects of crystals that have been currently applied from the Transfusion UI.
- Changed the following with the addition of the crystal presets function:
- Removed the gear icon that was displayed on the crystal item icon.
- E.g.) →
- Changed the crystal description to fit the crystal preset feature.
- Removed the gear icon that was displayed on the crystal item icon.
Additional information on Crystal Presets
2. You can extract crystals by obtaining a Crystal Extraction Tool from a Blacksmith NPC or through using the Black Spirit Essence.
– If you wish to remove crystals in the Owned Crystals UI by pressing RMB, those crystals will be destroyed.
3. You can register up to 50 crystals and set up to 5 presets.
Additional methods of usage will be added soon.
4. The top left and right slots will unlock upon reforming awakening weapons.
– Crystal slots can be unlocked through Heart of Karanda or Garmoth’s Heart.
* The slot will become locked if you equip an item that has not been reformed if you try to use the preset.
5. The socket in the middle of the Transfusion UI will become available if you equip an outfit that has a socket that was created using the Black Spirit’s Claw.
– You can only equip Ancient Spirit’s Crystal in this slot.
6. If the crystal shatters upon death while it is equipped in the crystal preset, that crystal in your inventory will also shatter as well.
– In this case, you will be unable to use the shattered crystal in your crystal preset.
(However, the Ancient Spirit’s Crystal will not be shattered like the same as before.)
7. The rules that determine the number of crystals that shatter is the same as previous before if you die from a monster or player depending on your karma.
– The rules of enhancement level drop upon death based on Karma is the same as before prior to the update.
* Due to the crystal preset update, the crystals that were equipped in the gear prior to the January 4 (Wed) update was moved to the following.
Crystal transfused onto gear → Moved to the Central Market inventory.
Crystal that is currently transfused to a character whose items is waiting to be copied from → Moved to the Central Market inventory or to Heidel storage if it could not be traded
Crystal that is currently transfused to a tagged character that is set for item copy → Moved to Heidel storage since it can no longer be traded
- Changed the following in the Courser Training (Dream Horse Awakening) UI.
- Changed the pop up that appears if you attempt to awaken a Dream Horse without using Cron Stones.
- The setting to turn On/Off Cron Stones will now remain in effect.
- Changed the mouse button from LMB to RMB when excluding materials for courser training again.
- Improved the mount icon tooltip to display the following information. In addition, the flute item that is applied will now appear in the tooltip as well.
- Call mount range
- Current distance away from your mount
- Removed level from Biraghi Den monster zone icon in World Map (M).
- Changed so standard numbers are applied when invalid numbers are being applied while reading an invalid customization file.
- Improved feature in the web storage to allow you to send items to your character from your web storage again if it fails.
- Improved so you are directed to the error page if an error occurs while logging in through the STEAM launcher.
- Improved the Account menu UI for the mobile setting.
- Improved so that a notification directing you to go to the Steam Launcher is displayed when starting the game on the official website with a Steam account.
- Improved so that the page moves when moving from the forum to another user’s community activity or profile.
- Improved the accessibility of the login menu at the top of the official website.
Modified or Changed
- [Tamer] Fixed the issue where you were unable to use Heilang: Whiplash while riding Heilang if you were below Lv. 35.
- [Musa] Fixed the issue where the Prime: Fiery Angel’s attack effect in the skill video was different from the actual skill.
- [Ninja] Fixed the issue where there was no audio in the Alert Stance skill video.
- [Wizard, Witch] Fixed the issue where Mana Absorption command keys were different from the skill guide.
- [Sage, Hashashin] Fixed the issue where the character’s facial expression did not change when you pressed Talk (Enter).
- [Sage] Fixed the issue where the Kyve displayed unnaturally when using the social interactions Proudly, Confident, and Fighting Spirit.
- [Corsair] Fixed the issue where the effect color of your serenaca appeared unnaturally when equipping the PEN (V) Blackstar Serenaca.
- Fixed the issue where some monsters were marked as humans in Atoraxxion: Sycrakea.
- Fixed the issue where the terrain looked unnatural in certain locations of Calpheon Castle Site.
- Fixed the issue where you could climb on the ceiling inside buildings in certain location in Calpheon.
- Fixed the issue where the wallpaper installed in the manor would not appear in certain situations.
- For those who had additional wallpaper installed after the above has occured, the related item will be resent to you through the Jan 11, 2023 (Wed) maintenance.
- For those who want a refund on the wallpaper item, please contact Support before the Jan 11, 2023 (Wed) maintenance.
- Fixed the issue where some parts of your character appearance overlapped with the background if you leaned against something inside Blue Maned Lion’s Manor in certain locations.
- Fixed the issue where the cutscene that plays during “[Balenos] [Boss] Giath, King of the Goblins” was displayed to other nearby Adventurers.
- Removed the information about the Main Node in the system message that is displayed when remotely constructing a fort for Node War.
- Fixed the issue where occasionally the game did not launch if you log in during certain situations.
- Fixed the issue where character movement looked unnatural when moving in the following certain locations.
- Oquilla’s Eye
- Dormann Lumber Camp
- Fixed the dialog for the following NPCs to read more naturally.
- Dialog that appears when exchanging Fairy’s Breath with Dalishain
- When talking with a certain NPC located at Pilgrim’s Sanctum: Obedience
- Fixed the following events that occur during the tutorial.
- Fixed the issue where the location of your character looked unnatural in certain situations.
- Fixed the issue where certain parts of the outfit on the Sage character appeared unnatural.
- Fixed the issue where certain parts of Illezra’s appearance appeared unnatural.
- [Woosa] Fixed the issue where exclusive effects did not display when equipping the Santa Hat, Hair Ornament, and Jack-O’-Lantern Mask.
- [Woosa] Fixed the issue where attempting to dye through the Dye (J) menu made the camera positioning abnormal in certain situations.
- Fixed the issue where, when you tried processing from the Storage, the effects of items in your Storage remained in effect when hovering your mouse over it.
Many Adventurers gave us feedback that they sometimes couldn’t interact with the residence door. Thanks to our Adventurers’ reports, we have fixed it. Thank you very much, Adventurers.
- Fixed the issue where occasionally you could not interact with your residence’s door.
- Fixed the issue where the enhancement level of Godr-Ayed Swallowtail Fan and Godr-Ayed Do Stave was displayed in numbers in the Central Market when viewed via Black Desert+ app.
- Fixed the issue where the audio settings that you saved from the log in screen did not save and reset when playing through the tutorial.
- Fixed the issue of the 5th reward not displaying upon logging in the first when Login Reward list displays more than 5 for Gamepad UI mode.
- Fixed the issue of the following Arena of Solare crystal descriptions displaying different from the effect orders:
- Time Spirit’s Crystal – Plunder, Pilgrim’s Crystal: Ascetic
- Fixed the issue of a skill that can be obtained via [Secret Book] Guild Tactics not being applied in certain situations.
- Added a button where you can check All Guild Rankings in Guild Recruitment UI (G) when you are not in a guild.
- Fixed the issue where Adventurers could relocate to an abnormal location from the Barhan Gateway arena of Arena of Solare.
Source:Black Desert Online
A new update has been released for Black Desert Online Update 2.62 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Black Desert Online Update 2.62 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Table of Contents
- Improved control feel at the beginning and end of character movements when the following classes are moving in non-combat stance or with main weapon or awakening weapon drawn.
|Classes
|Shai, Archer, Guardian, Hashashin, Nova, Corsair, Sage, Drakania, Woosa
|Before
|After
Events
New Additions and Improvements
Ranger
Waltz of Wind (I to III)
- Added the following effects to the skill:
- Ranged AP +6/8/10 for 10 sec when using the skill
Berserker
Ground Lifting (I to III)
- Added the following effects to the skill:
- Attack Speed +10/15/20% for 10 sec when using the skill
Blasting
- Fixed the issue of not being able to activate Blasting via Quick Slot.
Wizard
Prime: Blizzard: Domain
- Fixed the issue of Prime: Blizzard: Domain cooldown time not being reduced when comboing with Prime: Frigid Fog: Control after Prime: Meteor Shower.
Corsair
Wind-piercer Patraca
- Improved to always fire quickly when activated using this skill.
Pirate’s Life For Me
- Changed so Pirate’s Life For Me can be used even during cooldown.
- But, all AP Increase effect, Down Smash, Critical Hit Rate of extra attacks and Stun won’t be applied.
- Changed Pirate’s Life For Me cooldown 4 sec → 5 sec.
- Changed so Pirate’s Life For Me normal attack and extra attack damage are applied the same.
|Skill Description
|Preview
|
Crow’s Mark
- Increased activation speed when using Crow’s Mark at the spot.
- Improved so the action links smoothly when it comboes with Pirate’s Life For Me after using the skill.
- Changed Crow’s Mark (I to III) damage and Critical Hit Rate:
- I to III attack damage 1032/1205/1400% → 1106/1292/1501%
- Critical Hit Rate 15/20/25% → 15/25/35%
Flow: Earth-render Patraca
- Increased skill’s activation speed.
Cap’n’s Orders: Cease Fire!
- Increased skill’s activation speed.
- Changed skill’s damage and PvP Damage Reduction Rate:
- Attack damage 1479% → 1553%
- PvP Damage Reduction Rate: 55% → 51%
Sun-shielder Patraca (I to III)
- Changed skill’s PvP Damage Reduction Rate:
- I to III PvP Damage Reduction Rate: 34% → 30%
Drakania
Refraction
- Fixed the issue where the movement distance to the left was shorter than to the right when using Refraction with your trion.
Legacy
- Removed SHIFT + E from the Legacy skill command.
- SHIFT + E is now a command for Flow: Obliterate.
- Increased all AP increase effects in Dragonblood form from 15 to 25.
- Increased all AP increase effects in Hexeblood form from 10 to 20.
- Fixed the issue where in certain situations, all AP increase effects would stack.
Doombringer
- Updated so that even when Doombringer is used from a higher position, there is no falling motion for the duration of the skill.
Dragonblood: Tip of the Scale
- Dragonblood: Tip of the Scale has had the following updates.
- Removed the first attack of the skill, and balanced the dealt damage accordingly.
- Movement distance has been increased for when Dragonblood: Tip of the Scale is used after Refraction or Dragonwalk.
- Skill activation delay has been reduced,
|Skill Description
|Preview
|
Hexeblood: Storm Piercer
- Added Forward Guard to the skill and removed the Knockdown effect of the third attack.
Hexeblood: Tip of the Scale
- Hexeblood: Tip of the Scale has had the following updates.
- The Stiffness effect after the first attack is now applied as soon as the skill is used, regardless of the skill’s motion.
- Removed the Knockdown effect of the third attack.
Sundering Roar
- The Stun effect of a successful first attack has been changed to a Knockdown effect.
- The damage dealt by the first and second attacks are now the same.
Hexeblood: Crackling Flame
- Increased the damage of Hexeblood: Crackling Flame from 1023% to 1262%.
Flow: Obliterate
- Flow: Obliterate has had the following updates.
- Has been separated from Aerial Burst as a standalone skill.
- As such, the skill’s effects have been changed.
- Since it is now a standalone skill, it can now have skill add-ons applied.
- SHIFT + E is now the command key.
- Has been separated from Aerial Burst as a standalone skill.
Hexeblood: Savage Decree
- Fixed awkward animation when using Hexeblood: Savage Decree during Hexeblood: Storm Piercer.
Flow: Core: Extinction
- Flow: Core: Extinction has had the following updates.
- Changed to a Hexeblood skill.
- Hexeblood form will be activated when this skill is used.
- Is not activated as a flow skill after Dragonblood: Surrendering Roar
- As the skill animation has been changed, so have the skill’s effects.
- Changed command key to SHIFT + F.
- Core: Aerial Burst has been changed to Core: Extinction.
- Changed so that the effects of Markthanan’s Heart are applied. (Recover 5% of max HP twice, and only up to 50% of max HP.)
- Changed to a Hexeblood skill.
|Skill Description
|Preview
|
Aerial Burst
- Aerial Burst has had the following updates.
- Changed to a Dragonblood skill.
- The command key has been removed, thus the skill can only be used when added to a Quick Slot.
- The skill’s effects have been changed.
Dragonblood: Spiteful Soul I
- Increased the activation speed of Dragonblood: Spiteful Soul.
Dragonblood: Storm Piercer
- Changed the skill animation of Dragonblood: Storm Piercer and the skill’s effects.
Skill Description Preview
Flow: Dragon Flight, Flow: Markthanan’s Wings
- Flow: Dragon Flight and Flow: Markthanan’s Wings have had the following updates.
- Can no longer be linked with Extinction during the skill.
- Restriction on flight distance has been removed. Flight distance now depends on Stamina.
- Stamina is used continuously while flying. When Stamina runs out, landing will be activated automatically.
- 200 Stamina is used per second while flying.
- Removed the count limit on left and right evasion maneuvers.
- Continuous activation has been removed, and the F key is now used to accelerate. Acceleration uses 500 stamina per second.
- Movement speed decreased for when not accelerating.
[Solo] Atoraxxion: Yolunakea Thread Guide
- A guide on threads has been added for [Solo] Atoraxxion: Yolunakea’s main quest.
- “Architect’s Kyvelan Hexahedron” has been added next to the thread you meet during [Solo] Atoraxxion: Yolunakea.
- Intereract with Architect’s Kyvelan Hexahedron and access the guide through dialogue. The guide is designed to help solve the thread.
- “Architect’s Kyvelan Hexahedron” has been added next to the thread you meet during [Solo] Atoraxxion: Yolunakea.
Arena of Solare
- The official Season for Arena of Solare has begun!
- Preseason information has been reset and ranked matches will be recorded during the official season of Arena of Solare.
|Arena of Solare Official Season
|Jan 4, 2023 (after maintenance) – Feb 28, 2023 (before maintenance)
- Improved so you can start talking on party chat as soon as you enter an Arena of Solare match.
- Changes to the gear exclusive to Arena of Solare are as follows:
- Changed the Max HP of Slumbering Sage’s Armor from +200 → -100.
- Changed Evasion of TRI (III) Stormy Eye Ring from 6(+45) → 6(+41).
- Changed Evasion of TRI (III) Stormy Eye Belt from 6(+56) → 6(+52).
- Removed the Damage Reduction +3 effect of Pilgrim’s Crystal: Ascetic.
Arena of Solare TOP 1 Adventurer for each class
A picture of the TOP 1 Adventurer who achieve the highest rank for each class will be showcased in the Hall of Fame placed in the Battle Arena to show off their pride.
You can obtain Blessing of a Great Knight” by consuming energy 20 after interacting with warriors of Solare recorded in the Hall of Fame.
Blessing of a Great Knight: Breath EXP +10% for 10 hours
Arena of Solare Top 100 – 1. Solare Knight Outfit
- Adventurers who rank in the top 100 for Arena of Solare during the official season will receive the Solare Knight Outfit.
Arena of Solare Top 100 – 2. Honorary title Solare Knight
- Adventurers who rank in the top 100 for Arena of Solare during the official season will receive the “Solare Knight” title.
- The title can be used until the end of the next Arena of Solare regular season.
Arena of Solare Top 100 – 3. Glorious Solare Box
- Adventurers who rank in the top 100 for Arena of Solare during the official season will receive a Glorious Solare Box.
|
Glorious Solare Box
|
Cron Stone x1,000
Radiant Shakatu’s Seal
- Following Shakatu’s request, Dellus will exchange the following items for Adventurers who have acquired the [Event] Shining Shakatu Seal.
- The items that can be exchanged according to the number of [Event] Shining Shakatu Seals are as follows.
|Number of [Event] Radiant Shakatu’s Seal
|Exchangeable Items
|10
|[Event] Shining Gold Bar Box
|10
|Horse Emblem: Golden Horse (Tier 8)
(Has the skills Instant Accel, Sprint , and Drift)
|10
|Oquilla’s Flower x20
|10
|Advanced Old Moon Box
|20
|Supreme Old Moon Box
|20
|Item Collection Increase Scroll x30
|20
|Ship License: Epheria Sailboat
|40
|Choose Your Krogdalo’s Horse Gear Box – Earth
|40
|Choose Your Krogdalo’s Horse Gear Box – Sea
|40
|Choose Your Krogdalo’s Horse Gear Box – Wind
|50
|Ship License: Epheria Frigate
|70
|Advice of Valks (+100)
|100
|TRI (III) Tungrad Ring
|100
|TRI (III) Ethereal Earring
|100
|TRI (III) Dawn Earring
|100
|TRI (III) Ominous Ring
|100
|TRI (III) : Black Distortion Earring
|100
|TRI (III) Manos Necklace
|100
|TRI (III) Manos Ring
|100
|TRI (III) Manos Earrings
|100
|TRI (III) Manos Belt
|100
|Garmoth’s Horn
|150
|Weapon Exchange Coupon Box
|150
|Old Moon Trade Pass
|300
|[Title] Shining Knight
- Changed so that 10 Cron Stones can be exchanged for [Event] Shining Shakatu Seal x1 through Shakatu’s right-hand, Raomi.
- Related information has been added to the [Event] Shining Seal of Shakatu item description accordingly.
- You must show your seal to exchange the following items with Shakatu’s right-hands, Dellus and Raomi.
- [Event] Shakatu’s Seal, [Event] Shining Shakatu’s Seal
Blacksmith’s Secret Book
- New Blacksmith’s Secret Books, 80 and 100, are now being sold by all blacksmiths. The prices are as follows.
- Blacksmith’s Secret Book – 80: 10,000,000 Silver
- Blacksmith’s Secret Book – 100: 20,000,000 Silver
- The following prices of Blacksmith’s Secret Books have been changed to the following.
- Blacksmith’s Secret Book – 20: 1,000,000 Silver → 100,000 Silver
- Blacksmith’s Secret Book – 30: 1,500,000 Silver → 400,000 Silver
- Blacksmith’s Secret Book – 40: 2,000,000 Silver → 1,000,000 Silver
- Blacksmith’s Secret Book – 50: 3,000,000 Silver → 2,000,000 Silver
- Fixed the following item description:
- Fairy’s Breath, Discarded Glass Bottle, Blush Leaf, Witch’s Delicacy, Mysterious Catalyst: Fixed some descriptions regarding NPC info.
- Crystal Extraction Tool and Black Spirit Essence were changed accordingly to crystal preset functions.
Adjusted Magic Crystal Max Price on Central Market
- Adjusted the maximum price for the following Magic Crystals on the Central Market as follows:
- Pre-order items on Central Market have been cancelled and items listed will be moved to storage accordingly during the Jan 4 (Wed) maintenance.
- Changed the location of Marni’s Realm – Hexe Sanctuary.
- Changed the message animation that pops up when Rawr-Rawr spawns or is defeated.
- Fixed the issue where the [Wild] Feather Wolf would occasionally pursue Adventurers for an excessive distance.
- Changed so that the [Wild] Feather Wolf will stop chasing if it gets too far from the location of the first attack.
- Changed so other Adventurers cannot be attacked for approximately 20 seconds after the World Boss is defeated.
- Added a feature where once you reach a far enough distance from the defeated monster, the box automatically opens for you to check the loot when the box button appears upon defeating a World Boss.
- “Adrian Loggia”, a young warrior from Velia of Balenos, secretly asks you for help, saying that they saw a mysterious shadow along the beach.
- ‘Added quest “I’m Telling You the Truth!”.
* You can find this quest through Quests (O) under quest type “Other”.
- Added quests to villagers in Duvencrune of the Drieghan territory.
- You can accept the crossroad quest “Pleading Goblin” from the goblin in the alley across from Maopan the Cooking Merchant.
-
- You can accept the quest “Those Who Do Not Work Shall Not Eat” from Marsel near Duvencrune Farmland.
For example, if Guild A takes Mansha Forest, then all members of Guild A will receive double the bonuses for their investment level. There are also nodes that do not have monster zones. This means that guilds will have to decide whether they want to target a specific node or go after regular nodes.
- Rules for Node/Conquest Wars have been changed.
- The main changes are as listed below.
|Before
|Now
|Node/Conquest Wars by territory depending on the day of the week
|Node/Conquest Wars at each respective node depending on the day of the week.
|Can only participate through conquered and connected nodes.
|Can participate freely at any node.
|Multiple Node/Conquest Wars in nodes conquered by Guilds/Alliances
|Can participate in one Node/Conquest War per day (Except Saturdays)
|Forts erected by Guilds/Alliances at conquered nodes are maintained.
|All forts erected at nodes removed automatically after Saturday midnight (24:00).
|If central node is destroyed, all occupied nodes are as well.
|Central node system removed
※ With the central node system removed, Node War Assembly function has been changed to being located at the fort at which you participated in a Node/Conquest War that day.
-
- Changed the maximum number nodes available for guilds/alliances to 3.
- You will not be able to participate in level 2-4 Conquest Wars if you participate in Level 1 (Beginner/Intermediate) conquest wars as usual. (Rules apply vice versa)
- The rule of Lord’s Guilds/Alliances not being able to participate in Node Wars of the territory they’re occupying remains the same.
- The rule of the defending team claiming victory remains the same if the Guild/Command Post is not destroyed while a Conquest War is in progress for the duration of 2 hours.
- The Guild claiming victory can access the Node War shop according to the node’s level as usual.
- Additionally, the Guild who has won level 2 and higher Node Wars can access the Guild leader’s benefits of Resonant Blackstar weapon and the Resonant Demon’s accessory for a set duration as usual.
- Changed how taxes are obtained during Node Conquest.
|Before
|Now
|Taxes accumulated after conquering a node or occupation a node are obtained 15 minutes and 5 minutes before the start of the next node battle in the same territory, respectively.
|Acquired as soon as node is conquered.
|Percentage Acquired by Node Level
|Before
|Now
|Level 1 Beginner
|9.6%
|Level 1 Intermediate
|14.4%
|Level 2
|20%
|Level 3
|24%
|Level 4
|32%
– Please note that there will be a reduction in accumulated taxes for Nodes that are conquered after the January 4th (Wed) maintenance.
- Changes to the following node locations are as follows:
- Expanded the areas of each Node so more Guilds/Alliances can participate.
- The number of acquired taxes will be adjusted with the changes.
- Each Node will not be divded by territory and will be set by Node level.
- Changed so you can only proceed with Node Wars in one Node territory.
- Changed the maximum number of participants in a Node War per each node territory.
- Expanded the areas of each Node so more Guilds/Alliances can participate.
|Level 1 Beginner (4 Total)
|Node Location
|Day
|People needed
|Western Guard Camp
|Tuesday
|20
|Northern Plain of Serendia
|Thursday
|20
|Treant Forest
|Friday
|25
|Polly’s Forest
|Sunday
|30
|Level 1 Intermediate (5 Total)
|Node Location
|Day
|People needed
|Cron Castle
|Monday
|25
|Alejandro Farm
|Wednesday
|25
|Abandoned Iron Mine
|Thursday
|30
|Desert Naga Temple
|Sunday
|30
|Tooth Fairy Forest
|Friday
|35
|Level 2 (11 Total)
|Node Location
|Day
|People needed
|Glish Ruins
|Monday
|30
|Mansha Forest
|Tuesday
|30
|Mirumok Ruins
|Wednesday
|30
|Wolf Hills
|Friday
|30
|Helms Post
|Monday
|40
|Saunil Camp
|Wednesday
|40
|Castle Ruins
|Friday
|40
|Ibellab Oasis
|Sunday
|40
|Omar Lava Cave
|Tuesday
|40
|Khuruto Cave
|Thursday
|40
|Manshaum Forest
|Sunday
|40
|Level 3 (12 Total)
|Node Location
|Day
|People needed
|Roud Sulfur Mine
|Monday
|40
|Canyon of Corruption
|Thursday
|40
|North Abandoned Quarry
|Friday
|40
|Quint Hill
|Monday
|55
|Valencia Castle Site
|Tuesday
|55
|Ancado Coast
|Wednesday
|55
|Bashim Base
|Thursday
|55
|Elder’s Bridge
|Sunday
|55
|Navarn Steppe
|Tuesday
|70
|Orc Camp
|Wednesday
|70
|Hexe Sanctuary
|Sunday
|70
|Sausan Garrison
|Sunday
|70
|Level 4 (8 Total)
|Node Location
|Day
|People needed
|Ivory Wasteland
|Monday
|50
|Hasrah Cliff
|Friday
|50
|Basilisk Den
|Tuesday
|75
|Pilgrim’s Sanctum: Obedience
|Thursday
|75
|Gyfin Rhasia Temple
|Sunday
|75
|Calpheon Castle Site
|Wednesday
|100
|Bloody Monastery
|Sunday
|100
|Ash Forest
|Sunday
|100
- The number of Node/Conquest Wars for each day.
|Day
|Number of Node/Conquest Wars
|Sunday
|10
|Monday
|6
|Tuesday
|6
|Wednesday
|6
|Thursday
|6
|Friday
|6
- The days in which each level of Node/Conquest Wars will take place.
|Node War Level
|Days to Partipate
|Level 1 Beginner
|Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri
|Level 1 Intermediate
|Sun, Mon, Wed, Thurs, Fri
|Level 2
|Every day except for Saturdays when Node/Conquest Wars are in progress
|Level 3
|Level 4
- Each Node Level has been changed to have the following stat restrictions.
|Stat Restrictions by Node Level
|Node Level
|Level 1 Beginner
|Level 1 Intermediate
|Level 2
|Level 3
|Level 4
|AP
|245
|335
|532
|585
|None
|Damage Reduction
|223
|286
|328
|364
|Accuracy
|645
|695
|757
|796
|Evasion
|741
|805
|870
|922
|Damage Reduction Rate
|7%
|14%
|21%
|None
|Accuracy Rate
|15%
|15%
|20%
|None
|Evasion Rate
|15%
|15%
|20%
|None
|Special Evasion
|0%
|0%
|20%
|None
|Resistance
|20%
|30%
|50%
|None
- Participation System for Node Wars has been added.
- In order to participate in Node Wars, you need participation opportunities. When all participation opportunities are consumed, you cannot participate in Node Wars since constructing forts will be unavailable.
- Each Guild/Alliance is given 1 opportunity a week to participate.
- Participation opportunities are reset every Saturday at midnight.
- If you meet the minimum criteria of the participating Node War, Participation opportunities will be refunded and you can continue to participate in Node Wars the next day.
* The minimum criteria for Participation opportunities are as follows:
- If an enemy fort is destroyed, or the number of kills/deaths is greater than 20
- Adventurers, who participated in Node War, can now earn Resplendent Medals of Honor regardless of whether they win, liberate, or lose.
|Node Level
|Number of Resplendent Medal of Honor Obtained
|Win
|Liberation
|Lose
|Level 1
|12
|12
|12
|Level 2
|16
|16
|16
|Level 3
|20
|20
|20
|Level 4
|24
|24
|24
Crystal Presets
- Added a crystal preset system that allows you to activate crystal effects through a separate UI instead of transfusing them individually onto gear.
Registering Crystals for Presets
2) Press the “View Crystals” button at the bottom right of the Transfusion UI.
3) RMB the crystals from your inventory to register them.
Tranfusing/Applying Crystals via Presets
2) RMB on a [+] slot and transfuse by selecting a registered crystal.
※ There are no limits based on gear slots as crystals can now be equipped in any slot except for certain specific slots.
3) Apply a crystal preset by pressing the “Apply” button located at the bottom of the UI.
Extracting/Removing (Destroying) Crystals
1) Summon the Black Spirit (,) and press Transfusion [2].
2) Press the “View Crystals” button at the bottom right of the Transfusion UI at the bottom right of the Crystal Inventory UI
3) Click on the trash bin icon to remove. (Crystals will be destroyed upon removal.)
Extracting (Intact) Crystals
1) Interact with a Blacksmith and click on the Extraction [4] menu.
2) Press the Extract Crystal button and open the “Owned Crystals” (Crystal Inventory) UI.
3) Select either the Crystal Extraction Tool or Black Spirit Essence and RMB the crystal you want to extract.
Registering Crystals (image)
Transfusing Crystals via Presets (image)
Crystals will be destroyed if removed through this method.
You can go to a Blacksmith and use the Crystal Extraction Tool or Black Spirit Essence to extract the crystals intact.
- With the aforementioned changes to transfusing crystals, a max limit has been set for certain crystal groups.
- View Crystal Effects to see the effects of crystals that have been currently applied from the Transfusion UI.
- Changed the following with the addition of the crystal presets function:
- Removed the gear icon that was displayed on the crystal item icon.
- E.g.) →
- Changed the crystal description to fit the crystal preset feature.
- Removed the gear icon that was displayed on the crystal item icon.
Additional information on Crystal Presets
2. You can extract crystals by obtaining a Crystal Extraction Tool from a Blacksmith NPC or through using the Black Spirit Essence.
– If you wish to remove crystals in the Owned Crystals UI by pressing RMB, those crystals will be destroyed.
3. You can register up to 50 crystals and set up to 5 presets.
Additional methods of usage will be added soon.
4. The top left and right slots will unlock upon reforming awakening weapons.
– Crystal slots can be unlocked through Heart of Karanda or Garmoth’s Heart.
* The slot will become locked if you equip an item that has not been reformed if you try to use the preset.
5. The socket in the middle of the Transfusion UI will become available if you equip an outfit that has a socket that was created using the Black Spirit’s Claw.
– You can only equip Ancient Spirit’s Crystal in this slot.
6. If the crystal shatters upon death while it is equipped in the crystal preset, that crystal in your inventory will also shatter as well.
– In this case, you will be unable to use the shattered crystal in your crystal preset.
(However, the Ancient Spirit’s Crystal will not be shattered like the same as before.)
7. The rules that determine the number of crystals that shatter is the same as previous before if you die from a monster or player depending on your karma.
– The rules of enhancement level drop upon death based on Karma is the same as before prior to the update.
* Due to the crystal preset update, the crystals that were equipped in the gear prior to the January 4 (Wed) update was moved to the following.
Crystal transfused onto gear → Moved to the Central Market inventory.
Crystal that is currently transfused to a character whose items is waiting to be copied from → Moved to the Central Market inventory or to Heidel storage if it could not be traded
Crystal that is currently transfused to a tagged character that is set for item copy → Moved to Heidel storage since it can no longer be traded
- Changed the following in the Courser Training (Dream Horse Awakening) UI.
- Changed the pop up that appears if you attempt to awaken a Dream Horse without using Cron Stones.
- The setting to turn On/Off Cron Stones will now remain in effect.
- Changed the mouse button from LMB to RMB when excluding materials for courser training again.
- Improved the mount icon tooltip to display the following information. In addition, the flute item that is applied will now appear in the tooltip as well.
- Call mount range
- Current distance away from your mount
- Removed level from Biraghi Den monster zone icon in World Map (M).
- Changed so standard numbers are applied when invalid numbers are being applied while reading an invalid customization file.
- Improved feature in the web storage to allow you to send items to your character from your web storage again if it fails.
- Improved so you are directed to the error page if an error occurs while logging in through the STEAM launcher.
- Improved the Account menu UI for the mobile setting.
- Improved so that a notification directing you to go to the Steam Launcher is displayed when starting the game on the official website with a Steam account.
- Improved so that the page moves when moving from the forum to another user’s community activity or profile.
- Improved the accessibility of the login menu at the top of the official website.
Modified or Changed
- [Tamer] Fixed the issue where you were unable to use Heilang: Whiplash while riding Heilang if you were below Lv. 35.
- [Musa] Fixed the issue where the Prime: Fiery Angel’s attack effect in the skill video was different from the actual skill.
- [Ninja] Fixed the issue where there was no audio in the Alert Stance skill video.
- [Wizard, Witch] Fixed the issue where Mana Absorption command keys were different from the skill guide.
- [Sage, Hashashin] Fixed the issue where the character’s facial expression did not change when you pressed Talk (Enter).
- [Sage] Fixed the issue where the Kyve displayed unnaturally when using the social interactions Proudly, Confident, and Fighting Spirit.
- [Corsair] Fixed the issue where the effect color of your serenaca appeared unnaturally when equipping the PEN (V) Blackstar Serenaca.
- Fixed the issue where some monsters were marked as humans in Atoraxxion: Sycrakea.
- Fixed the issue where the terrain looked unnatural in certain locations of Calpheon Castle Site.
- Fixed the issue where you could climb on the ceiling inside buildings in certain location in Calpheon.
- Fixed the issue where the wallpaper installed in the manor would not appear in certain situations.
- For those who had additional wallpaper installed after the above has occured, the related item will be resent to you through the Jan 11, 2023 (Wed) maintenance.
- For those who want a refund on the wallpaper item, please contact Support before the Jan 11, 2023 (Wed) maintenance.
- Fixed the issue where some parts of your character appearance overlapped with the background if you leaned against something inside Blue Maned Lion’s Manor in certain locations.
- Fixed the issue where the cutscene that plays during “[Balenos] [Boss] Giath, King of the Goblins” was displayed to other nearby Adventurers.
- Removed the information about the Main Node in the system message that is displayed when remotely constructing a fort for Node War.
- Fixed the issue where occasionally the game did not launch if you log in during certain situations.
- Fixed the issue where character movement looked unnatural when moving in the following certain locations.
- Oquilla’s Eye
- Dormann Lumber Camp
- Fixed the dialog for the following NPCs to read more naturally.
- Dialog that appears when exchanging Fairy’s Breath with Dalishain
- When talking with a certain NPC located at Pilgrim’s Sanctum: Obedience
- Fixed the following events that occur during the tutorial.
- Fixed the issue where the location of your character looked unnatural in certain situations.
- Fixed the issue where certain parts of the outfit on the Sage character appeared unnatural.
- Fixed the issue where certain parts of Illezra’s appearance appeared unnatural.
- [Woosa] Fixed the issue where exclusive effects did not display when equipping the Santa Hat, Hair Ornament, and Jack-O’-Lantern Mask.
- [Woosa] Fixed the issue where attempting to dye through the Dye (J) menu made the camera positioning abnormal in certain situations.
- Fixed the issue where, when you tried processing from the Storage, the effects of items in your Storage remained in effect when hovering your mouse over it.
Many Adventurers gave us feedback that they sometimes couldn’t interact with the residence door. Thanks to our Adventurers’ reports, we have fixed it. Thank you very much, Adventurers.
- Fixed the issue where occasionally you could not interact with your residence’s door.
- Fixed the issue where the enhancement level of Godr-Ayed Swallowtail Fan and Godr-Ayed Do Stave was displayed in numbers in the Central Market when viewed via Black Desert+ app.
- Fixed the issue where the audio settings that you saved from the log in screen did not save and reset when playing through the tutorial.
- Fixed the issue of the 5th reward not displaying upon logging in the first when Login Reward list displays more than 5 for Gamepad UI mode.
- Fixed the issue of the following Arena of Solare crystal descriptions displaying different from the effect orders:
- Time Spirit’s Crystal – Plunder, Pilgrim’s Crystal: Ascetic
- Fixed the issue of a skill that can be obtained via [Secret Book] Guild Tactics not being applied in certain situations.
- Added a button where you can check All Guild Rankings in Guild Recruitment UI (G) when you are not in a guild.
- Fixed the issue where Adventurers could relocate to an abnormal location from the Barhan Gateway arena of Arena of Solare.
Source:Black Desert Online
A new update has been released for Black Desert Online Update 2.62 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Black Desert Online Update 2.62 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Table of Contents
- Improved control feel at the beginning and end of character movements when the following classes are moving in non-combat stance or with main weapon or awakening weapon drawn.
|Classes
|Shai, Archer, Guardian, Hashashin, Nova, Corsair, Sage, Drakania, Woosa
|Before
|After
Events
New Additions and Improvements
Ranger
Waltz of Wind (I to III)
- Added the following effects to the skill:
- Ranged AP +6/8/10 for 10 sec when using the skill
Berserker
Ground Lifting (I to III)
- Added the following effects to the skill:
- Attack Speed +10/15/20% for 10 sec when using the skill
Blasting
- Fixed the issue of not being able to activate Blasting via Quick Slot.
Wizard
Prime: Blizzard: Domain
- Fixed the issue of Prime: Blizzard: Domain cooldown time not being reduced when comboing with Prime: Frigid Fog: Control after Prime: Meteor Shower.
Corsair
Wind-piercer Patraca
- Improved to always fire quickly when activated using this skill.
Pirate’s Life For Me
- Changed so Pirate’s Life For Me can be used even during cooldown.
- But, all AP Increase effect, Down Smash, Critical Hit Rate of extra attacks and Stun won’t be applied.
- Changed Pirate’s Life For Me cooldown 4 sec → 5 sec.
- Changed so Pirate’s Life For Me normal attack and extra attack damage are applied the same.
|Skill Description
|Preview
|
Crow’s Mark
- Increased activation speed when using Crow’s Mark at the spot.
- Improved so the action links smoothly when it comboes with Pirate’s Life For Me after using the skill.
- Changed Crow’s Mark (I to III) damage and Critical Hit Rate:
- I to III attack damage 1032/1205/1400% → 1106/1292/1501%
- Critical Hit Rate 15/20/25% → 15/25/35%
Flow: Earth-render Patraca
- Increased skill’s activation speed.
Cap’n’s Orders: Cease Fire!
- Increased skill’s activation speed.
- Changed skill’s damage and PvP Damage Reduction Rate:
- Attack damage 1479% → 1553%
- PvP Damage Reduction Rate: 55% → 51%
Sun-shielder Patraca (I to III)
- Changed skill’s PvP Damage Reduction Rate:
- I to III PvP Damage Reduction Rate: 34% → 30%
Drakania
Refraction
- Fixed the issue where the movement distance to the left was shorter than to the right when using Refraction with your trion.
Legacy
- Removed SHIFT + E from the Legacy skill command.
- SHIFT + E is now a command for Flow: Obliterate.
- Increased all AP increase effects in Dragonblood form from 15 to 25.
- Increased all AP increase effects in Hexeblood form from 10 to 20.
- Fixed the issue where in certain situations, all AP increase effects would stack.
Doombringer
- Updated so that even when Doombringer is used from a higher position, there is no falling motion for the duration of the skill.
Dragonblood: Tip of the Scale
- Dragonblood: Tip of the Scale has had the following updates.
- Removed the first attack of the skill, and balanced the dealt damage accordingly.
- Movement distance has been increased for when Dragonblood: Tip of the Scale is used after Refraction or Dragonwalk.
- Skill activation delay has been reduced,
|Skill Description
|Preview
|
Hexeblood: Storm Piercer
- Added Forward Guard to the skill and removed the Knockdown effect of the third attack.
Hexeblood: Tip of the Scale
- Hexeblood: Tip of the Scale has had the following updates.
- The Stiffness effect after the first attack is now applied as soon as the skill is used, regardless of the skill’s motion.
- Removed the Knockdown effect of the third attack.
Sundering Roar
- The Stun effect of a successful first attack has been changed to a Knockdown effect.
- The damage dealt by the first and second attacks are now the same.
Hexeblood: Crackling Flame
- Increased the damage of Hexeblood: Crackling Flame from 1023% to 1262%.
Flow: Obliterate
- Flow: Obliterate has had the following updates.
- Has been separated from Aerial Burst as a standalone skill.
- As such, the skill’s effects have been changed.
- Since it is now a standalone skill, it can now have skill add-ons applied.
- SHIFT + E is now the command key.
- Has been separated from Aerial Burst as a standalone skill.
Hexeblood: Savage Decree
- Fixed awkward animation when using Hexeblood: Savage Decree during Hexeblood: Storm Piercer.
Flow: Core: Extinction
- Flow: Core: Extinction has had the following updates.
- Changed to a Hexeblood skill.
- Hexeblood form will be activated when this skill is used.
- Is not activated as a flow skill after Dragonblood: Surrendering Roar
- As the skill animation has been changed, so have the skill’s effects.
- Changed command key to SHIFT + F.
- Core: Aerial Burst has been changed to Core: Extinction.
- Changed so that the effects of Markthanan’s Heart are applied. (Recover 5% of max HP twice, and only up to 50% of max HP.)
- Changed to a Hexeblood skill.
|Skill Description
|Preview
|
Aerial Burst
- Aerial Burst has had the following updates.
- Changed to a Dragonblood skill.
- The command key has been removed, thus the skill can only be used when added to a Quick Slot.
- The skill’s effects have been changed.
Dragonblood: Spiteful Soul I
- Increased the activation speed of Dragonblood: Spiteful Soul.
Dragonblood: Storm Piercer
- Changed the skill animation of Dragonblood: Storm Piercer and the skill’s effects.
Skill Description Preview
Flow: Dragon Flight, Flow: Markthanan’s Wings
- Flow: Dragon Flight and Flow: Markthanan’s Wings have had the following updates.
- Can no longer be linked with Extinction during the skill.
- Restriction on flight distance has been removed. Flight distance now depends on Stamina.
- Stamina is used continuously while flying. When Stamina runs out, landing will be activated automatically.
- 200 Stamina is used per second while flying.
- Removed the count limit on left and right evasion maneuvers.
- Continuous activation has been removed, and the F key is now used to accelerate. Acceleration uses 500 stamina per second.
- Movement speed decreased for when not accelerating.
[Solo] Atoraxxion: Yolunakea Thread Guide
- A guide on threads has been added for [Solo] Atoraxxion: Yolunakea’s main quest.
- “Architect’s Kyvelan Hexahedron” has been added next to the thread you meet during [Solo] Atoraxxion: Yolunakea.
- Intereract with Architect’s Kyvelan Hexahedron and access the guide through dialogue. The guide is designed to help solve the thread.
- “Architect’s Kyvelan Hexahedron” has been added next to the thread you meet during [Solo] Atoraxxion: Yolunakea.
Arena of Solare
- The official Season for Arena of Solare has begun!
- Preseason information has been reset and ranked matches will be recorded during the official season of Arena of Solare.
|Arena of Solare Official Season
|Jan 4, 2023 (after maintenance) – Feb 28, 2023 (before maintenance)
- Improved so you can start talking on party chat as soon as you enter an Arena of Solare match.
- Changes to the gear exclusive to Arena of Solare are as follows:
- Changed the Max HP of Slumbering Sage’s Armor from +200 → -100.
- Changed Evasion of TRI (III) Stormy Eye Ring from 6(+45) → 6(+41).
- Changed Evasion of TRI (III) Stormy Eye Belt from 6(+56) → 6(+52).
- Removed the Damage Reduction +3 effect of Pilgrim’s Crystal: Ascetic.
Arena of Solare TOP 1 Adventurer for each class
A picture of the TOP 1 Adventurer who achieve the highest rank for each class will be showcased in the Hall of Fame placed in the Battle Arena to show off their pride.
You can obtain Blessing of a Great Knight” by consuming energy 20 after interacting with warriors of Solare recorded in the Hall of Fame.
Blessing of a Great Knight: Breath EXP +10% for 10 hours
Arena of Solare Top 100 – 1. Solare Knight Outfit
- Adventurers who rank in the top 100 for Arena of Solare during the official season will receive the Solare Knight Outfit.
Arena of Solare Top 100 – 2. Honorary title Solare Knight
- Adventurers who rank in the top 100 for Arena of Solare during the official season will receive the “Solare Knight” title.
- The title can be used until the end of the next Arena of Solare regular season.
Arena of Solare Top 100 – 3. Glorious Solare Box
- Adventurers who rank in the top 100 for Arena of Solare during the official season will receive a Glorious Solare Box.
|
Glorious Solare Box
|
Cron Stone x1,000
Radiant Shakatu’s Seal
- Following Shakatu’s request, Dellus will exchange the following items for Adventurers who have acquired the [Event] Shining Shakatu Seal.
- The items that can be exchanged according to the number of [Event] Shining Shakatu Seals are as follows.
|Number of [Event] Radiant Shakatu’s Seal
|Exchangeable Items
|10
|[Event] Shining Gold Bar Box
|10
|Horse Emblem: Golden Horse (Tier 8)
(Has the skills Instant Accel, Sprint , and Drift)
|10
|Oquilla’s Flower x20
|10
|Advanced Old Moon Box
|20
|Supreme Old Moon Box
|20
|Item Collection Increase Scroll x30
|20
|Ship License: Epheria Sailboat
|40
|Choose Your Krogdalo’s Horse Gear Box – Earth
|40
|Choose Your Krogdalo’s Horse Gear Box – Sea
|40
|Choose Your Krogdalo’s Horse Gear Box – Wind
|50
|Ship License: Epheria Frigate
|70
|Advice of Valks (+100)
|100
|TRI (III) Tungrad Ring
|100
|TRI (III) Ethereal Earring
|100
|TRI (III) Dawn Earring
|100
|TRI (III) Ominous Ring
|100
|TRI (III) : Black Distortion Earring
|100
|TRI (III) Manos Necklace
|100
|TRI (III) Manos Ring
|100
|TRI (III) Manos Earrings
|100
|TRI (III) Manos Belt
|100
|Garmoth’s Horn
|150
|Weapon Exchange Coupon Box
|150
|Old Moon Trade Pass
|300
|[Title] Shining Knight
- Changed so that 10 Cron Stones can be exchanged for [Event] Shining Shakatu Seal x1 through Shakatu’s right-hand, Raomi.
- Related information has been added to the [Event] Shining Seal of Shakatu item description accordingly.
- You must show your seal to exchange the following items with Shakatu’s right-hands, Dellus and Raomi.
- [Event] Shakatu’s Seal, [Event] Shining Shakatu’s Seal
Blacksmith’s Secret Book
- New Blacksmith’s Secret Books, 80 and 100, are now being sold by all blacksmiths. The prices are as follows.
- Blacksmith’s Secret Book – 80: 10,000,000 Silver
- Blacksmith’s Secret Book – 100: 20,000,000 Silver
- The following prices of Blacksmith’s Secret Books have been changed to the following.
- Blacksmith’s Secret Book – 20: 1,000,000 Silver → 100,000 Silver
- Blacksmith’s Secret Book – 30: 1,500,000 Silver → 400,000 Silver
- Blacksmith’s Secret Book – 40: 2,000,000 Silver → 1,000,000 Silver
- Blacksmith’s Secret Book – 50: 3,000,000 Silver → 2,000,000 Silver
- Fixed the following item description:
- Fairy’s Breath, Discarded Glass Bottle, Blush Leaf, Witch’s Delicacy, Mysterious Catalyst: Fixed some descriptions regarding NPC info.
- Crystal Extraction Tool and Black Spirit Essence were changed accordingly to crystal preset functions.
Adjusted Magic Crystal Max Price on Central Market
- Adjusted the maximum price for the following Magic Crystals on the Central Market as follows:
- Pre-order items on Central Market have been cancelled and items listed will be moved to storage accordingly during the Jan 4 (Wed) maintenance.
- Changed the location of Marni’s Realm – Hexe Sanctuary.
- Changed the message animation that pops up when Rawr-Rawr spawns or is defeated.
- Fixed the issue where the [Wild] Feather Wolf would occasionally pursue Adventurers for an excessive distance.
- Changed so that the [Wild] Feather Wolf will stop chasing if it gets too far from the location of the first attack.
- Changed so other Adventurers cannot be attacked for approximately 20 seconds after the World Boss is defeated.
- Added a feature where once you reach a far enough distance from the defeated monster, the box automatically opens for you to check the loot when the box button appears upon defeating a World Boss.
- “Adrian Loggia”, a young warrior from Velia of Balenos, secretly asks you for help, saying that they saw a mysterious shadow along the beach.
- ‘Added quest “I’m Telling You the Truth!”.
* You can find this quest through Quests (O) under quest type “Other”.
- Added quests to villagers in Duvencrune of the Drieghan territory.
- You can accept the crossroad quest “Pleading Goblin” from the goblin in the alley across from Maopan the Cooking Merchant.
-
- You can accept the quest “Those Who Do Not Work Shall Not Eat” from Marsel near Duvencrune Farmland.
For example, if Guild A takes Mansha Forest, then all members of Guild A will receive double the bonuses for their investment level. There are also nodes that do not have monster zones. This means that guilds will have to decide whether they want to target a specific node or go after regular nodes.
- Rules for Node/Conquest Wars have been changed.
- The main changes are as listed below.
|Before
|Now
|Node/Conquest Wars by territory depending on the day of the week
|Node/Conquest Wars at each respective node depending on the day of the week.
|Can only participate through conquered and connected nodes.
|Can participate freely at any node.
|Multiple Node/Conquest Wars in nodes conquered by Guilds/Alliances
|Can participate in one Node/Conquest War per day (Except Saturdays)
|Forts erected by Guilds/Alliances at conquered nodes are maintained.
|All forts erected at nodes removed automatically after Saturday midnight (24:00).
|If central node is destroyed, all occupied nodes are as well.
|Central node system removed
※ With the central node system removed, Node War Assembly function has been changed to being located at the fort at which you participated in a Node/Conquest War that day.
-
- Changed the maximum number nodes available for guilds/alliances to 3.
- You will not be able to participate in level 2-4 Conquest Wars if you participate in Level 1 (Beginner/Intermediate) conquest wars as usual. (Rules apply vice versa)
- The rule of Lord’s Guilds/Alliances not being able to participate in Node Wars of the territory they’re occupying remains the same.
- The rule of the defending team claiming victory remains the same if the Guild/Command Post is not destroyed while a Conquest War is in progress for the duration of 2 hours.
- The Guild claiming victory can access the Node War shop according to the node’s level as usual.
- Additionally, the Guild who has won level 2 and higher Node Wars can access the Guild leader’s benefits of Resonant Blackstar weapon and the Resonant Demon’s accessory for a set duration as usual.
- Changed how taxes are obtained during Node Conquest.
|Before
|Now
|Taxes accumulated after conquering a node or occupation a node are obtained 15 minutes and 5 minutes before the start of the next node battle in the same territory, respectively.
|Acquired as soon as node is conquered.
|Percentage Acquired by Node Level
|Before
|Now
|Level 1 Beginner
|9.6%
|Level 1 Intermediate
|14.4%
|Level 2
|20%
|Level 3
|24%
|Level 4
|32%
– Please note that there will be a reduction in accumulated taxes for Nodes that are conquered after the January 4th (Wed) maintenance.
- Changes to the following node locations are as follows:
- Expanded the areas of each Node so more Guilds/Alliances can participate.
- The number of acquired taxes will be adjusted with the changes.
- Each Node will not be divded by territory and will be set by Node level.
- Changed so you can only proceed with Node Wars in one Node territory.
- Changed the maximum number of participants in a Node War per each node territory.
- Expanded the areas of each Node so more Guilds/Alliances can participate.
|Level 1 Beginner (4 Total)
|Node Location
|Day
|People needed
|Western Guard Camp
|Tuesday
|20
|Northern Plain of Serendia
|Thursday
|20
|Treant Forest
|Friday
|25
|Polly’s Forest
|Sunday
|30
|Level 1 Intermediate (5 Total)
|Node Location
|Day
|People needed
|Cron Castle
|Monday
|25
|Alejandro Farm
|Wednesday
|25
|Abandoned Iron Mine
|Thursday
|30
|Desert Naga Temple
|Sunday
|30
|Tooth Fairy Forest
|Friday
|35
|Level 2 (11 Total)
|Node Location
|Day
|People needed
|Glish Ruins
|Monday
|30
|Mansha Forest
|Tuesday
|30
|Mirumok Ruins
|Wednesday
|30
|Wolf Hills
|Friday
|30
|Helms Post
|Monday
|40
|Saunil Camp
|Wednesday
|40
|Castle Ruins
|Friday
|40
|Ibellab Oasis
|Sunday
|40
|Omar Lava Cave
|Tuesday
|40
|Khuruto Cave
|Thursday
|40
|Manshaum Forest
|Sunday
|40
|Level 3 (12 Total)
|Node Location
|Day
|People needed
|Roud Sulfur Mine
|Monday
|40
|Canyon of Corruption
|Thursday
|40
|North Abandoned Quarry
|Friday
|40
|Quint Hill
|Monday
|55
|Valencia Castle Site
|Tuesday
|55
|Ancado Coast
|Wednesday
|55
|Bashim Base
|Thursday
|55
|Elder’s Bridge
|Sunday
|55
|Navarn Steppe
|Tuesday
|70
|Orc Camp
|Wednesday
|70
|Hexe Sanctuary
|Sunday
|70
|Sausan Garrison
|Sunday
|70
|Level 4 (8 Total)
|Node Location
|Day
|People needed
|Ivory Wasteland
|Monday
|50
|Hasrah Cliff
|Friday
|50
|Basilisk Den
|Tuesday
|75
|Pilgrim’s Sanctum: Obedience
|Thursday
|75
|Gyfin Rhasia Temple
|Sunday
|75
|Calpheon Castle Site
|Wednesday
|100
|Bloody Monastery
|Sunday
|100
|Ash Forest
|Sunday
|100
- The number of Node/Conquest Wars for each day.
|Day
|Number of Node/Conquest Wars
|Sunday
|10
|Monday
|6
|Tuesday
|6
|Wednesday
|6
|Thursday
|6
|Friday
|6
- The days in which each level of Node/Conquest Wars will take place.
|Node War Level
|Days to Partipate
|Level 1 Beginner
|Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri
|Level 1 Intermediate
|Sun, Mon, Wed, Thurs, Fri
|Level 2
|Every day except for Saturdays when Node/Conquest Wars are in progress
|Level 3
|Level 4
- Each Node Level has been changed to have the following stat restrictions.
|Stat Restrictions by Node Level
|Node Level
|Level 1 Beginner
|Level 1 Intermediate
|Level 2
|Level 3
|Level 4
|AP
|245
|335
|532
|585
|None
|Damage Reduction
|223
|286
|328
|364
|Accuracy
|645
|695
|757
|796
|Evasion
|741
|805
|870
|922
|Damage Reduction Rate
|7%
|14%
|21%
|None
|Accuracy Rate
|15%
|15%
|20%
|None
|Evasion Rate
|15%
|15%
|20%
|None
|Special Evasion
|0%
|0%
|20%
|None
|Resistance
|20%
|30%
|50%
|None
- Participation System for Node Wars has been added.
- In order to participate in Node Wars, you need participation opportunities. When all participation opportunities are consumed, you cannot participate in Node Wars since constructing forts will be unavailable.
- Each Guild/Alliance is given 1 opportunity a week to participate.
- Participation opportunities are reset every Saturday at midnight.
- If you meet the minimum criteria of the participating Node War, Participation opportunities will be refunded and you can continue to participate in Node Wars the next day.
* The minimum criteria for Participation opportunities are as follows:
- If an enemy fort is destroyed, or the number of kills/deaths is greater than 20
- Adventurers, who participated in Node War, can now earn Resplendent Medals of Honor regardless of whether they win, liberate, or lose.
|Node Level
|Number of Resplendent Medal of Honor Obtained
|Win
|Liberation
|Lose
|Level 1
|12
|12
|12
|Level 2
|16
|16
|16
|Level 3
|20
|20
|20
|Level 4
|24
|24
|24
Crystal Presets
- Added a crystal preset system that allows you to activate crystal effects through a separate UI instead of transfusing them individually onto gear.
Registering Crystals for Presets
2) Press the “View Crystals” button at the bottom right of the Transfusion UI.
3) RMB the crystals from your inventory to register them.
Tranfusing/Applying Crystals via Presets
2) RMB on a [+] slot and transfuse by selecting a registered crystal.
※ There are no limits based on gear slots as crystals can now be equipped in any slot except for certain specific slots.
3) Apply a crystal preset by pressing the “Apply” button located at the bottom of the UI.
Extracting/Removing (Destroying) Crystals
1) Summon the Black Spirit (,) and press Transfusion [2].
2) Press the “View Crystals” button at the bottom right of the Transfusion UI at the bottom right of the Crystal Inventory UI
3) Click on the trash bin icon to remove. (Crystals will be destroyed upon removal.)
Extracting (Intact) Crystals
1) Interact with a Blacksmith and click on the Extraction [4] menu.
2) Press the Extract Crystal button and open the “Owned Crystals” (Crystal Inventory) UI.
3) Select either the Crystal Extraction Tool or Black Spirit Essence and RMB the crystal you want to extract.
Registering Crystals (image)
Transfusing Crystals via Presets (image)
Crystals will be destroyed if removed through this method.
You can go to a Blacksmith and use the Crystal Extraction Tool or Black Spirit Essence to extract the crystals intact.
- With the aforementioned changes to transfusing crystals, a max limit has been set for certain crystal groups.
- View Crystal Effects to see the effects of crystals that have been currently applied from the Transfusion UI.
- Changed the following with the addition of the crystal presets function:
- Removed the gear icon that was displayed on the crystal item icon.
- E.g.) →
- Changed the crystal description to fit the crystal preset feature.
- Removed the gear icon that was displayed on the crystal item icon.
Additional information on Crystal Presets
2. You can extract crystals by obtaining a Crystal Extraction Tool from a Blacksmith NPC or through using the Black Spirit Essence.
– If you wish to remove crystals in the Owned Crystals UI by pressing RMB, those crystals will be destroyed.
3. You can register up to 50 crystals and set up to 5 presets.
Additional methods of usage will be added soon.
4. The top left and right slots will unlock upon reforming awakening weapons.
– Crystal slots can be unlocked through Heart of Karanda or Garmoth’s Heart.
* The slot will become locked if you equip an item that has not been reformed if you try to use the preset.
5. The socket in the middle of the Transfusion UI will become available if you equip an outfit that has a socket that was created using the Black Spirit’s Claw.
– You can only equip Ancient Spirit’s Crystal in this slot.
6. If the crystal shatters upon death while it is equipped in the crystal preset, that crystal in your inventory will also shatter as well.
– In this case, you will be unable to use the shattered crystal in your crystal preset.
(However, the Ancient Spirit’s Crystal will not be shattered like the same as before.)
7. The rules that determine the number of crystals that shatter is the same as previous before if you die from a monster or player depending on your karma.
– The rules of enhancement level drop upon death based on Karma is the same as before prior to the update.
* Due to the crystal preset update, the crystals that were equipped in the gear prior to the January 4 (Wed) update was moved to the following.
Crystal transfused onto gear → Moved to the Central Market inventory.
Crystal that is currently transfused to a character whose items is waiting to be copied from → Moved to the Central Market inventory or to Heidel storage if it could not be traded
Crystal that is currently transfused to a tagged character that is set for item copy → Moved to Heidel storage since it can no longer be traded
- Changed the following in the Courser Training (Dream Horse Awakening) UI.
- Changed the pop up that appears if you attempt to awaken a Dream Horse without using Cron Stones.
- The setting to turn On/Off Cron Stones will now remain in effect.
- Changed the mouse button from LMB to RMB when excluding materials for courser training again.
- Improved the mount icon tooltip to display the following information. In addition, the flute item that is applied will now appear in the tooltip as well.
- Call mount range
- Current distance away from your mount
- Removed level from Biraghi Den monster zone icon in World Map (M).
- Changed so standard numbers are applied when invalid numbers are being applied while reading an invalid customization file.
- Improved feature in the web storage to allow you to send items to your character from your web storage again if it fails.
- Improved so you are directed to the error page if an error occurs while logging in through the STEAM launcher.
- Improved the Account menu UI for the mobile setting.
- Improved so that a notification directing you to go to the Steam Launcher is displayed when starting the game on the official website with a Steam account.
- Improved so that the page moves when moving from the forum to another user’s community activity or profile.
- Improved the accessibility of the login menu at the top of the official website.
Modified or Changed
- [Tamer] Fixed the issue where you were unable to use Heilang: Whiplash while riding Heilang if you were below Lv. 35.
- [Musa] Fixed the issue where the Prime: Fiery Angel’s attack effect in the skill video was different from the actual skill.
- [Ninja] Fixed the issue where there was no audio in the Alert Stance skill video.
- [Wizard, Witch] Fixed the issue where Mana Absorption command keys were different from the skill guide.
- [Sage, Hashashin] Fixed the issue where the character’s facial expression did not change when you pressed Talk (Enter).
- [Sage] Fixed the issue where the Kyve displayed unnaturally when using the social interactions Proudly, Confident, and Fighting Spirit.
- [Corsair] Fixed the issue where the effect color of your serenaca appeared unnaturally when equipping the PEN (V) Blackstar Serenaca.
- Fixed the issue where some monsters were marked as humans in Atoraxxion: Sycrakea.
- Fixed the issue where the terrain looked unnatural in certain locations of Calpheon Castle Site.
- Fixed the issue where you could climb on the ceiling inside buildings in certain location in Calpheon.
- Fixed the issue where the wallpaper installed in the manor would not appear in certain situations.
- For those who had additional wallpaper installed after the above has occured, the related item will be resent to you through the Jan 11, 2023 (Wed) maintenance.
- For those who want a refund on the wallpaper item, please contact Support before the Jan 11, 2023 (Wed) maintenance.
- Fixed the issue where some parts of your character appearance overlapped with the background if you leaned against something inside Blue Maned Lion’s Manor in certain locations.
- Fixed the issue where the cutscene that plays during “[Balenos] [Boss] Giath, King of the Goblins” was displayed to other nearby Adventurers.
- Removed the information about the Main Node in the system message that is displayed when remotely constructing a fort for Node War.
- Fixed the issue where occasionally the game did not launch if you log in during certain situations.
- Fixed the issue where character movement looked unnatural when moving in the following certain locations.
- Oquilla’s Eye
- Dormann Lumber Camp
- Fixed the dialog for the following NPCs to read more naturally.
- Dialog that appears when exchanging Fairy’s Breath with Dalishain
- When talking with a certain NPC located at Pilgrim’s Sanctum: Obedience
- Fixed the following events that occur during the tutorial.
- Fixed the issue where the location of your character looked unnatural in certain situations.
- Fixed the issue where certain parts of the outfit on the Sage character appeared unnatural.
- Fixed the issue where certain parts of Illezra’s appearance appeared unnatural.
- [Woosa] Fixed the issue where exclusive effects did not display when equipping the Santa Hat, Hair Ornament, and Jack-O’-Lantern Mask.
- [Woosa] Fixed the issue where attempting to dye through the Dye (J) menu made the camera positioning abnormal in certain situations.
- Fixed the issue where, when you tried processing from the Storage, the effects of items in your Storage remained in effect when hovering your mouse over it.
Many Adventurers gave us feedback that they sometimes couldn’t interact with the residence door. Thanks to our Adventurers’ reports, we have fixed it. Thank you very much, Adventurers.
- Fixed the issue where occasionally you could not interact with your residence’s door.
- Fixed the issue where the enhancement level of Godr-Ayed Swallowtail Fan and Godr-Ayed Do Stave was displayed in numbers in the Central Market when viewed via Black Desert+ app.
- Fixed the issue where the audio settings that you saved from the log in screen did not save and reset when playing through the tutorial.
- Fixed the issue of the 5th reward not displaying upon logging in the first when Login Reward list displays more than 5 for Gamepad UI mode.
- Fixed the issue of the following Arena of Solare crystal descriptions displaying different from the effect orders:
- Time Spirit’s Crystal – Plunder, Pilgrim’s Crystal: Ascetic
- Fixed the issue of a skill that can be obtained via [Secret Book] Guild Tactics not being applied in certain situations.
- Added a button where you can check All Guild Rankings in Guild Recruitment UI (G) when you are not in a guild.
- Fixed the issue where Adventurers could relocate to an abnormal location from the Barhan Gateway arena of Arena of Solare.
Source:Black Desert Online
A new update has been released for Black Desert Online Update 2.62 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Black Desert Online Update 2.62 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Table of Contents
- Improved control feel at the beginning and end of character movements when the following classes are moving in non-combat stance or with main weapon or awakening weapon drawn.
|Classes
|Shai, Archer, Guardian, Hashashin, Nova, Corsair, Sage, Drakania, Woosa
|Before
|After
Events
New Additions and Improvements
Ranger
Waltz of Wind (I to III)
- Added the following effects to the skill:
- Ranged AP +6/8/10 for 10 sec when using the skill
Berserker
Ground Lifting (I to III)
- Added the following effects to the skill:
- Attack Speed +10/15/20% for 10 sec when using the skill
Blasting
- Fixed the issue of not being able to activate Blasting via Quick Slot.
Wizard
Prime: Blizzard: Domain
- Fixed the issue of Prime: Blizzard: Domain cooldown time not being reduced when comboing with Prime: Frigid Fog: Control after Prime: Meteor Shower.
Corsair
Wind-piercer Patraca
- Improved to always fire quickly when activated using this skill.
Pirate’s Life For Me
- Changed so Pirate’s Life For Me can be used even during cooldown.
- But, all AP Increase effect, Down Smash, Critical Hit Rate of extra attacks and Stun won’t be applied.
- Changed Pirate’s Life For Me cooldown 4 sec → 5 sec.
- Changed so Pirate’s Life For Me normal attack and extra attack damage are applied the same.
|Skill Description
|Preview
|
Crow’s Mark
- Increased activation speed when using Crow’s Mark at the spot.
- Improved so the action links smoothly when it comboes with Pirate’s Life For Me after using the skill.
- Changed Crow’s Mark (I to III) damage and Critical Hit Rate:
- I to III attack damage 1032/1205/1400% → 1106/1292/1501%
- Critical Hit Rate 15/20/25% → 15/25/35%
Flow: Earth-render Patraca
- Increased skill’s activation speed.
Cap’n’s Orders: Cease Fire!
- Increased skill’s activation speed.
- Changed skill’s damage and PvP Damage Reduction Rate:
- Attack damage 1479% → 1553%
- PvP Damage Reduction Rate: 55% → 51%
Sun-shielder Patraca (I to III)
- Changed skill’s PvP Damage Reduction Rate:
- I to III PvP Damage Reduction Rate: 34% → 30%
Drakania
Refraction
- Fixed the issue where the movement distance to the left was shorter than to the right when using Refraction with your trion.
Legacy
- Removed SHIFT + E from the Legacy skill command.
- SHIFT + E is now a command for Flow: Obliterate.
- Increased all AP increase effects in Dragonblood form from 15 to 25.
- Increased all AP increase effects in Hexeblood form from 10 to 20.
- Fixed the issue where in certain situations, all AP increase effects would stack.
Doombringer
- Updated so that even when Doombringer is used from a higher position, there is no falling motion for the duration of the skill.
Dragonblood: Tip of the Scale
- Dragonblood: Tip of the Scale has had the following updates.
- Removed the first attack of the skill, and balanced the dealt damage accordingly.
- Movement distance has been increased for when Dragonblood: Tip of the Scale is used after Refraction or Dragonwalk.
- Skill activation delay has been reduced,
|Skill Description
|Preview
|
Hexeblood: Storm Piercer
- Added Forward Guard to the skill and removed the Knockdown effect of the third attack.
Hexeblood: Tip of the Scale
- Hexeblood: Tip of the Scale has had the following updates.
- The Stiffness effect after the first attack is now applied as soon as the skill is used, regardless of the skill’s motion.
- Removed the Knockdown effect of the third attack.
Sundering Roar
- The Stun effect of a successful first attack has been changed to a Knockdown effect.
- The damage dealt by the first and second attacks are now the same.
Hexeblood: Crackling Flame
- Increased the damage of Hexeblood: Crackling Flame from 1023% to 1262%.
Flow: Obliterate
- Flow: Obliterate has had the following updates.
- Has been separated from Aerial Burst as a standalone skill.
- As such, the skill’s effects have been changed.
- Since it is now a standalone skill, it can now have skill add-ons applied.
- SHIFT + E is now the command key.
- Has been separated from Aerial Burst as a standalone skill.
Hexeblood: Savage Decree
- Fixed awkward animation when using Hexeblood: Savage Decree during Hexeblood: Storm Piercer.
Flow: Core: Extinction
- Flow: Core: Extinction has had the following updates.
- Changed to a Hexeblood skill.
- Hexeblood form will be activated when this skill is used.
- Is not activated as a flow skill after Dragonblood: Surrendering Roar
- As the skill animation has been changed, so have the skill’s effects.
- Changed command key to SHIFT + F.
- Core: Aerial Burst has been changed to Core: Extinction.
- Changed so that the effects of Markthanan’s Heart are applied. (Recover 5% of max HP twice, and only up to 50% of max HP.)
- Changed to a Hexeblood skill.
|Skill Description
|Preview
|
Aerial Burst
- Aerial Burst has had the following updates.
- Changed to a Dragonblood skill.
- The command key has been removed, thus the skill can only be used when added to a Quick Slot.
- The skill’s effects have been changed.
Dragonblood: Spiteful Soul I
- Increased the activation speed of Dragonblood: Spiteful Soul.
Dragonblood: Storm Piercer
- Changed the skill animation of Dragonblood: Storm Piercer and the skill’s effects.
Skill Description Preview
Flow: Dragon Flight, Flow: Markthanan’s Wings
- Flow: Dragon Flight and Flow: Markthanan’s Wings have had the following updates.
- Can no longer be linked with Extinction during the skill.
- Restriction on flight distance has been removed. Flight distance now depends on Stamina.
- Stamina is used continuously while flying. When Stamina runs out, landing will be activated automatically.
- 200 Stamina is used per second while flying.
- Removed the count limit on left and right evasion maneuvers.
- Continuous activation has been removed, and the F key is now used to accelerate. Acceleration uses 500 stamina per second.
- Movement speed decreased for when not accelerating.
[Solo] Atoraxxion: Yolunakea Thread Guide
- A guide on threads has been added for [Solo] Atoraxxion: Yolunakea’s main quest.
- “Architect’s Kyvelan Hexahedron” has been added next to the thread you meet during [Solo] Atoraxxion: Yolunakea.
- Intereract with Architect’s Kyvelan Hexahedron and access the guide through dialogue. The guide is designed to help solve the thread.
- “Architect’s Kyvelan Hexahedron” has been added next to the thread you meet during [Solo] Atoraxxion: Yolunakea.
Arena of Solare
- The official Season for Arena of Solare has begun!
- Preseason information has been reset and ranked matches will be recorded during the official season of Arena of Solare.
|Arena of Solare Official Season
|Jan 4, 2023 (after maintenance) – Feb 28, 2023 (before maintenance)
- Improved so you can start talking on party chat as soon as you enter an Arena of Solare match.
- Changes to the gear exclusive to Arena of Solare are as follows:
- Changed the Max HP of Slumbering Sage’s Armor from +200 → -100.
- Changed Evasion of TRI (III) Stormy Eye Ring from 6(+45) → 6(+41).
- Changed Evasion of TRI (III) Stormy Eye Belt from 6(+56) → 6(+52).
- Removed the Damage Reduction +3 effect of Pilgrim’s Crystal: Ascetic.
Arena of Solare TOP 1 Adventurer for each class
A picture of the TOP 1 Adventurer who achieve the highest rank for each class will be showcased in the Hall of Fame placed in the Battle Arena to show off their pride.
You can obtain Blessing of a Great Knight” by consuming energy 20 after interacting with warriors of Solare recorded in the Hall of Fame.
Blessing of a Great Knight: Breath EXP +10% for 10 hours
Arena of Solare Top 100 – 1. Solare Knight Outfit
- Adventurers who rank in the top 100 for Arena of Solare during the official season will receive the Solare Knight Outfit.
Arena of Solare Top 100 – 2. Honorary title Solare Knight
- Adventurers who rank in the top 100 for Arena of Solare during the official season will receive the “Solare Knight” title.
- The title can be used until the end of the next Arena of Solare regular season.
Arena of Solare Top 100 – 3. Glorious Solare Box
- Adventurers who rank in the top 100 for Arena of Solare during the official season will receive a Glorious Solare Box.
|
Glorious Solare Box
|
Cron Stone x1,000
Radiant Shakatu’s Seal
- Following Shakatu’s request, Dellus will exchange the following items for Adventurers who have acquired the [Event] Shining Shakatu Seal.
- The items that can be exchanged according to the number of [Event] Shining Shakatu Seals are as follows.
|Number of [Event] Radiant Shakatu’s Seal
|Exchangeable Items
|10
|[Event] Shining Gold Bar Box
|10
|Horse Emblem: Golden Horse (Tier 8)
(Has the skills Instant Accel, Sprint , and Drift)
|10
|Oquilla’s Flower x20
|10
|Advanced Old Moon Box
|20
|Supreme Old Moon Box
|20
|Item Collection Increase Scroll x30
|20
|Ship License: Epheria Sailboat
|40
|Choose Your Krogdalo’s Horse Gear Box – Earth
|40
|Choose Your Krogdalo’s Horse Gear Box – Sea
|40
|Choose Your Krogdalo’s Horse Gear Box – Wind
|50
|Ship License: Epheria Frigate
|70
|Advice of Valks (+100)
|100
|TRI (III) Tungrad Ring
|100
|TRI (III) Ethereal Earring
|100
|TRI (III) Dawn Earring
|100
|TRI (III) Ominous Ring
|100
|TRI (III) : Black Distortion Earring
|100
|TRI (III) Manos Necklace
|100
|TRI (III) Manos Ring
|100
|TRI (III) Manos Earrings
|100
|TRI (III) Manos Belt
|100
|Garmoth’s Horn
|150
|Weapon Exchange Coupon Box
|150
|Old Moon Trade Pass
|300
|[Title] Shining Knight
- Changed so that 10 Cron Stones can be exchanged for [Event] Shining Shakatu Seal x1 through Shakatu’s right-hand, Raomi.
- Related information has been added to the [Event] Shining Seal of Shakatu item description accordingly.
- You must show your seal to exchange the following items with Shakatu’s right-hands, Dellus and Raomi.
- [Event] Shakatu’s Seal, [Event] Shining Shakatu’s Seal
Blacksmith’s Secret Book
- New Blacksmith’s Secret Books, 80 and 100, are now being sold by all blacksmiths. The prices are as follows.
- Blacksmith’s Secret Book – 80: 10,000,000 Silver
- Blacksmith’s Secret Book – 100: 20,000,000 Silver
- The following prices of Blacksmith’s Secret Books have been changed to the following.
- Blacksmith’s Secret Book – 20: 1,000,000 Silver → 100,000 Silver
- Blacksmith’s Secret Book – 30: 1,500,000 Silver → 400,000 Silver
- Blacksmith’s Secret Book – 40: 2,000,000 Silver → 1,000,000 Silver
- Blacksmith’s Secret Book – 50: 3,000,000 Silver → 2,000,000 Silver
- Fixed the following item description:
- Fairy’s Breath, Discarded Glass Bottle, Blush Leaf, Witch’s Delicacy, Mysterious Catalyst: Fixed some descriptions regarding NPC info.
- Crystal Extraction Tool and Black Spirit Essence were changed accordingly to crystal preset functions.
Adjusted Magic Crystal Max Price on Central Market
- Adjusted the maximum price for the following Magic Crystals on the Central Market as follows:
- Pre-order items on Central Market have been cancelled and items listed will be moved to storage accordingly during the Jan 4 (Wed) maintenance.
- Changed the location of Marni’s Realm – Hexe Sanctuary.
- Changed the message animation that pops up when Rawr-Rawr spawns or is defeated.
- Fixed the issue where the [Wild] Feather Wolf would occasionally pursue Adventurers for an excessive distance.
- Changed so that the [Wild] Feather Wolf will stop chasing if it gets too far from the location of the first attack.
- Changed so other Adventurers cannot be attacked for approximately 20 seconds after the World Boss is defeated.
- Added a feature where once you reach a far enough distance from the defeated monster, the box automatically opens for you to check the loot when the box button appears upon defeating a World Boss.
- “Adrian Loggia”, a young warrior from Velia of Balenos, secretly asks you for help, saying that they saw a mysterious shadow along the beach.
- ‘Added quest “I’m Telling You the Truth!”.
* You can find this quest through Quests (O) under quest type “Other”.
- Added quests to villagers in Duvencrune of the Drieghan territory.
- You can accept the crossroad quest “Pleading Goblin” from the goblin in the alley across from Maopan the Cooking Merchant.
-
- You can accept the quest “Those Who Do Not Work Shall Not Eat” from Marsel near Duvencrune Farmland.
For example, if Guild A takes Mansha Forest, then all members of Guild A will receive double the bonuses for their investment level. There are also nodes that do not have monster zones. This means that guilds will have to decide whether they want to target a specific node or go after regular nodes.
- Rules for Node/Conquest Wars have been changed.
- The main changes are as listed below.
|Before
|Now
|Node/Conquest Wars by territory depending on the day of the week
|Node/Conquest Wars at each respective node depending on the day of the week.
|Can only participate through conquered and connected nodes.
|Can participate freely at any node.
|Multiple Node/Conquest Wars in nodes conquered by Guilds/Alliances
|Can participate in one Node/Conquest War per day (Except Saturdays)
|Forts erected by Guilds/Alliances at conquered nodes are maintained.
|All forts erected at nodes removed automatically after Saturday midnight (24:00).
|If central node is destroyed, all occupied nodes are as well.
|Central node system removed
※ With the central node system removed, Node War Assembly function has been changed to being located at the fort at which you participated in a Node/Conquest War that day.
-
- Changed the maximum number nodes available for guilds/alliances to 3.
- You will not be able to participate in level 2-4 Conquest Wars if you participate in Level 1 (Beginner/Intermediate) conquest wars as usual. (Rules apply vice versa)
- The rule of Lord’s Guilds/Alliances not being able to participate in Node Wars of the territory they’re occupying remains the same.
- The rule of the defending team claiming victory remains the same if the Guild/Command Post is not destroyed while a Conquest War is in progress for the duration of 2 hours.
- The Guild claiming victory can access the Node War shop according to the node’s level as usual.
- Additionally, the Guild who has won level 2 and higher Node Wars can access the Guild leader’s benefits of Resonant Blackstar weapon and the Resonant Demon’s accessory for a set duration as usual.
- Changed how taxes are obtained during Node Conquest.
|Before
|Now
|Taxes accumulated after conquering a node or occupation a node are obtained 15 minutes and 5 minutes before the start of the next node battle in the same territory, respectively.
|Acquired as soon as node is conquered.
|Percentage Acquired by Node Level
|Before
|Now
|Level 1 Beginner
|9.6%
|Level 1 Intermediate
|14.4%
|Level 2
|20%
|Level 3
|24%
|Level 4
|32%
– Please note that there will be a reduction in accumulated taxes for Nodes that are conquered after the January 4th (Wed) maintenance.
- Changes to the following node locations are as follows:
- Expanded the areas of each Node so more Guilds/Alliances can participate.
- The number of acquired taxes will be adjusted with the changes.
- Each Node will not be divded by territory and will be set by Node level.
- Changed so you can only proceed with Node Wars in one Node territory.
- Changed the maximum number of participants in a Node War per each node territory.
- Expanded the areas of each Node so more Guilds/Alliances can participate.
|Level 1 Beginner (4 Total)
|Node Location
|Day
|People needed
|Western Guard Camp
|Tuesday
|20
|Northern Plain of Serendia
|Thursday
|20
|Treant Forest
|Friday
|25
|Polly’s Forest
|Sunday
|30
|Level 1 Intermediate (5 Total)
|Node Location
|Day
|People needed
|Cron Castle
|Monday
|25
|Alejandro Farm
|Wednesday
|25
|Abandoned Iron Mine
|Thursday
|30
|Desert Naga Temple
|Sunday
|30
|Tooth Fairy Forest
|Friday
|35
|Level 2 (11 Total)
|Node Location
|Day
|People needed
|Glish Ruins
|Monday
|30
|Mansha Forest
|Tuesday
|30
|Mirumok Ruins
|Wednesday
|30
|Wolf Hills
|Friday
|30
|Helms Post
|Monday
|40
|Saunil Camp
|Wednesday
|40
|Castle Ruins
|Friday
|40
|Ibellab Oasis
|Sunday
|40
|Omar Lava Cave
|Tuesday
|40
|Khuruto Cave
|Thursday
|40
|Manshaum Forest
|Sunday
|40
|Level 3 (12 Total)
|Node Location
|Day
|People needed
|Roud Sulfur Mine
|Monday
|40
|Canyon of Corruption
|Thursday
|40
|North Abandoned Quarry
|Friday
|40
|Quint Hill
|Monday
|55
|Valencia Castle Site
|Tuesday
|55
|Ancado Coast
|Wednesday
|55
|Bashim Base
|Thursday
|55
|Elder’s Bridge
|Sunday
|55
|Navarn Steppe
|Tuesday
|70
|Orc Camp
|Wednesday
|70
|Hexe Sanctuary
|Sunday
|70
|Sausan Garrison
|Sunday
|70
|Level 4 (8 Total)
|Node Location
|Day
|People needed
|Ivory Wasteland
|Monday
|50
|Hasrah Cliff
|Friday
|50
|Basilisk Den
|Tuesday
|75
|Pilgrim’s Sanctum: Obedience
|Thursday
|75
|Gyfin Rhasia Temple
|Sunday
|75
|Calpheon Castle Site
|Wednesday
|100
|Bloody Monastery
|Sunday
|100
|Ash Forest
|Sunday
|100
- The number of Node/Conquest Wars for each day.
|Day
|Number of Node/Conquest Wars
|Sunday
|10
|Monday
|6
|Tuesday
|6
|Wednesday
|6
|Thursday
|6
|Friday
|6
- The days in which each level of Node/Conquest Wars will take place.
|Node War Level
|Days to Partipate
|Level 1 Beginner
|Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri
|Level 1 Intermediate
|Sun, Mon, Wed, Thurs, Fri
|Level 2
|Every day except for Saturdays when Node/Conquest Wars are in progress
|Level 3
|Level 4
- Each Node Level has been changed to have the following stat restrictions.
|Stat Restrictions by Node Level
|Node Level
|Level 1 Beginner
|Level 1 Intermediate
|Level 2
|Level 3
|Level 4
|AP
|245
|335
|532
|585
|None
|Damage Reduction
|223
|286
|328
|364
|Accuracy
|645
|695
|757
|796
|Evasion
|741
|805
|870
|922
|Damage Reduction Rate
|7%
|14%
|21%
|None
|Accuracy Rate
|15%
|15%
|20%
|None
|Evasion Rate
|15%
|15%
|20%
|None
|Special Evasion
|0%
|0%
|20%
|None
|Resistance
|20%
|30%
|50%
|None
- Participation System for Node Wars has been added.
- In order to participate in Node Wars, you need participation opportunities. When all participation opportunities are consumed, you cannot participate in Node Wars since constructing forts will be unavailable.
- Each Guild/Alliance is given 1 opportunity a week to participate.
- Participation opportunities are reset every Saturday at midnight.
- If you meet the minimum criteria of the participating Node War, Participation opportunities will be refunded and you can continue to participate in Node Wars the next day.
* The minimum criteria for Participation opportunities are as follows:
- If an enemy fort is destroyed, or the number of kills/deaths is greater than 20
- Adventurers, who participated in Node War, can now earn Resplendent Medals of Honor regardless of whether they win, liberate, or lose.
|Node Level
|Number of Resplendent Medal of Honor Obtained
|Win
|Liberation
|Lose
|Level 1
|12
|12
|12
|Level 2
|16
|16
|16
|Level 3
|20
|20
|20
|Level 4
|24
|24
|24
Crystal Presets
- Added a crystal preset system that allows you to activate crystal effects through a separate UI instead of transfusing them individually onto gear.
Registering Crystals for Presets
2) Press the “View Crystals” button at the bottom right of the Transfusion UI.
3) RMB the crystals from your inventory to register them.
Tranfusing/Applying Crystals via Presets
2) RMB on a [+] slot and transfuse by selecting a registered crystal.
※ There are no limits based on gear slots as crystals can now be equipped in any slot except for certain specific slots.
3) Apply a crystal preset by pressing the “Apply” button located at the bottom of the UI.
Extracting/Removing (Destroying) Crystals
1) Summon the Black Spirit (,) and press Transfusion [2].
2) Press the “View Crystals” button at the bottom right of the Transfusion UI at the bottom right of the Crystal Inventory UI
3) Click on the trash bin icon to remove. (Crystals will be destroyed upon removal.)
Extracting (Intact) Crystals
1) Interact with a Blacksmith and click on the Extraction [4] menu.
2) Press the Extract Crystal button and open the “Owned Crystals” (Crystal Inventory) UI.
3) Select either the Crystal Extraction Tool or Black Spirit Essence and RMB the crystal you want to extract.
Registering Crystals (image)
Transfusing Crystals via Presets (image)
Crystals will be destroyed if removed through this method.
You can go to a Blacksmith and use the Crystal Extraction Tool or Black Spirit Essence to extract the crystals intact.
- With the aforementioned changes to transfusing crystals, a max limit has been set for certain crystal groups.
- View Crystal Effects to see the effects of crystals that have been currently applied from the Transfusion UI.
- Changed the following with the addition of the crystal presets function:
- Removed the gear icon that was displayed on the crystal item icon.
- E.g.) →
- Changed the crystal description to fit the crystal preset feature.
- Removed the gear icon that was displayed on the crystal item icon.
Additional information on Crystal Presets
2. You can extract crystals by obtaining a Crystal Extraction Tool from a Blacksmith NPC or through using the Black Spirit Essence.
– If you wish to remove crystals in the Owned Crystals UI by pressing RMB, those crystals will be destroyed.
3. You can register up to 50 crystals and set up to 5 presets.
Additional methods of usage will be added soon.
4. The top left and right slots will unlock upon reforming awakening weapons.
– Crystal slots can be unlocked through Heart of Karanda or Garmoth’s Heart.
* The slot will become locked if you equip an item that has not been reformed if you try to use the preset.
5. The socket in the middle of the Transfusion UI will become available if you equip an outfit that has a socket that was created using the Black Spirit’s Claw.
– You can only equip Ancient Spirit’s Crystal in this slot.
6. If the crystal shatters upon death while it is equipped in the crystal preset, that crystal in your inventory will also shatter as well.
– In this case, you will be unable to use the shattered crystal in your crystal preset.
(However, the Ancient Spirit’s Crystal will not be shattered like the same as before.)
7. The rules that determine the number of crystals that shatter is the same as previous before if you die from a monster or player depending on your karma.
– The rules of enhancement level drop upon death based on Karma is the same as before prior to the update.
* Due to the crystal preset update, the crystals that were equipped in the gear prior to the January 4 (Wed) update was moved to the following.
Crystal transfused onto gear → Moved to the Central Market inventory.
Crystal that is currently transfused to a character whose items is waiting to be copied from → Moved to the Central Market inventory or to Heidel storage if it could not be traded
Crystal that is currently transfused to a tagged character that is set for item copy → Moved to Heidel storage since it can no longer be traded
- Changed the following in the Courser Training (Dream Horse Awakening) UI.
- Changed the pop up that appears if you attempt to awaken a Dream Horse without using Cron Stones.
- The setting to turn On/Off Cron Stones will now remain in effect.
- Changed the mouse button from LMB to RMB when excluding materials for courser training again.
- Improved the mount icon tooltip to display the following information. In addition, the flute item that is applied will now appear in the tooltip as well.
- Call mount range
- Current distance away from your mount
- Removed level from Biraghi Den monster zone icon in World Map (M).
- Changed so standard numbers are applied when invalid numbers are being applied while reading an invalid customization file.
- Improved feature in the web storage to allow you to send items to your character from your web storage again if it fails.
- Improved so you are directed to the error page if an error occurs while logging in through the STEAM launcher.
- Improved the Account menu UI for the mobile setting.
- Improved so that a notification directing you to go to the Steam Launcher is displayed when starting the game on the official website with a Steam account.
- Improved so that the page moves when moving from the forum to another user’s community activity or profile.
- Improved the accessibility of the login menu at the top of the official website.
Modified or Changed
- [Tamer] Fixed the issue where you were unable to use Heilang: Whiplash while riding Heilang if you were below Lv. 35.
- [Musa] Fixed the issue where the Prime: Fiery Angel’s attack effect in the skill video was different from the actual skill.
- [Ninja] Fixed the issue where there was no audio in the Alert Stance skill video.
- [Wizard, Witch] Fixed the issue where Mana Absorption command keys were different from the skill guide.
- [Sage, Hashashin] Fixed the issue where the character’s facial expression did not change when you pressed Talk (Enter).
- [Sage] Fixed the issue where the Kyve displayed unnaturally when using the social interactions Proudly, Confident, and Fighting Spirit.
- [Corsair] Fixed the issue where the effect color of your serenaca appeared unnaturally when equipping the PEN (V) Blackstar Serenaca.
- Fixed the issue where some monsters were marked as humans in Atoraxxion: Sycrakea.
- Fixed the issue where the terrain looked unnatural in certain locations of Calpheon Castle Site.
- Fixed the issue where you could climb on the ceiling inside buildings in certain location in Calpheon.
- Fixed the issue where the wallpaper installed in the manor would not appear in certain situations.
- For those who had additional wallpaper installed after the above has occured, the related item will be resent to you through the Jan 11, 2023 (Wed) maintenance.
- For those who want a refund on the wallpaper item, please contact Support before the Jan 11, 2023 (Wed) maintenance.
- Fixed the issue where some parts of your character appearance overlapped with the background if you leaned against something inside Blue Maned Lion’s Manor in certain locations.
- Fixed the issue where the cutscene that plays during “[Balenos] [Boss] Giath, King of the Goblins” was displayed to other nearby Adventurers.
- Removed the information about the Main Node in the system message that is displayed when remotely constructing a fort for Node War.
- Fixed the issue where occasionally the game did not launch if you log in during certain situations.
- Fixed the issue where character movement looked unnatural when moving in the following certain locations.
- Oquilla’s Eye
- Dormann Lumber Camp
- Fixed the dialog for the following NPCs to read more naturally.
- Dialog that appears when exchanging Fairy’s Breath with Dalishain
- When talking with a certain NPC located at Pilgrim’s Sanctum: Obedience
- Fixed the following events that occur during the tutorial.
- Fixed the issue where the location of your character looked unnatural in certain situations.
- Fixed the issue where certain parts of the outfit on the Sage character appeared unnatural.
- Fixed the issue where certain parts of Illezra’s appearance appeared unnatural.
- [Woosa] Fixed the issue where exclusive effects did not display when equipping the Santa Hat, Hair Ornament, and Jack-O’-Lantern Mask.
- [Woosa] Fixed the issue where attempting to dye through the Dye (J) menu made the camera positioning abnormal in certain situations.
- Fixed the issue where, when you tried processing from the Storage, the effects of items in your Storage remained in effect when hovering your mouse over it.
Many Adventurers gave us feedback that they sometimes couldn’t interact with the residence door. Thanks to our Adventurers’ reports, we have fixed it. Thank you very much, Adventurers.
- Fixed the issue where occasionally you could not interact with your residence’s door.
- Fixed the issue where the enhancement level of Godr-Ayed Swallowtail Fan and Godr-Ayed Do Stave was displayed in numbers in the Central Market when viewed via Black Desert+ app.
- Fixed the issue where the audio settings that you saved from the log in screen did not save and reset when playing through the tutorial.
- Fixed the issue of the 5th reward not displaying upon logging in the first when Login Reward list displays more than 5 for Gamepad UI mode.
- Fixed the issue of the following Arena of Solare crystal descriptions displaying different from the effect orders:
- Time Spirit’s Crystal – Plunder, Pilgrim’s Crystal: Ascetic
- Fixed the issue of a skill that can be obtained via [Secret Book] Guild Tactics not being applied in certain situations.
- Added a button where you can check All Guild Rankings in Guild Recruitment UI (G) when you are not in a guild.
- Fixed the issue where Adventurers could relocate to an abnormal location from the Barhan Gateway arena of Arena of Solare.
Source:Black Desert Online