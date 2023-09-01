Bioware Veteran Jos Hendriks Joins Sucker Punch Productions

After Bioware laid off a number of employees, one of the more experienced developers, Jos Hendriks, has found a new home with Sucker Punch Productions. Hendriks had been with Bioware for nearly 15 years before being laid off after 14 and a half. During his time at Bioware, he worked on popular titles such as Mass Effect 2, 3, Andromeda, Dragon Age: Inquisition, Dreadwolf, and Anthem.

In a bit of personal news, after over 14 and a half years at BioWare working with so many fantastic people on so many fantastic things, I was laid off earlier this year. After taking some time to rest, I’m starting my next adventure with the wonderful team at Sucker Punch! pic.twitter.com/ImmC9sOKdI September 1, 2023

Hendriks’ acquisition by Sucker Punch is a significant gain for the studio, especially as rumors circulate about their upcoming sequel to Ghost Of Tsushima, which is believed to be their next major project. Job listings also hint at this being the case.

We are heartened to see laid-off developers like Hendriks landing on their feet quickly after such setbacks and hope for fewer layoffs in the industry for the rest of the year.

Source – PlayStation LifeStyle