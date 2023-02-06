As the recipient of the most Grammy awards in ceremony history, Beyoncé stands alone atop the throne. However, the album of the year award went to Harry Styles after Sunday’s performance.

Beyoncé was taken off stage after the Grammys because the show divided its top prizes among other performers. But the star was always there, even when she wasn’t in the room, particularly after she won her 32nd award and passed the late composer Georg Solti in terms of overall awards.

“I’m trying not to be too emotional,” the celebrity said after her historic victory, as her husband Jay-Z stood and cheered. The singer thanked her parents, Jay-Z, her children, and her late uncle for their support. “All I’m trying to do this evening is receive. I want to thank God for protecting me. We thank you, God.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyoncé hadn’t been on the Grammys stage after the evening since 2010, when “Single Ladies” won song of the year for her. She increased her trophy tally for her album “Renaissance” by four.

When Styles accepted the album of the year award, he broke down in tears and said everyone in the category had inspired him. “I’ve listened to everyone in these categories several times. You must always remember that there is no such thing as best.”

Three honors were presented to the British singer-actor on Sunday. The singer stated backstage, “It feels like validation that you’re on the correct path. “We create the music we want when we enter the recording studio and start the track. It’s pleasant to have the sense of “Oh, that’s the correct thing to do.”

Early in the show, Beyoncé tied Solti’s record without being present. She was in route to the ceremony, according to host Trevor Noah. Still, she could not attend in person because of traffic in Los Angeles.

The night’s top candidate, Beyoncé, eventually arrived, and Noah gave her the award for best R&B song at her table.

Beyoncé received awards for “Cuff It,” a dance-electric single, “Break My Soul,” a conventional R&B performance, “Plastic Off the Sofa,” and “Renaissance,” a dance-electric album that was up for album of the year.

Lizzo, who won record of the year for “About Damn Time,” had a stirring statement during which several audience members, including Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Adele, up to applaud.

“Adele and I were enjoying ourselves and cheering on our pals. This evening is fantastic. It’s unexpected, “Lizzo exclaimed as she presented Prince with her prize.

“I had to be the change if I was going to make the world a better place because I wanted to. As I look around, I realize these songs are all about enjoying your body and being at ease in your skin.”

Samara Joy, a jazz vocalist, defeated competition from Wet Led, and Samara Joy, a jazz vocalist, won best new artist over competition from Wet Led, Anitta, and Maneskin. While accepting the award, the New Yorker announced that her little brother would be her date. “I’m truly grateful. “Thank you.” She has two albums as a lead singer, and she won the Grammy for best jazz vocal album earlier in the evening.

Bonnie Raitt, a seasoned performer, triumphed over well-known competitors such as Adele, Taylor Swift, and Beyoncé to win song of the year. ” I’m astounded. “I don’t know what to say,” a stunned Raitt replied. “Just Like That” is a song about organ donation. It was the culmination of a night that saw Raitt win Grammys for best Americana performance and best American roots song.

Hip hop’s greatest stars took the stage for a 15-minute epic and thrilling tribute to the genre’s 50th anniversary. Grandmaster Flash performed a segment of his classic song “The Message” with Run DMC, Flavor Flav, Chuck D, Ice-T, Busta Rhymes, Queen Latifah, and Nelly.

Everyone on stage, along with LL Cool J, shouted, “End!” “multi-generational! Five decades!”

For a ceremony with a dubious history of not recognizing rap, the performance was a moment that delighted the crowd.

Swift got up and started dancing next to her table at the Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena during the joyous, upbeat performance by Bad Bunny, who opened the night.

For their song “Unholy,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras won best pop duo-group performance. Smith asked Petras to give the acceptance speech because “I’m the first transgender woman to receive this award,” Petras said.

“I want to thank all the wonderful transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open for me so that I could be here today,” Petras said, referring to a friend and Grammy-nominated musician Sophie, who died in 2021 in Athens, Greece, after an accidental fall. “You had warned me that something would happen. I’ve always believed in myself. I’m grateful to you for being an inspiration, Sophie. I adore you, and you will always be an inspiration to my music.”

Petras recognized Madonna for her outstanding support of LGBTQ rights.

I don’t think I’d be here without Madonna, said Petras. “My mother and I grew up near a highway in a rural part of Germany. My mother also mistook me for a girl. I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for her and her help.”

The Grammys honored the lives of Loretta Lynn, Migos rapper Takeoff, and Christine McVie during the in-memoriam portion, with many A-list performers paying tribute to them. Kacey Musgraves sang “Coal Miner’s Daughter” in memory of Lynn, Quavo, and the Maverick City Music sang “Without You” in honor of his nephew Takeoff. Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood, and Bonnie Raitt sang “Songbird” in honor of McVie.

For “The Heart Part 5”, Kendrick Lamar earned the sixth award of his career for greatest rap performance. Additionally, “Mr. Morales & The Big Steppers,” his studio album, took home the award for a best rap album.

He said that entertainers say things to elicit emotions, thoughts, and sentiments. “This record was one of the hardest I’ve ever made. I want to express my gratitude to the culture for enabling my evolution to produce this. I, at last, discovered a flaw in this CD.”

Viola Davis received the award for the best audiobook, narration, and narrative CD on Sunday, making her an EGOT – an acronym for people who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, or Tony. The performer marched on stage to accept her trophy and delivered an impassioned statement before announcing emphatically, “I just EGOT.”

Oh my God, she exclaimed. Davis stated that she wrote this book to respect the 6-year-old Viola, her life, her joy, her trauma, and everything else. It has simply been a trip.

After the pandemic prompted the Grammys to relocate to Las Vegas last year, the event was brought back to Los Angeles. Jon Batiste won the album of the year award at the program, which Noah also hosted.