BeXide will release match-3 puzzle game Persha and the Magic Labyrinth: Arabian Nyaights for PlayStation 5, Switch, and PC via Steam on September 19 worldwide, the developer announced. PlayStation Store wishlisting will be available on September 1.

Persha and the Magic Labyrinth: Arabian Nyaights first launched for iOS via App Store and Android via Google Play on November 21, 2022.

About

Cats and magic in action! A new experience! Fighting match-3 puzzle!

Persha and the Magic Labyrinth: Arabian Nyaights is a new kind of puzzle RPG that combines match-3 puzzle and dungeon RPG. Control the main character Persha, a young girl, to solve the mysteries of the tower and catch your nemesis, Rock!

Key Features

A Match-3 Puzzle Game – The basic rule of this puzzle game is to match three identical pieces vertically or horizontally to make them disappear. The basic rule of the game is match-3 puzzle!

– The basic rule of this puzzle game is to match three identical pieces vertically or horizontally to make them disappear. The basic rule of the game is match-3 puzzle! Move Persha to Solve the Puzzle – The main character Persha can be moved freely up, down, left, and right, regardless of the 3 matches. Use Persha as a starting point to erase pieces, defeat enemies, and conquer the puzzle!

– The main character Persha can be moved freely up, down, left, and right, regardless of the 3 matches. Use Persha as a starting point to erase pieces, defeat enemies, and conquer the puzzle! Magic Cat Missions – Each stage has a hidden Magic Cat with special powers. When you solve the riddles hidden in the tower, the Magic Cat will reveal itself and help Persha. Let’s conquer all 60 stages together with the Magic Cat!

Watch a new trailer below.