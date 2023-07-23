Best Places to Buy Retro Gaming Consoles

Gaming has come a long way since it first became popular among youngsters. However, many gamers still have a special place in their hearts for old-school video games that remind them of their childhood. If you’re looking to relive those memories and play retro games, it’s important to know where to buy a high-quality retro gaming console.

Retro games are classic old games that were played in the early years of video gaming. These games were played on outdated systems that are no longer available in the market. With the growth of the internet and advancements in technology, retro games have become popular once again, and retro gaming consoles are now readily available.

If you’re a gaming enthusiast who sometimes gets nostalgic about playing classic old-school games, you may be wondering where to find the best collection of retro gaming consoles. Look no further than Geekbuying. This online store offers a wide range of retro gaming consoles to provide you with the ultimate gaming experience.

Geekbuying: The Best Store for Retro Gaming Consoles

Geekbuying is a renowned online store that ships its products to various countries, including the US, Hong Kong, Spain, Italy, Poland, and Germany. They have earned a reputation for providing high-quality gaming gadgets, including retro gaming consoles.

ADVERTISEMENT

ANBERNIC RG351P Retro Game Console

Click here to check out the ANBERNIC RG351P Retro Game Console

Processor: 64-bit 1.5GHz Quad-core Rockchip processor (RK3326)

Software: EmuElec Firmware

System: Open-source Linux system

RAM: 1GB of DDR3L RAM

Resolution: High-quality IPS display of 480 x 320 pixels

Battery: 3500mAh

Battery Life: 7 hours (time may vary according to usage)

Charging: Fast charging

Storage: 64GB

Dimension and Weight: 145 x 73 x 14 mm, 160g

Games Supported: 20+ emulators format

Compatibility: PSP, PS1, NDS, N64, GBA, DC, NEOGEO Pocket, and many more

Free Games: 2500 classic games

Pricing:

Price before code: $73.99

Price after code (with coupon code NNN072001): $69

ARCADE BOX Retro Game Console

Click here to check out the ARCADE BOX Retro Game Console

Processor: 64-bit 4-core CPU

Chip: Amlogic S905

Graphic Processor: 5-core mali-450 graphics processor

HD Output: Connect with TV, projector, and monitor

RAM: 1 + 8GB RAM

Storage: 64GB

Battery: Two AAA batteries

Games Supported: 50+ emulators format

Compatibility: PSP, PS1, NDS, NES, GBA, GBC, GB, DC, FC, NEOGEO, MSX, SNES, CPS, SNK, MAMI, SFS, C64, N64, SMS, MD, SEGA

Free Games: More than 33,000 classic games (50 game series pre-installed)

Languages Supported: 26 languages

Package Items: Game Box-1, Wireless receiver-2, Wireless controller-2, HD extension cable-1, Power cable-1, User manual-1, Bag-1

Pricing:

Price before code: $63.99

Price after code (with coupon code NNN072164): $49.99

ARCADE BOX Retro Game Console – 128GB

Click here to check out the ARCADE BOX Retro Game Console – 128GB

If you need more storage space for your games, you can opt for the 128GB variant of the ARCADE BOX Retro Game Console. With double the storage, you can download as many games as you want and never have to delete an old one to make room for a new one.

Processor and Chip: 64-bit 4-core CPU, Amlogic S905

Graphic Processor: 5-core mali-450

HD Output: To connect TV, monitor, and projector

Battery: 2 x AAA batteries (not included in the package)

Compatibility: SEGA, PSP, PS1, N64, MSX, SNES, GBA, GB, DC, NDS, FC, GBC, MD, SMS, SNK, C64, MAMI, NEOGEO, NES, CPC, SFC

RAM: 1 + 8GB RAM

Storage: 128GB

Languages Supported: 26

Games Supported: More than 50 emulators format

Free Games: 33,000+ classic games (50 game series pre-installed)

Package Items: Game Box x 1, HD extension cable x 1, Power cable x 1, Wireless receiver x 2, Wireless controller x 2, User manual x 1, Bag x 1

Pricing:

Price before code: $74.99

Price after code (with coupon code NNN0721128): $59.99

Before purchasing your retro gaming console, it’s important to know that Geekbuying accepts payments through PayPal, Visa cards, and Mastercards. Whether you choose the portable and vintage collection of the RG351P ANBERNIC Retro Game Console or the Android TV integration of the ARCADE BOX Game Console, both products promise to bring back the magic of old classic games while providing modern-day convenience.

Wrapping Up

The world of vintage gaming consoles offers a nostalgic journey back to a time when creativity and simplicity went hand-in-hand. While the gaming industry has evolved significantly over the years, many gamers still hold their childhood memories close and wish to relive the joy of playing old classic games.

Geekbuying offers an exceptional collection of retro gaming consoles that allows you to unlock nostalgia and rediscover the fun of retro gaming. With their wide range of options, you’re sure to find the perfect console to satisfy your gaming cravings.