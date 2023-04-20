According to information provided by an Apple leaker identified only as Unknownz21, Apple developed an early prototype of the iPhone 15 that featured a Lightning port. This prototype was discarded. Unknownz21 tweeted that Apple “very early on” tested an iPhone 15 with a Lightning port but was “quickly scrapped” in favor of the USB-C version of the device.

As early as January 2022, Apple began testing iPhone 15 models equipped with USB-C ports rather than Lightning connectors. After March 2022, the USB-C port became the primary emphasis of all new designs.

It has been one of the most widely circulated rumors that Apple will move to USB-C for the iPhone, and it is anticipated that the corporation will do away with the Lightning port for all four models that will be released this year. This will be a first for the iPhone, as both the Pro and regular models will charge using USB-C rather than Lightning.

Some details about USB-C on the iPhone 15: It was in testing as far back as January 2022, and pretty much all designs since March 2022 have had the USB-C port instead of lightning. There was a version with a lightning port very early on, but it was quickly scrapped. — Unknownz21 🌈 (@URedditor) April 18, 2023

Since 2015, all Mac models have come equipped with USB-C ports, while iPad models starting in 2018 also come equipped with these connectors. Since Apple has upgraded all of its iPads to include a USB-C port, iPhones are the only iOS devices that still use the Lightning connector. Because European regulations require all electronic devices to use a standard charger, Apple is considering switching to USB-C for the iPhone to comply with these regulations.

According to these regulations, the Lightning connector cannot be used. Therefore Apple had the choice of either releasing USB-C in Europe while continuing to use Lightning everywhere else or switching to USB-C everywhere else and getting rid of Lightning. Charging will be made much easier for all Apple products thanks to the adoption of USB-C, allowing iPhones, iPads, and Macs to utilize the same connection and power adapter.

Apple’s accessories continue to charge via Lightning, including the original Apple Pencil, the third generation of AirPods, AirPods Pro 2, AirPods Max, Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Keyboard, which will eventually require an update from the company.

As Apple has been promoting its MagSafe wireless charging technology, the business may only need to rely on USB-C charging for a short period of time. Since the iPhone 12, Apple has included the MagSafe magnetic charging system in its iPhones. The company will likely implement a similar system in the next iPad models. There have been reports that Apple’s ultimate objective is to create an iPhone with no ports and an all-screen design. With MagSafe and the forthcoming debut of Qi2, it is feasible that this will become a reality at some point in the future. The Qi2 standard will provide an alternative that is more open and able to achieve charging speeds comparable to MagSafe’s.